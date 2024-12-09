Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Madison Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Desiree Davar - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 36%

Britton Dorcey - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 25%

Michael Stanek - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 18%

Kristyn Pope - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 17%

Lailah Hensler - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Schaller - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 44%

Austin Brummett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 10%

Shelley Cornia - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 10%

Rebecca Stanley - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 8%

Shelley Cornia - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 7%

Shelley Cornia - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Livvia Goff - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun prairie civic theatre 5%

Laura Kochanowski - DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE - Madison Shakespeare Company 4%

Karen Brown- Larimore - THE ANONYMOUS LOVER - Madison Opera 4%

Karen Brown- Larimore - SHINING IN MISERY - Capital City Theater 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicolas Dromard - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 30%

Brian Cowing - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 22%

Ed Flesch - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 12%

Kevin James Sievert - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 11%

Ed Flesch - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 10%

Michael Bruno - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 8%

Justin Brill & Shanna VanDerwerker - MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 8%



Best Direction Of A Play

Roseann Sheridan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 42%

Brian Cowing - THE FLYING LOVER'S OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 29%

Annie Jay - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 24%

Francisco C. Torres - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 6%



Best Ensemble

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 30%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 14%

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 13%

CANDIDE - Madison Opera 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fireside Theatre 10%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 10%

NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 5%

A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2024 - Madison Shakespeare Company 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Fassl - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 65%

Maaz Ahmed - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 35%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 40%

Jen Shanin - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 20%

Sam Taylor - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 14%

Mark Wurzelbacher / Sam Taylor - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 10%

Zach Busch - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 9%

Christopher Raemacher - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 7%



Best Musical

JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 34%

ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 17%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 14%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 8%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 8%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 8%

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 6%

NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun prairie civic theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 29%

Lo Villarreal - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 16%

Sam Taylor - BIG FISH - Middleton Players Theater 10%

Katie Horner as Carole King - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 7%

Cat Richmond - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 6%

Alan Ball as Tevye - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 5%

Meghan Randolph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 4%

Caroline Hansen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 4%

Kate Mann - THE HELLO GIRLS - Four Seasons Theatre 4%

Caleb Mathura - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 3%

Adrian Aguilar as Rocky - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 2%

Rhonda Rae Busch - NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 2%

Devon Goffman as Tommy DeVito - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 2%

Steve McCoy as Scrooge - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 2%

Nick Anastasia - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 2%

Rhys Williams as Nick Massi - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aidan Black - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 21%

Ava Greenberg - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 20%

Patrick Chounet - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre 19%

Emily Glick - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 15%

Kyla Vaughan - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 11%

Marcus Truschinski - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 6%

Gregor Lopes - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 4%

Jordynn Enniss - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 4%



Best Play

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 25%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 25%

TORCH SONG - StageQ at the Bartell 20%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 14%

THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 14%

MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 2%



Best Production of an Opera

CANDIDE - Madison Opera 44%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 36%

THE ANONYMOUS LOVER - Madison Opera 21%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Rasmussen - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 46%

Andrew Lonsdale - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 19%

Chris Dunham - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 18%

Dillon Sheehan - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 13%

Shane Heim - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Glogovsky - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 81%

Francisco C. Torres - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brendin Larson - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 18%

Katie Goffman as Lorraine - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 16%

Kate Mazza as Cynthia Weil - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 11%

Brad Cartwright - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 10%

Janelle Taylor - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 10%

Jahmaul Bakare as Apollo Creed - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 10%

Tess Lenzen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Scott Lewis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Nora Perugini - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 6%

Joseph Maxwell - MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 3%

Seth Hale - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 2%

Kiah Walker - THE WIZ TYA - Children's Theater of Madison 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tyler Stone - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre 39%

Chad Fifer - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 22%

Julia Verstraete - DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE - Madison Shakespeare Company 20%

Danielle Dresden - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 13%

Sean Frenzel - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 6%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 52%

THE WIZ TYA - Children's Theater of Madison 19%

THE MAGICAL FOREST - Children's Theater of Madison 15%

LIFE DOESN'T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY - Children's Theater of Madison 14%



Favorite Local Theatre

Fireside Theatre 51%

Children's Theater of Madison 16%

Madison Savoyards 9%

Music Theatre of Madison 9%

Pride Theatre Productions 9%

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 5%

TNW Ensemble Theater 1%



