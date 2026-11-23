NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Djo - CONCERT - Waterfront 30%

Adam Corriveau - GRUMBO: PRINCESS DREAMS - Mayo Street Arts 28%

Robbie Harrison - LIPSYNC DIARIES OF A GAY BOY - Mayo street Arts 18%

Bunny Wonderland - FOR THE CHILDREN - Geno's 17%

Alex Tartarsky - DIRT TRIP - Celebration Barn 6%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Victoria Perreault - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 16%

Emma Tompkins - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 13%

Ariel Grenier - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 9%

Emily Dube - PIPPIN - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%

Adelyn Bell - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Emily Dube - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Elsa Jolliffe-Saunders - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 5%

Drew Copeland - MACBETH - Portland Players 5%

Karianna Merrill - THE WIZARD OF OZ! - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

Mollie Sharples - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 5%

Mariel Roy - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - City Theater Biddeford 5%

Emily Hayes - ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 4%

Kristofer Kauff - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Lacey Moyse - A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Tommy Waltz - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 3%

Emily West - CURTAINS - Lakewood Theater 3%

Kristin Sutton - ANNIE - Portland Players 2%

Scott Stevens - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Drew Copeland and Owen Philip Arthur - HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 14%

Emma Tompkins - FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 12%

Kelly Liz Bolick - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 11%

Marc Robin - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 9%

Kathryn Kellogg - THE LAST CLASS : A JAZZERCIZE PLAY - Out There Theater Company 9%

Kenny Ingram - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 9%

Christopher Page-Sanders - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 8%

Holly Taylor - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - THE HUSKY BOIZ 8%

William Carlos Angulo - HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 7%

Holly Taylor - SHREK THE MUSICAL - TYA VERSION - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Rachelle Rak - AIN'T TOO PROUD - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 4%

Jennifer Rias - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Richard J. Hinds - SMALL TOWN- A WORLD PREMIERE JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Halloran - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 14%

Amanda Holbrook - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 14%

Maddie Young - LITTLE WOMEN - Portland Players 10%

Katy Albert - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 8%

Travis Grant - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 8%

Darnell Stuart - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 7%

Elaine Bard - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 5%

Rebecca Copeland - MACBETH - Portland Players 4%

Mo Milliken - ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 4%

Izzy McClelland - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 4%

Michael Donovan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Kevin Hutchins - THE WIZARD OF OZ! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 4%

Ashley Violette - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Ann Scarponi - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

Debra Susi - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 2%

Cory Osborne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 2%

Mo Milliken - THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 2%

Debra Susi - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 1%

Kirstin Hayward - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 1%

Michael Donovan - THE GREAT CROSS-COUNTRY RACE, OR THE HARE AND THE TORTOISE - Royal River Community Players 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Anya Criden-Clark - THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 9%

Rebecca Copeland - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 9%

Christine Louise Marshall - AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 8%

Katie Dowse - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 8%

Leon Dobkowski - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 8%

Cody Von Ruden - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Izzy McClelland - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 5%

Justin Cote - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA - Out There Theater Company 5%

Leon Dobkowski - HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 5%

Jane Alois Stein - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Kevin Hutchins - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Kristina Skillin - HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 4%

Jamie Swenson - SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Jacqueline Firkins - ARCADIA - Portland Stage 3%

Jen Caprio - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Patrice N. Trower - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 3%

Sarabell Wrigley - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 3%

Christine Marshall - THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

Susan Makkoo - AIN'T TOO PROUD - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Haydee Zelideth - SMALL TOWN- A WORLD PREMIERE JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 1%

Jacqueline Firkins - LEND ME A TENOR - Portland Stage 1%

Kathleen Payton Brown - DIRTY DEEDS DOWNEAST - Portland Stage 1%

Kevin Hutchins - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A SOPRANO - Good Theater 1%

