Jim Gaffigan to Bring ‘Still Fighting It’ Tour to Madison April 3, 2027

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Eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer Jim Gaffigan is bringing his all-new 'Still Fighting It' tour to Madison on Saturday, April 3, 2027. Known for his observational humor and relatable takes on everyday life, Gaffigan has become one of the most recognizable and successful comedians in the world.

Tickets will be available on Friday, November 13 at 11 a.m. For more information and to buy tickets, please visit overture.org.

ABOUT Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan is an eight-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. His 11th special 'The Skinny' premiered on Hulu in 2024 as the streamer's first-ever original stand up special for their new comedy vertical 'Hularious' and garnered almost 100 million clip views online. In total, he has released a total of 16 comedy albums. Gaffigan is currently on his 'Everything is Wonderful' standup comedy tour.

Gaffigan is a top 10 comedian according to Forbes' comedy list and top 10 earning comedian in Pollstar. He released his 10th comedy special 'Dark Pale' in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video, an unprecedented achievement for the comedian/actor. 'Dark Pale' was met with critical fanfare with The New York Times calling it 'his best yet.' Gaffigan performed a co-headlining with Jerry Seinfeld for a sold-out multi-city arena tour, and in May of 2024 sold out two shows at The Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is Joke Festival. Gaffigan also starred in 'Broadway's All Out: Comedy About Ambition' by Simon Rich, directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers.

His most recent special 'The Bourbon Set' premiered on YouTube in December 2025 and earned a million views in its first 24 hours on the site.

In 2021, Gaffigan released his ninth special 'Comedy Monster' on Netflix, which was nominated for a Grammy Award. He was also awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Gaffigan can currently be seen opposite co-stars Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden and Hugh Grant in Netflix's 'Unfrosted,' which debuted as the #1 movie in the world on Netflix. He can also be seen as the lead in the well-reviewed and certified fresh Sci-Fi drama 'Linoleum,' which was named one of Vulture.com's best movies of 2023 and is currently streaming on Hulu after a theatrical release. He will also currently be guest starring on season four of 'The Gilded Age,' portraying Grover Cleveland, which premiered November 1.

Gaffigan most recently wrapped production on a variety of films including the indie feature 'Outside of Cleveland' opposite Alex Wolff, Joshua Caldwell's 'Three People in the Woods,' period thriller 'New England Toys' with Willa Fitzgerald and Jason Schwartzman and 'Crosshairs' with Alec Baldwin.

Gaffigan starred as Mr. Smee in Disney's 'Peter Pan and Wendy' opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. Also premiering recently, Gaffigan joined the cast of HBO Max's 'Full Circle,' a limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, which follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping, connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day NY.

On the silver screen, his many credits include 'Three Kings,' 'Super Troopers 1 & 2' and 'Chappaquiddick.' 2019 was Gaffigan's biggest year in film to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including 'Troop Zero' with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, 'Them That Follow' and 'Light From Light' – with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the 'King of Sundance.' Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney Pixar's highly anticipated animated film 'Luca' opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.

Gaffigan had two films in which he debuted as the lead. The comedic film 'Being Frank' and 'American Dreamer,' a dark thriller which features him as a ride share app worker who moonlights as a private driver for a drug dealer. Gaffigan can also currently be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in 'IFC Films Tesla' as well as opposite Josh Hartnett in 'Saban Films' Most Wanted.'

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical 'The Jim Gaffigan Show,' which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from 'Portlandia' and 'Bob's Burgers' to the HBO cult hits 'Flight of the Concords' to dramatic roles in 'Law & Order.'

Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning for which he has won three Emmys. In 2018, he served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over one million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

He and his wife currently live in Manhattan with their five loud and expensive children.

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS

OUTBACK PRESENTS is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment in North America. Since 1996 they have promoted and produced thousands of concerts, events and festivals ranging from clubs and theaters to arenas and stadiums. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in more than 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. At least 30 percent of these experiences are through its free or low-cost education and engagement programs. Overture's mission is to support and elevate the community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org

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