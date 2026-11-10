Overture's Spotlight Middle School Musical Theater Program Expands To 11 Schools

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Overture Center's Spotlight Middle School Musical Theater Program has expanded from two schools at its launch two years ago to 11 schools across Wisconsin this season. The program bridges the musical theater experiences offered to elementary students through Disney Musicals in Schools and high school students through The Jerrys.

"We are excited to see the interest from schools in this program," said Karra Beach, Overture's Director of Broadway Engagement Programs. "Some schools are launching their first productions, while others have long-standing programs. Spotlight meets each school where it is and supports the teachers and staff guiding these young artists. I am excited to welcome them all to Overture Center in May and see them shine on the Capitol Theater stage!"

For schools already producing musicals,* the Spotlight Musical Theater program is designed to inspire, educate and connect middle school students and educators with theater professionals, providing a deeper understanding of the many aspects of musical theater.

Expand educational opportunities – Provide students and teachers with hands-on workshops led by industry professionals in performance and technical theater.

Bridge the gap between schools and professionals – Create opportunities for students and teachers to engage with Broadway touring professionals through virtual and in-person sessions.

Bridge the gap between schools and professionals – Create opportunities for students and teachers to engage with Broadway touring professionals through virtual and in-person sessions. Highlight theater's many career paths – Expose students to a wide variety of roles in musical theater, including on stage, backstage and in the orchestra pit.

Enhance school productions – Offer expert feedback through performance reviews to support and guide future growth and development.

Foster a lifelong love of theater – Inspire young performers, technicians and musicians by showing them what's possible.

Two theater professionals attend a performance at each of the participating schools and provide written feedback. Then in May, middle schools from both the Disney Musicals in Schools program and the Spotlight program spend a day at Overture Center at a mini-theater festival with workshops and facility tours. The day ends with students from each school making their Capitol Theater debut, performing one number from their production.

2026/27 Spotlight Schools:

Akira Toki Middle School (Madison) - Disney Musicals in Schools alumni school Performing "Shrek Jr." on May 27-29, 2027

D.C. Everest Jr. High (Wausau) - Returning Spotlight school Performing "How to Train Your Dragon Jr." on April 9-11, 2027

Edgerton Middle School Performing "Dear Edwina Jr." on April 14-15, 2027

Good Shepherd Lutheran (West Bend) Performing "Seussical Jr." on April 23-24, 2027

Jefferson Middle School - Returning Spotlight school Performing "High School Musical Jr." on January 21-23, 2027

Milton Middle School Performing "Little Mermaid Jr.: on February 18-21, 2027

North Middle School (Menomonee Falls) Performing "Willy Wonka Jr." on February 26-27, 2027

Sauk Prairie Middle School Performed "Shrek Jr." on October 23-25, 2026

Slinger Middle School Performing "Annie Jr." on January 22-23, 2027

Waukesha STEM Academy Performing "Trolls Jr." on April 23-25, 2027

Wisconsin Hills Middle School (Brookfield) Performing "Beauty and the Beast Jr." on January 21-23, 2027



The application for the 2027/28 Spotlight program opens in August 2027.

Schools doing their first musical theater production are welcomed into the Disney Musicals in Schools program, pairing teachers at the school with Overture teaching artists. Visit Disney Musicals in Schools program for more information.

The Spotlight Middle School Musical Theater program is sponsored by Mike & Lee Ann Dillis and Findorff. As an independent nonprofit organization, Overture is grateful for the donations that make this and other free and low-cost educational and engagement programs possible.

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