Kenisha Kelly - THE LAUGH TRACK - Portland Stage 1%

Rebecca Copeland - GRAND HORIZONS - Good Theater 1%

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 27%

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 27%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 25%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 17%

WEDNESDAY'S CHILD - Resurgence Dance Company 3%

Best Dance Production (Professional)

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 45%

DRACULA - Portland Ballet 38%

ÆTHER AND UNEARTHED - Westbrook Performing Arts Center 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Caleb Eugley - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 13%

Michael Donovan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 12%

Debra Susi - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 8%

Paul Caron - A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Beth Lambert - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Elaine Bard - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 5%

Gavin Pickering - AMÉLIE - Sandy River Players 5%

Linda Sturdivant - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater 5%

Emma Hersey-Powers - ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 5%

Joellen Lemont - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Tommy Waltz - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 4%

Whitney Brown - SEUSSICAL - Royal River Community Players 4%

Joy Lemont - PIPPIN - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Sophia Wood and Justin Morin - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Vanessa Rae Glazier - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Joellen Lemont - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

George Perkins - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Nasson Community Center and Little Theatre 2%

Danny Hutchins - THE WIZARD OF OZ! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Meg Davis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

George Perkins - NUNSENSE - Nasson Community Center and Little Theatre 2%

Mara Monaghan - FINDING NEVERLAND - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Justin Morin - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Allison McCall and Tyler Costigan - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 17%

Mark Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 12%

Bari Robinson - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 10%

Reba Askari - FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

Amber Mak - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 10%

Marc Robin - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 9%

Kenny Ingram - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 8%

Juliet Tasker - SHREK THE MUSICAL - TYA VERSION - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Hunter Foster - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 7%

Maggie Burrows - HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 6%

Gerry McIntyre - AIN'T TOO PROUD - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Lisa Peterson - SMALL TOWN- A WORLD PREMIERE JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Sean Senior - MACBETH - Portland Players 19%

Mara Monaghan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lyric Music Theater 11%

Linda Sturdivant - THE CEMETERY CLUB - City Theater 10%

Debra Susi - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 9%

Emma Hersey-Powers - THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 9%

Beth Lambert - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 9%

Charles Burdin - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Monmouth Community Players 7%

Deborah Elz Hammond - MACBETH - Some Theatre Company 7%

Kyla Wheeler - THE PHILADELPHIA STORY - Sandy River Players 7%

Rebecca Cole - DEATHTRAP - City Theater Biddeford 5%

Ian-Meredythe Dehne Lindsey - WHAT YOU LEAVE - SecondStory Theatre Company 4%

Kirstin Hayward - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 3%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Sarah Kennedy - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA - Out There Theater Company 13%

Janet Mitchko - GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK - The Public Theatre 11%

Joanna Clarke - THE LAST CLASS : A JAZZERCIZE PLAY - Out There Theater Company 9%

Jake Cote - THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 9%

Allison McCall - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Nathan Gregory - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 9%

Todd Brian Backus - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 7%

Beth Somerville - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Theater Project 6%

Nathan Speckman - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 5%

Kelly O’Donnell - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 4%

Todd Backus - HEART OF DUCKNESS - Fox Bramble 3%

Kevin R. Free - LEND ME A TENOR - Portland Stage 3%

Peter Brown - HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

Christopher Grabowski - ARCADIA - Portland Stage 2%

Skip Greer - DIRTY DEEDS DOWNEAST - Portland Stage 2%

Christopher Price - THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

Nathan Gregory - GRAND HORIZONS - Good Theater 1%

David Ellenstein - ELEANOR - Portland Stage 1%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 12%

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 10%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 7%

A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

AVENUE Q - Deertrees Theatre 5%

THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 5%

AMÉLIE - Sandy River Players 5%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 5%

THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 4%

MACBETH - Portland Players 4%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Portland Players 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ! - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

NUNSENSE - Nasson Community Center and Little Theatre 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 2%

PIPPIN - Schoolhouse Arts Center 2%

SEUSSICAL - Royal River Community Players 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Monmouth Community Players 2%

ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Skowhegan Opera House 1%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 1%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 10%

1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 9%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 8%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 7%

HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 5%

VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA - Out There Theater Company 5%

AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 4%

HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

ARCADIA - Portland Stage 3%

THE PRODUCERS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 3%

HEART OF DUCKNESS - Fox Bramble 3%

THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 3%

HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 2%

SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Theater Project 2%

AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 2%

OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 2%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

LIKE FLIES, A RAGE PLAY - Portland Stage 2%

SMALL TOWN- A WORLD PREMIERE JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley McBreairty - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 26%

Jason Robinson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 11%

Myranda Michaud - A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 10%

Joshua Karp - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 7%

Florence Cooley - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Everett Harper - MACBETH - Portland Players 6%

Erryn Bard - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 6%

Danny Gay - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Iain Odlin - ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 5%

Yasmin Yacoby - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 5%

Gigi Gabor - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 4%

Iain Odlin - THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 3%

Bryant Cyr - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 2%

Bryant Cyr - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 2%

Garret Coffey - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brackley Frayer - GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK - The Public Theatre 11%

Emily Kenny - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 11%

Bryon Winn - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 8%

Jesse Klug - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 7%

Sam Biondolillo - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Seifallah Salotto-Cristobal - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 6%

Jorge Cousineau - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 6%

Emily Kenny - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A 60-MINUTE FAMILY MUSICAL - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Chris DeFilipp - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Theater Project 4%

Emily Kenny - SHREK THE MUSICAL - TYA VERSION - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

FLORENCE COOLEY - THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 4%

Jose Santiago - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 4%

Sam Biondolillo - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Jeff Koger - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Rich Latta - HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Emily Kenny - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Mary Lana Rice - ARCADIA - Portland Stage 3%

Emily Kenny - THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

Michaela Wirth - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 2%

Rich Latta - THE PRODUCERS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Mary Lana Rice - ELEANOR - Portland Stage 1%

Mary Lana Rice - LEND ME A TENOR - Portland Stage 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Caron - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 14%

Michael Varno - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 11%

Mike Peterson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 8%

Colin Britt - A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Patrick Martin - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Matt Scala - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%

Ethan Wright - AMÉLIE - Sandy River Players 5%

Rachel Scala - LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Sabrina Gallego - FINDING NEVERLAND - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Bob Gauthier - LITTLE WOMEN - Portland Players 4%

Jason Wilkes - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 4%

Denise Calkins - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 3%

Natalie Veilleux - AVENUE Q - Deertrees Theatre 3%

Josie French~Sidelinger - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Robert Laraway - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Matt Scala - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Paul G. Caron - A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Laura Gerry - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Studio Theatre of Bath 3%

Matt Nelson - ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY 3%

Matt Scala and Gabby Vallee - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 2%

David Delano - PIPPIN - Belfast Maskers 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Jeff Christmas - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 14%

Harry Collins - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 13%

Brian Cimmet - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 12%

Jason Wetzel - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 9%

Nic Robichaud - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 9%

Brian Whitted - THE PRODUCERS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 8%

Sam Finn Cutler - HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 8%

David Fiorello - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Laura Gerry - FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Jeffrey Campos - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 6%

Laura Gerry - SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Matt Deitchman - HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 4%

Seth Farber - AIN'T TOO PROUD - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 13%

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 12%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 8%

THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 6%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%

A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

AMÉLIE - Sandy River Players 5%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 5%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ! - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 4%

ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Monmouth Community Players 3%

NUNSENSE - Nasson Community Center and Little Theatre 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

LIONEL BART'S OLIVER! - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 3%

SEUSSICAL - Royal River Community Players 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Studio Theatre of Bath 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 15%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 12%

OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 12%

FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 8%

HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 8%

SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 6%

THE PRODUCERS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 6%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Portland Ovations 5%

AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 4%

CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

AIN'T TOO PROUD - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 40%

UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 26%

WHAT YOU LEAVE - SecondStory Theatre Company 20%

PANTS - Midcoast Actors' Studio 13%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

SMALL TOWN- A WORLD PREMIERE JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 22%

THE LAST CLASS : A JAZZERCIZE PLAY - Out There Theater Company 16%

GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK - The Public Theatre 16%

AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - THE HUSKY BOIZ 13%

LIKE FLIES, A RAGE PLAY - Portland Stage 12%

AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 11%

HEART OF DUCKNESS - Fox Bramble 9%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Colleen Clark - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 9%

Brian McAloon - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Rebecca Rinaldi - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 5%

Chris Dostie - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 5%

Brooke Tabor - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Oxford Hills Community Broadway Show 4%

Grace Leach - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 4%

Gracie Libby - AMÉLIE - Sandy River Players 4%

Andrew Fournier - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Isana Bell - THE WIZARD OF OZ! - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Leah Macmaster - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Grayson Smith - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Kaitlyn Hubert - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Nasson Community Center and Little Theatre 3%

Shannon Thurston - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Edith Bambakakis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Janelle Raven - A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 2%

Chartreuse Money - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 2%

Kayla Jarry - ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 2%

Daniel Rennie - AVENUE Q - Deertrees Theatre 2%

Emma Campbell - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Some Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Mosher - LITTLE WOMEN - Portland Players 2%

Hann Paulson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Julia Badaraco - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 2%

Sean Sova - SEUSSICAL - Royal River Community Players 2%

Tony Gerow - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Lucas Mayo - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 2%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Isabelle Grignon - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 13%

Liz Leclerc - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 10%

Beth Leavel - HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 9%

Schuyler White - SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Tarra Conner Jones - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Ava Friday - FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

James Patterson - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Kolby Kindle - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Dan DeLuca - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Dan Deluca - THE PRODUCERS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 4%

Eden Franco - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Savannah Irish - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 4%

Katelyn Manfre - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 3%

Tony Yazbeck - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

SARAROSE WILLEY - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 3%

Aidan Joyce - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 2%

Juliet Tasker - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 2%

Brixton Torrieri - FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Charl Brown - AIN'T TOO PROUD - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

Bill Mimikos - FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Joelle Morris - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 1%

Robbie Harrison - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 1%

Seth Grondin - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 1%

Nate Stephenson - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 1%

Haydn Charles Kelly - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeffrey Servetas - MACBETH - Portland Players 13%

Johnny Speckman - MACBETH - Portland Players 11%

Bob Sawyer - ALMOST, MAINE - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

Chris Dostie - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 8%

Connor Hall - DEATHTRAP - City Theater Biddeford 7%

Jonas Maines - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 6%

Jason Pelletier - ALMOST, MAINE - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Danny Gay - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Katy Albert - ALMOST, MAINE - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

Isis Phoenix - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Theater Project 4%

Clayton Perry - MACBETH - Some Theatre Company 4%

Emmaline ouelette - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 4%

Kitzi Manfrim - THE SECRET GARDEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

Jacob Sutherland - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 3%

Steven Koskinen - DEATHTRAP - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Shirley Bernier - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

Max Middleton - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

Roger Scott Powers - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

Katherine Myers - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 1%

Peter Havas - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

John Cariani - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 9%

Tom Haushalter - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 9%

Brigid Cleary - GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK - The Public Theatre 8%

Allison McCall - HEART OF DUCKNESS - Fox Bramble 7%

Tyler Costigan - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Kathryn Kellogg - THE LAST CLASS : A JAZZERCIZE PLAY - Out There Theater Company 5%

Kathleen Lewis - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 5%

Megan Cross - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA - Out There Theater Company 5%

Dustin Tucker - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 4%

Joe Bearor - AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 4%

Jake Cote - AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 3%

Maya Williams - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 3%

Owen Philip Arthur - HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

Casey Turner - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 3%

Megan Tripaldi - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Theater Project 3%

