"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Run at The Public Theatre This Holiday Season
Performances will run over one weekend, December 11-13.
This holiday season The Public Theatre will present its adaptation of A Christmas Carol for one weekend only, December 11-13. This version, performed by six actors and a fiddler, was developed at The Public Theatre by former Executive/Co-Artistic Director Christopher Schario. It has since been published and performed by theatres around the world and is now a Lewiston/Auburn tradition.
This version begins with a modern-day child reading Dickens' novel as five actors and a fiddler suddenly appear and coax them into joining the story. Much of Dickens' original text is used, as six actors and a fiddler grab a handful of props and joyfully bring Dickens' language and characters to life.
Only $15 for children 18 and under, The Public Theatre makes it easy to introduce a child to the magic of professional theatre and give them a gift that will last a lifetime. Ask about gift certificates for other plays too!
Leading the cast is Russell Berrigan in the role of Scrooge. This will be his 18th time in this version, and his second time as Scrooge. You may also recognize him from other shows at The Public Theatre: Sideman, Marjorie Prime, Sexy Laundry, and Be Here Now. The rest of the cast features Michael Frederic as Marley/Cratchit, Jared Mongeau as Fred/Christmas Present, Sheila Stasack as Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit, McKenna Canty as Belle/Fan, and local young actor Kensington Blenkhorn as Tiny Tim. Returning to the stage as the Fiddler is Greg Boardman, who originated the role, creating the musical arrangements and performing in A Christmas Carol back in 1993.
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