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This holiday season The Public Theatre will present its adaptation of A Christmas Carol for one weekend only, December 11-13. This version, performed by six actors and a fiddler, was developed at The Public Theatre by former Executive/Co-Artistic Director Christopher Schario. It has since been published and performed by theatres around the world and is now a Lewiston/Auburn tradition.

This version begins with a modern-day child reading Dickens' novel as five actors and a fiddler suddenly appear and coax them into joining the story. Much of Dickens' original text is used, as six actors and a fiddler grab a handful of props and joyfully bring Dickens' language and characters to life.

Only $15 for children 18 and under, The Public Theatre makes it easy to introduce a child to the magic of professional theatre and give them a gift that will last a lifetime. Ask about gift certificates for other plays too!

Leading the cast is Russell Berrigan in the role of Scrooge. This will be his 18th time in this version, and his second time as Scrooge. You may also recognize him from other shows at The Public Theatre: Sideman, Marjorie Prime, Sexy Laundry, and Be Here Now. The rest of the cast features Michael Frederic as Marley/Cratchit, Jared Mongeau as Fred/Christmas Present, Sheila Stasack as Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit, McKenna Canty as Belle/Fan, and local young actor Kensington Blenkhorn as Tiny Tim. Returning to the stage as the Fiddler is Greg Boardman, who originated the role, creating the musical arrangements and performing in A Christmas Carol back in 1993.

The race is on for the Maine Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Portland Players 21% 2 Schoolhouse Arts Center 12% 3 L/A Community Little Theatre 11% 4 Waterville Opera House 10% 5 Lyric Music Theater 7% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) 1 Djo - CONCERT Waterfront 30% 2 Adam Corriveau - GRUMBO: PRINCESS DREAMS Mayo Street Arts 30% 3 Robbie Harrison - LIPSYNC DIARIES OF A GAY BOY Mayo street Arts 18% 4 Bunny Wonderland - FOR THE CHILDREN Geno's 16% 5 Alex Tartarsky - DIRT TRIP Celebration Barn 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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