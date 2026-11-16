CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER Tugs at the Heartstrings

NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Matthew Liombardo’s two-character play about the relationship between a mother and her son over the span of their lifetimes is a beautifully written piece filled warmth, humor, and pathos. Directed by Brian P. Allen, the Good Theater’s production is staged with a subtlety that captures perfectly the tonal balance. The eighty-minute, two-character ,bittersweet drama takes the audience on a journey that is surely familiar to most: the complicated, sometimes painful, always loving relationship between parent and child.

Lombardo’s play strikes a confessional tone throughout – a motif borrowed from the Catholic roots of the characters. There are revelations woven into the tightly spun fabric of the piece that create unexpected moments in dialogue which often sounds so familiar, one wonders if the soundtrack of his own life has been recorded.

Allen paces the play with a brisk momentum, and he finds a remarkable variety for the blocking of the two characters who rarely leave their private spaces and often communicate by telephone. In short, like Lombardo’s text, Allen’s direction uses economy and subtlety to convey the depth of the dramatic situation.

The simple and aesthetically pleasing set design by Steve Underwood features several panels in grays and neutrals adorned with a few basic props (Paul Haley) to suggest living spaces. A center screen with projections serves to help change the locales and pose questions that guide the audience through the characters’ journey. Kathleen Kimball’s costumes continue the stark atmosphere with their basic black and gray, while Emily Kenny’s cool lighting palette adds an air of memory. Cory Macgowan’s sound design is well-balanced and offers snatches of iconic popular songs to underscore the passage of time. Paul Haley serves as the able Production Stage Manager.

The weight of the drama lies in the hands of the two characters playing Maria, the Italian Catholic Connecticut mother, and her son Bobby. Michael Wood does a fine job of portraying Bobby from childhood to his late years. He makes a credible everyman – a son desperate to strike out on his own, chasing a dream of becoming a playwright, evading the voices in his head and from his past, yet, ultimately, embracing them as part of his own destiny. His Bobby is, by turns, funny, warm, caring, and agonized.

Stepping into the role of Maria (after the withdrawal due to illness of Denise Poirier), Brian P. Allen has not only rescued the Good’s production, but he has turned rather unlikely circumstances into a triumph. Within minutes one forgets the gender discrepancy (and the discreet use of the script) and believes the bond – the chemistry between parent and son. Wood and Allen tell a powerful story that transcends the external details of the characters and exists on the deeper, emotional plane. Both demonstrate impeccable comic timing, and they rise to the dramatic challenge of the touching final scenes.

CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER represents some of the Good Theater’s finest qualities: an uncanny sense of selecting plays that fit the scale and skills of the company; an ear for new and powerful playwrights, and cohesive ensemble craft in realizing the playwright’s vision.

CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER runs from November 5-22, 2026, at the Good theater, Stevens Square, Portland, ME www.goodtheater.com 207-835-0895

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone