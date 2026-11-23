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Good Theater will celebrate the holiday season with two concert events at Stevens Square Theater this December, offering audiences a choice between a large-scale musical celebration featuring Maine performers and an intimate evening of seasonal favorites with acclaimed Broadway performer George Dvorsky.

The festivities begin with Good Theater's Second Annual Holiday Party Playlist, running December 3-6, with a ticketed preview performance on Wednesday, December 2, at 7:00 PM. Created and directed by Good Theater Artistic Director Brian P. Allen, with musical direction and arrangements by Good Theater Music Director Victoria Stubbs, the concert also serves as the theater's annual holiday fundraiser.

The following week, George Dvorsky returns to Good Theater with Home for the Holidays, December 10 - 13. The concert features seasonal music, special guest performers, and the Broadway veteran's signature storytelling and vocal performances.

Together, the two programs bring a variety of holiday musical traditions to the Stevens Square stage, from upbeat ensemble performances and contemporary arrangements to familiar seasonal standards.

Holiday Party Playlist

Following the success of last year's inaugural concert, Good Theater's Holiday Party Playlist returns with an entirely new program showcasing the talents of local singers and musicians.

The production features more than 40 songs accompanied by a six-piece live band, with an eclectic repertoire that moves beyond traditional Christmas music to include country, blues, country rock, and even a tropical-inspired medley. The evening brings together a large ensemble of performers from Maine's professional theater and music communities for a fast-paced concert lasting less than two hours.

Under Allen's direction and Stubbs' musical leadership, the program combines individual performances, ensemble numbers, and original musical arrangements in a concert designed to capture the energy and variety of the holiday season.

In addition to its role as a seasonal performance, Holiday Party Playlist is Good Theater's annual fundraiser, supporting the nonprofit organization's ongoing work to produce professional theater and employ Maine-based artists.

Maine Community Bank is the concert sponsor of Good Theater's Second Annual Holiday Party Playlist.

George Dvorsky Holiday Concert

From December 10-13, Good Theater welcomes back Broadway performer and longtime company favorite George Dvorsky for four performances of his popular concert, Home for the Holidays.



In contrast to the expansive ensemble of Holiday Party Playlist, Dvorsky's concert offers a more intimate musical experience, built around traditional holiday favorites, personal stories, and special guest appearances. Victoria Stubbs serves as musical director.

A familiar presence on the Good Theater stage, Dvorsky has enjoyed an extensive career on Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and in concert halls throughout the country.

His Broadway credits include the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernel, as well as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Passion, Marilyn: An American Fable, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. He also appeared in the national tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and starred as Prince Charming in the New York City premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at Lincoln Center.

Off-Broadway, Dvorsky has appeared in The Connector, The Fantasticks, Closer Than Ever, Pete 'n' Keely, Dames at Sea, and And the World Goes 'Round. His television and concert work includes PBS's Emmy Award-winning Passion: Live at Lincoln Center, starring Patti LuPone, and Bernstein's Broadway with Bea Arthur and the Boston Pops. His film credits include Bros, and his solo recordings are available on the JAY Records label.

For Home for the Holidays, Dvorsky brings that considerable theatrical and musical experience to a concert that celebrates the familiar songs, memories, and traditions of the season.

Both concerts take place at Good Theater's home in Stevens Square Theater, located at 631 Stevens Avenue in Portland.

As the resident company and managing organization of the venue, Good Theater continues to expand its programming beyond its Main Stage productions, presenting concerts, comedy, cabaret, and special events throughout the year.

The two December concerts reflect that broader programming approach while providing opportunities for audiences to gather with friends and family during the holiday season.

The race is on for the Maine Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Portland Players 21% 2 Schoolhouse Arts Center 11% 3 L/A Community Little Theatre 10% 4 Waterville Opera House 10% 5 City Theater 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) 1 Djo - CONCERT Waterfront 30% 2 Adam Corriveau - GRUMBO: PRINCESS DREAMS Mayo Street Arts 28% 3 Robbie Harrison - LIPSYNC DIARIES OF A GAY BOY Mayo street Arts 18% 4 Bunny Wonderland - FOR THE CHILDREN Geno's 17% 5 Alex Tartarsky - DIRT TRIP Celebration Barn 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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