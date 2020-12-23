Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Maine! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Maine: Best Ensemble (Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 15%



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

13%

NEWSIES

12%

- Penobscot Theatre Company - 2015- MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2017

Best Theatre Staff

MSMT Maine State Music Theater 47%

Winterport Open Stage 20%

Lakewood Theater, Madison Maine 8%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Waterville Opera House 26%

Ten Bucks Theatre 25%

Biddeford City Theater 10%



Costume Design of the Decade (EQUITY)

Travis M. Grant - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2019 41%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 26%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY & THE BEAST, GUYS & DOLLS, HELLO DOLLY, TREASURE ISLAND - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2017 15%



Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Danielle Barrett Penobscot Theatre Company 34%

Tyler Haynes - MARY POPPINS - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 21%

Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 13%



Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Marc Robin - LES MISERABLES, NEWSIES, SINGIN' in the RAIN, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Maine State Music Theatre - 2013 42%

Dominick Varney - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, THE MARVELOUS WONDRETTES - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 27%

Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2013 12%



Director of Play of Decade (Equity)

Bari Newport - THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 38%

Nathan Halverson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 31%

SHAUN KERRISON - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse - 2019 18%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 50%

Winterport Open Stage 19%

Ogunquit Playhouse 9%



Lighting Design of the Decade (Equity)

Jonathan Spencer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 34%

Jeffrey S. Koger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT-(Maine State Music Theatre) - 2019 28%

Paul Black - MAMMA MIA - MSMT-(Maine State Music Theatre) - 2016 19%



Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Charis Leos - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, GYPSY, HELLO DOLLy, FULL MONTY - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2013 26%

Dominick Varney - FUN HOME, ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 21%

Ben Layman - MATILDA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 18%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 15%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

NUNSENSE - Winterport Open Stage - 2013 27%

TITANIC - Portland Players - 2018 17%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater - 2019 15%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT - GOOD THEATER - 2018 31%

SHEAR MADNESS - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 25%

MISERY - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 21%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Winterport Open Stage - 2016 27%

PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Portland Players - 2017 14%

THE FEMALE ODD COUPLE - Winterport Open Stage - 2013 14%



Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Sean Mclelland - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 21%

Robert Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 20%

Tom Ryan - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Maine State Music Theatre - 2018 17%



Sound Design of the Decade

Sean McGinley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 73%

Kevin Heard - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, KINKY BOOTS, JERSEY BOYS - Ogunquit Playhouse - 2017 27%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 65%

Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Theater at Monmouth 9%