ANDREW SAWYER - THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 3%

Gusta Johnson - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A SOPRANO - Good Theater 2%

Kevin O’Leary - HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

Tom Haushalter - AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

Josh Brassard - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Theater Project 2%

Tom Ford - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 2%

Janet Mitchko - STILL - The Public Theatre 2%

Parker Hough - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 2%

Michael Howard - HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 1%

David Bliss - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

MACBETH - Portland Players 18%

ALMOST, MAINE - L/A Community Little Theatre 14%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lyric Music Theater 9%

THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 9%

THE SECRET GARDEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

DEATHTRAP - City Theater Biddeford 8%

THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 7%

THE PHILADELPHIA STORY - Sandy River Players 5%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Monmouth Community Players 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Skowhegan Opera House 4%

UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 4%

MACBETH - Some Theatre Company 4%

THE WHALE 2%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

Best Play (Professional)

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 11%

GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK - The Public Theatre 10%

VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA - Out There Theater Company 10%

OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 8%

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 8%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 5%

AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 5%

THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 5%

LEND ME A TENOR - Portland Stage 5%

HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 4%

HEART OF DUCKNESS - Fox Bramble 4%

MACBETH - Flights with Fenix 4%

THE LAST CLASS : A JAZZERCIZE PLAY - Out There Theater Company 3%

THE MONSTERS - Portland Theatre Festival 2%

ELEANOR - Portland Stage 2%

THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

GRAND HORIZONS - Good Theater 2%

THE LAUGH TRACK - Portland Stage 1%

RICHARD II - Flights with Fenix 1%

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Opera Maine 50%

ROMÉO ET JULIETTE - Opera Maine 21%

A MASKED BALL - Opera in the Pines 16%

BOUND - Opera Maine 8%

WHOLLY UNWINDING - Hogfish 5%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Adam O'Connor - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 18%

Steve Lupien - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lyric Music Theater 11%

Brandon Chaloux - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

Karl Carrigan - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 7%

Don Smith - LITTLE WOMEN - Portland Players 7%

Elaine & Gerry Bard - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 6%

Tommy Waltz - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 6%

Ally Turlo - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 5%

Sophia Tepermeister - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 5%

Bridgid Amato - ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 4%

Sophia Tepermeister - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 4%

Danny Gay - THE GAME'S AFOOT - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Ally Turlo - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 3%

Lexi Nicholas - BE MORE CHILL - Slemons Productions 3%

Emma Hersey-Powers - THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 2%

Sean Farrelly - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Biddeford City Theater 2%

Clair Siggins - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Studio Theatre of Bath 1%

Dani Maupin - CURTAINS - Lakewood Theater 1%

Drew Lamosse - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Erik Diaz - GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK - The Public Theatre 9%

Jake Cote & Joey Cote - THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 8%

William J. Mohney - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 7%

Anita Stewart - ARCADIA - Portland Stage 6%

Tracy Washburn - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 6%

Tracy Washburn & Steve Underwood - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA - Out There Theater Company 5%

Jorge Cousineau - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 5%

Kyle Dixon - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Kevin Rupnik - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Sage Bartlett - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A 60-MINUTE FAMILY MUSICAL - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Steve Lupien - AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 4%

David Arsenault - HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 4%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 4%

Anita Stewart - ELEANOR - Portland Stage 3%

Eric Luchen - THE PRODUCERS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Nate Bertone - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Sage Bartlett - SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Chad Lefebvre - STILL - The Public Theatre 2%

Steve Leighton - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 2%

Germán Cárdenas Alaminos - LEND ME A TENOR - Portland Stage 2%

Erik Perkins - PIPPIN - Belfast Maskers 2%

Tracy Washburn - GRAND HORIZONS - Good Theater 2%

Steve Lupien - THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 1%

Klara Zieglerova - SMALL TOWN- A WORLD PREMIERE JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 1%

