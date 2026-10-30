Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ogunquit Playhouse Breaks Box Office Records With SMALL TOWN and 2026 Season
The Maine theater projects $10.2 million in annual ticket revenue, while its John Mellencamp musical becomes the highest-grossing five-week production in its history,
Ogunquit Playhouse is closing its 2026 season with record-breaking ticket sales, including a new box office milestone for Small Town, the original musical featuring music and lyrics by John Mellencamp and a book by Naomi Wallace.
The production is projected to gross approximately $2.34 million in ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing five-week production in the Playhouse's 93-year history. Developed and produced entirely by Ogunquit Playhouse without commercial enhancement, Small Town achieved the milestone as an original musical rather than an established Broadway title.
The theater also reported that three of its five highest-grossing five-week productions were presented during the 2026 season: Small Town, The Producers and Ain't Too Proud.
The season's programming included productions of Hello, Dolly! and The Producers, alongside a revival of City of Angels, the 1990 musical by Cy Coleman, David Zippel and Larry Gelbart.
Ogunquit Playhouse projects annual ticket revenue of $10.2 million for 2026, compared with $6.2 million in 2022, representing approximately 64% growth over four years.
"We are fortunate to have an audience equally willing to embrace beloved classics and new works, proving that commercial appeal and creative ambition need not be competing objectives," said Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney. "The enduring support of this community allows us to continue taking the kind of creative risks for which we're known."
Beyond ticket sales, the Playhouse's annual Gala Benefit, headlined by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and featuring a surprise appearance by Hugh Jackman, raised more than $3 million in support of the organization.
The theater is also moving forward with its Next Century Campaign, a $70 million fundraising initiative intended to modernize its historic facilities while preserving the character of the venue.
The campaign will support expanded production capabilities, improved audience amenities and enhanced accessibility. Approximately $40 million has already been committed toward the fundraising goal.
"Our ability to look toward the future with such confidence is thanks to the extraordinary loyalty of our audiences and the generosity of our supporters," said Managing Director Deborah Warren. "The Next Century Campaign will ensure that the institution's physical home can match the scale of its artistic ambitions for many years to come."
Located in Ogunquit, Maine, Ogunquit Playhouse welcomes more than 100,000 guests annually and has been producing theater for nearly a century.
For more information, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.
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