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She starts by introducing the audience to the star of the night. Homarus americanus — the American lobster.

Does a lobster feel pain? What does it experience when it's dropped into a pot of boiling water?

Those are unusual questions to open a one-woman show, but then Anna Conathan's Bait & Switch is not your usual one-woman show. The Maine-based writer, comic and performer takes us on a winding journey from the frustrations of trying to make it in Hollywood to working as a sternman on a Maine lobster boat. It's a story with plenty of laughs, a few surprises and some unexpected turns.

Conathan grew up in Freedom, New Hampshire, and says she knew by the age of seven that she wanted to move to Los Angeles and become an actress. She followed through on that promise. Along the way, she added stand-up comedy and screenwriting to her résumé. She appeared on Friends as someone sitting in a bar and on ER, somewhere in the background behind George Clooney. A telephone commercial paid off nicely in residuals, and she even had a role in the full-length movie Crocodile 2: Death Swamp, still available on YouTube.

There was work, but not necessarily the satisfaction she'd expected. Scripts went through development only to stall, and the pressure of trying to establish herself in Hollywood took its toll. She also talks about some uncomfortable encounters with the industry's casting couch. It wasn't quite the career she had imagined when she headed west.

Things began to change when she met the man who would become her husband, affectionately known as Ocean Policy Boy (Michael) because of his environment and government interests. He gave her a copy of The Secret Life of Lobsters, a book that helped set her on a different course. While researching an idea for a romantic comedy involving a lobster boat captain, Conathan went out on a working boat. She discovered that she enjoyed being on the water far more than sitting at a desk writing scripts.

Before long, she was doing more than research. She began learning the job of a sternman, starting with a trip to a commercial supply store to buy the gear she'd need. Shopping for equipment for a job you've never done is funny enough. Doing it as a woman entering a male-dominated profession adds another layer.

The show takes a more personal turn when Conathan talks about five years of health problems and the anxiety that came with them. Rather than turn the experience into a long, somber monologue, she finds a way to tell it through a lighthearted song. It's funny, but there's enough honesty behind it to make clear those years weren't easy. She describes moving to Maine and working on the water as one of the most healing decisions she's made.

One of the funniest moments comes when Conathan becomes a female lobster carrying 10,000 eggs. She gives the creature a personality and draws some amusing comparisons with her own experience of pregnancy. It's an unlikely mix of marine biology and personal storytelling, but she makes it work. There's also a larger idea running through the show: the female lobster sheds its shell and grows, a pretty good metaphor for someone willing to leave one life behind and try another.

Eventually, Conathan settles in Maine and takes a job as a sternman. Her first day on the boat leads to the show's most serious moment, when a potentially life-threatening situation develops involving her captain. It's a reminder that working on the water isn't the romantic adventure some might imagine.

Conathan is comfortable moving between comedy, improvisation and more dramatic material. She knows when to let a laugh play out and when to move the story along and she’s a master of keeping an ebb and flow as she perfectly connects with the audience.

The production elements are sparse. Slides provide much of the visual backdrop, and Conathan puts on her actual lobstering gear at one point, a nice touch that brings another dimension to the story. A few lighting cues help establish the mood. I could hear her through the two omnidirectional microphones in front of the stage, but a body microphone would improve volume and clarity over the roughly 90-minute performance. A few well-chosen music cues and perhaps another prop or two could also help distinguish the shifts between Hollywood, her time in Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., and her eventual arrival in Maine.

I'd be interested to see where Conathan takes Bait & Switch next. Maine communities would seem a natural audience, but this isn't just a show for people who know their way around a lobster boat or a good lobster roll. Anyone who has wondered whether they've taken the wrong career path, or whether it's too late to try something different, will find something familiar in her story.

Conathan has plenty of material to work with, and she knows how to deliver it. Bait & Switch is a personal, funny and occasionally surprising journey. It's quite a catch.

Photo Credits: Jeff Klofft

The race is on for the Maine Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Portland Players 21% 2 Schoolhouse Arts Center 12% 3 L/A Community Little Theatre 11% 4 Waterville Opera House 9% 5 Lyric Music Theater 7% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) 1 Djo - CONCERT Waterfront 31% 2 Adam Corriveau - GRUMBO: PRINCESS DREAMS Mayo Street Arts 29% 3 Robbie Harrison - LIPSYNC DIARIES OF A GAY BOY Mayo street Arts 18% 4 Bunny Wonderland - FOR THE CHILDREN Geno's 17% 5 Alex Tartarsky - DIRT TRIP Celebration Barn 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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