Anita Stewart - THE LAUGH TRACK - Portland Stage 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Justin Norton - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 22%

Aaron Skolfield - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES! - L/A Community Little Theatre 15%

Elise DeSeifer - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 12%

Todd Hutchisen - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 8%

Keith Mercik - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 8%

Max Kyros - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 7%

Justin Norton - LITTLE WOMEN - Portland Players 7%

Elise DeSeifer - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Keith Mercik - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Todd Hutchisen - DEATHTRAP - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Juniper Purinton - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 2%

Juniper Purinton - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 2%

Larry Moore - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cory Macgowan - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 12%

Cory Macgowan - OCTET - Portland Theatre Festival 11%

Katie Chen - GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK - The Public Theatre 10%

EMILY DUNCAN WILSON - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 8%

Shannon Slaton - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Nic Robichaud - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 6%

Shannon Slaton - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Nathan Speckman - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Shannon Slaton - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Shannon Slaton - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Cory Macgowan - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA - Out There Theater Company 4%

Ryan McGowan - SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Kevin Heard - THE PRODUCERS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 4%

Kevin Heard - SMALL TOWN- A WORLD PREMIERE JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Kevin Heard - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Seth Asa Sengel - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 2%

Kevin Heard - AIN'T TOO PROUD - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2%

SCOTT LELAND - THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

Ryan McGowan - THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 1%

Seth Asa Sengel - ELEANOR - Portland Stage 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Stanley Kimball - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 11%

Madeleine Whitfield - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 9%

Olivia Vail - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Portland Players 6%

Audrey Bendel - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Portland Players 6%

Rachel Scala - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Kristen Gilhooly - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 4%

Brendan Hickey - AMÉLIE - Sandy River Players 4%

Andrew Marcotte - AVENUE Q - Deertrees Theatre 4%

Zack Handlen - ANASTASIA - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Bee Tyler - A NEW HOME - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Emma Bailey - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Owen Lewis - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Gregg Hauger - THE WIZARD OF OZ! - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Caroline Chung - LITTLE WOMEN - Portland Players 3%

Nathaniel Cummons - THE SECRET GARDEN - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Aaron Skolfield - THE WIZARD OF OZ! - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Lili June Rennie - AVENUE Q - Deertrees Theatre 2%

Phoenix Morton - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Boulay-White - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Collin Young - AVENUE Q - Deertrees Theatre 2%

Chris Cifelli - THE WIZARD OF OZ! - L/A Community Little Theatre 2%

Cory Osborne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - SecondStory Theatre Company 2%

David Meyer - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Pamela Combs - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Some Theatre Company 2%

Emily Hayes - ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Slemons Productions 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

SooZin Kim Cha - FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 20%

Charis Leos - COME FROM AWAY - Maine State Music Theatre 10%

Joanna Clarke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - TYA VERSION - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Tarra Conner Jones - HAIRSPRAY - Maine State Music Theatre 8%

Alysha Umphress - CITY OF ANGELS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 6%

Emily Davis - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 5%

Jared Mongeau - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 5%

SARAROSE WILLEY - SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Curt Dale Clark - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

John Treacy Egan - 1776 - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Ruthie Ann Miles - HELLO, DOLLY! - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 5%

Marie Eife - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Maine State Music Theatre 5%

Sean Sova - SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

ANDREW SAWYER - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 4%

Nathan Lee Graham - THE PRODUCERS - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 3%

Spencer Fieldroy - SHREK - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Matthew Butcher - AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS - The Husky Boiz 2%

Ron Bohmer - SMALL TOWN- A WORLD PREMIERE JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL - OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Lily Collins - MACBETH - Portland Players 15%

Becca Gracey - MACBETH - Portland Players 11%

Daphne Cifelli - THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 9%

Logan Merrithew - MACBETH - Portland Players 8%

Casper Barnard - MACBETH - Portland Players 7%

Emilienne Ouellette - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 7%

Isaac Boyd - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Emma Bard - THE WHALE - Some Theatre Company 5%

