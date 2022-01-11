MEAN GIRLS At Overture Center Has Been Rescheduled

MEAN GIRLS at the Overture Center has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 within the company.

For ticketholders: seats remain secure and original tickets will be honored for the new performance dates.

Read the full statement below:

We regret to share that, due to breakthrough positive COVID-19 cases within the company of MEAN GIRLS, this week's engagement (January 11-16, 2022) has been rescheduled. MEAN GIRLS will now play at Overture Center from Tuesday, August 30 - Sunday, September 4, 2022. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders.

