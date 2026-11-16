"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
HELL'S KITCHEN Tickets On Sale This Week For Overture Center Engagement
The production runs May 18 through May 23 with a book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Camille A. Brown.
The Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical “HELL'S KITCHEN,” the hit Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, is coming to Overture Center for the Arts Tuesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 23. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 20 at 11 a.m.
“HELL'S KITCHEN” is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.
The show's journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family and the neighborhood that helps her grow.
The massively talented creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Monet (Associate Director), Ricky Tripp (Associate Choreographer) and Foresight Theatrical (General Management). Casting by Heidi Griffiths, CSA & Kate Murray, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Veronica Aglow and the Company Manager is Doug Rodgers.
The music team of “HELL'S KITCHEN” includes orchestrations by Tony Award winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone and music consulting by Tom Kitt. Lily Lingis is the Associate Music Supervisor and Emily Orris is the Music Director for the tour. Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer and Mandy Hackett as Consulting Producer. DML Productions, The Sunshine Group, The Jacobs Family, John Gore Organization, Clara Wu Tsai, Score 3 Partners, No Guarantees Productions, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, Grove Entertainment, Terria Joseph, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Universal Music Publishing, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, TodayTix ARGU, Julie Yorn, Andy Nahas, Serena Williams/Nine Two Six Productions and The Public Theater are Co-Producers.
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