Tim Croce - THE NERD - Waterville Opera House 5%

Elise Alves - THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 5%

Alexis Nicholas - THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 4%

Elizabeth Duckett - DEATHTRAP - City Theater Biddeford 4%

Joshua Veilleux - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 3%

Carina Higgins - THE WOLVES - Slemons Productions 3%

Rebecca Bendheim - UNABASHEDLY - Waterville Opera House 3%

Lydia Pinard - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Studio Theatre of Bath 2%

Erin Legacki-Walker - MACBETH - Some Theatre Company 2%

Carole Florman - SILENT SKY - Heartwood Regional Theater 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kat Moraros - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA - Out There Theater Company 9%

Bob Pescovitz - GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK - The Public Theatre 9%

Genevieve Breitbach - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Michael Wood - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Good Theater 6%

Abigail Killeen - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 6%

Bluee Brewster - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 6%

Allison McCall - THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 5%

Dana Legawiec - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 5%

Jake Cote - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 5%

Kat Moraros - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 4%

Kevin O’Leary - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 3%

Mary Fraser - HENRY IV PART 1 - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

Gusta Johnson - AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 3%

JARED MONGEAU - THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 3%

SARAROSE WILLEY - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Portland Theatre Festival 3%

Isis Phoenix - LEND ME A TENOR - Portland Stage 3%

Daniel Karambles - AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFE DU GRAND BOEUF - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

Kyle Aarons - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 2%

SARAROSE WILLEY - THE SQUIRRELS - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

Tom Ford - LEND ME A TENOR - Portland Stage 2%

Sarabell Wrigley - AT THE TABLE - Dramatic Repertory Company 2%

Nicholas Sutton - GRAND HORIZONS - Good Theater 2%

Whip Hubley - THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 2%

Rob Cameron - OUR TOWN - Portland Stage 2%

Tootie Van Reenan - THE MINUTES - Mad Horse Theatre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

FINDING NEMO - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 33%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - TYA VERSION - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 20%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 15%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - TYA VERSION - Maine State Music Theatre 14%

ROBIN & CLARK'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Maine State Music Theatre 10%

STELLALUNA - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Portland Players 21%

Schoolhouse Arts Center 11%

L/A Community Little Theatre 10%

Waterville Opera House 10%

City Theater 8%

Lyric Music Theater 7%

Sandy River Players 4%

Slemons Productions 4%

Monmouth Community Players 4%

Some Theatre Company 3%

SecondStory Theatre Company 3%

Skowhegan Opera House 2%

Fox Bramble 2%

Lakewood Theater 2%

The Theater Project 2%

Royal River Community Players 1%

Camden Shakespeare Festival 1%

Belfast Maskers 1%

Studio Theatre of Bath 1%

True North Theatre 1%

Ten Bucks Theatre Company 1%

Heartwood Regional Theater 0%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Maine State Music Theatre 18%

OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 11%

Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

Good Theater 9%

Mad Horse Theatre 9%

The Public Theatre 9%

Portland Stage 8%

Out There Theater Company 7%

Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Fenix Theatre Company 5%

Portland Theatre Festival 5%

Dramatic Repertory Company 3%

Flights with Fenix 1%

The race is on for the Maine Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Portland Players 21% 2 Schoolhouse Arts Center 11% 3 L/A Community Little Theatre 10% 4 Waterville Opera House 10% 5 City Theater 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) 1 Djo - CONCERT Waterfront 30% 2 Adam Corriveau - GRUMBO: PRINCESS DREAMS Mayo Street Arts 28% 3 Robbie Harrison - LIPSYNC DIARIES OF A GAY BOY Mayo street Arts 18% 4 Bunny Wonderland - FOR THE CHILDREN Geno's 17% 5 Alex Tartarsky - DIRT TRIP Celebration Barn 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone