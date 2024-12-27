Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; JERSEY BOYS at Fireside Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Desiree Davar - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 39%

Britton Dorcey - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 22%

Kristyn Pope - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 19%

Michael Stanek - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 15%

Lailah Hensler - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Schaller - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 49%

Austin Brummett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 10%

Shelley Cornia - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 8%

Rebecca Stanley - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 7%

Shelley Cornia - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children's Theater of Madison 7%

Shelley Cornia - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Livvia Goff - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun prairie civic theatre 5%

Laura Kochanowski - DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE - Madison Shakespeare Company 3%

Karen Brown- Larimore - THE ANONYMOUS LOVER - Madison Opera 3%

Karen Brown- Larimore - SHINING IN MISERY - Capital City Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicolas Dromard - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 32%

Brian Cowing - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 20%

Ed Flesch - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 13%

Ed Flesch - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 11%

Kevin James Sievert - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 10%

Michael Bruno - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 7%

Justin Brill & Shanna VanDerwerker - MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Play

Roseann Sheridan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 44%

Brian Cowing - THE FLYING LOVER'S OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 27%

Annie Jay - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 24%

Francisco C. Torres - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 5%



Best Ensemble

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 35%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 13%

CANDIDE - Madison Opera 12%

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fireside Theatre 10%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 8%

NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 6%

A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2024 - Madison Shakespeare Company 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Fassl - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 69%

Maaz Ahmed - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 31%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 46%

Jen Shanin - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 19%

Sam Taylor - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 12%

Zach Busch - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 9%

Mark Wurzelbacher / Sam Taylor - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 9%

Christopher Raemacher - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 6%



Best Musical

JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 39%

ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 16%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 13%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 9%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 7%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 7%

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 6%

NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun prairie civic theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 35%

Lo Villarreal - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 15%

Sam Taylor - BIG FISH - Middleton Players Theater 8%

Katie Horner as Carole King - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 6%

Cat Richmond - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 5%

Alan Ball as Tevye - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 4%

Kate Mann - THE HELLO GIRLS - Four Seasons Theatre 4%

Meghan Randolph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 4%

Caroline Hansen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 4%

Adrian Aguilar as Rocky - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 3%

Caleb Mathura - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 3%

Devon Goffman as Tommy DeVito - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 3%

Steve McCoy as Scrooge - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 2%

Rhonda Rae Busch - NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 2%

Nick Anastasia - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 1%

Rhys Williams as Nick Massi - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Patrick Chounet - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre 22%

Ava Greenberg - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 21%

Aidan Black - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 20%

Emily Glick - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 13%

Kyla Vaughan - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 12%

Marcus Truschinski - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 5%

Gregor Lopes - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 5%

Jordynn Enniss - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 3%



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 26%

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 23%

TORCH SONG - StageQ at the Bartell 22%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 14%

THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 12%

MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 2%



Best Production of an Opera

CANDIDE - Madison Opera 49%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 33%

THE ANONYMOUS LOVER - Madison Opera 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Rasmussen - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 54%

Andrew Lonsdale - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 18%

Chris Dunham - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 14%

Dillon Sheehan - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 11%

Shane Heim - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Glogovsky - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 84%

Francisco C. Torres - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 16%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jahmaul Bakare as Apollo Creed - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 18%

Katie Goffman as Lorraine - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 18%

Brendin Larson - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 14%

Janelle Taylor - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 10%

Kate Mazza as Cynthia Weil - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 10%

Brad Cartwright - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 9%

Scott Lewis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Tess Lenzen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 5%

Nora Perugini - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 5%

Joseph Maxwell - MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 3%

Seth Hale - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 1%

Kiah Walker - THE WIZ TYA - Children's Theater of Madison 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tyler Stone - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre 43%

Chad Fifer - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 23%

Julia Verstraete - DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE - Madison Shakespeare Company 18%

Danielle Dresden - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 11%

Sean Frenzel - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 49%

LIFE DOESN'T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY - Children's Theater of Madison 20%

THE WIZ TYA - Children's Theater of Madison 17%

THE MAGICAL FOREST - Children's Theater of Madison 14%



Favorite Local Theatre

Fireside Theatre 57%

Children's Theater of Madison 13%

Madison Savoyards 8%

Music Theatre of Madison 8%

Pride Theatre Productions 7%

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 7%

TNW Ensemble Theater 1%



Comments

