Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; Fireside Dinner Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Madison Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Madison!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Madison:

Best Ensemble

ROCKIN' AT THE FIRESIDE - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2016 78%

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS - STAGEQ - 2014 6%

CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 4%

Best Theatre Staff

The Fireside Dinner Theatre 82%

American Players Theatre 9%

THE BARTELL THEATRE 7%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Ed Flesch - LES MISERABLES - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2014 95%

Dana Pellebon & Steve Noll - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 5%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jim DeVita - MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 50%

Laura Gordon - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - American Players Theatre - 2019 30%

Zak Stowe - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - STAGEQ - 2018 13%

Favorite Social Media

The Fireside Dinner Theatre 87%

American Players Theatre 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jason Fassl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2017 94%

Zak Stowe - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 3%

Zak Stowe - DIE MOMMIE DIE - STAGEQ - 2017 3%

Original Script Of The Decade

Ed Flesch - BACK TO THE 50'S - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2017 89%

Malissa Petterson - RAID! ATTACK ON STONEWALL - STAGEQ - 2019 7%

JACKIE BRADLEY - COMET BOY - THE BRINK - 2019 4%

Performer Of The Decade

Luke Rose - ELF THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2018 81%

Jim Ridge - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - American Players Theatre - 2017 4%

Dennis Yadon - FALSETTOS - StageQ - 2017 3%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LES MISERABLES - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2014 85%

PETER PAN - Children's Theatre of Madison - 2020 4%

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS - STAGEQ - 2014 3%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Players Theatre - 2020 39%

MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 24%

DIE MOMMIE DIE - STAGEQ - 2017 17%

Set Design Of The Decade

Rick Rasmussen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2016 91%

Landon Peterson - DIE MOMMIE DIE - StageQ - 2017 5%

Teresa Sarkela - CABARET - StageQ - 2019 4%

Sound Design of the Decade

Brian Hrpcek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2019 95%

Spencer Christoffel - FALSETTOS - STAGEQ - 2017 3%

Spencer Christoffel & Bryan Yates - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 2%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Fireside Dinner Theatre, Fort Atkinson 79%

American Players Theatre 17%

STAGEQ 3%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Julia Johanos - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Fireside, Fort Atkinson - 2017 57%

Andrew Foote - LES MISERABLES - The Fireside, Fort Atkinson - 2018 43%

Related Articles