Stoughton Opera House Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend Events

Stoughton Opera House is returning to live performances in September, and has announced that proof of vaccination will be required for all attendees.

According to a statement posted on the company's Facebook page, "In order to attend a show you must have completed a full round of vaccination for covid-19 no less than two weeks prior to the event." Additionally, face masks will be required at all times inside the building.

Those who are unable or unwilling to adhere to these guidelines, and have already purchased tickets, are encouraged to reach out at boxoffice@stoughtonoperahouse.com to arrange for a refund or credit.

Read the full statement below and learn more about the venue's upcoming events at https://www.stoughtonoperahouse.com/events.

At the Opera House we believe that vaccination is the most effective method for reducing transmission of covid-19. For this reason we have implemented the following safety requirements for all upcoming Opera House performances: In order to attend a show you must have completed a full round of vaccination for covid-19 no less than two weeks prior to the event. In addition, all patrons will be required to wear face masks that cover both the nose and mouth at all times while inside the building. Face masks will be optional in the first floor lounge area, but in order to gain entry to the lounge you must provide proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccination card - or photo of your card - as well as a photo ID.

If you are unable or unwilling to adhere to these guidelines and have already purchased tickets please email us at boxoffice@stoughtonoperahouse.com to arrange for a refund or a credit to be used once restrictions are lifted. Many shows will also be available to attend remotely, so keep an eye out for streaming announcements.

All staff, production crews, volunteers and artists are vaccinated and will be wearing masks - except while on stage. Local staff and crew will also be tested weekly while these restrictions are in place.

Please understand that whether we are proven right or wrong down the road, this is the action we believe to be in everyone's best interest at this time. As the situation evolves we will continue to evaluate our precautions.