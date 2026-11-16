HELL'S KITCHEN Tickets On Sale This Week For Overture Center Engagement

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The Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical “HELL'S KITCHEN,” the hit Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, is coming to Overture Center for the Arts Tuesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 23. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 20 at 11 a.m.

“HELL'S KITCHEN” is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.

The show's journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family and the neighborhood that helps her grow.

The massively talented creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Monet (Associate Director), Ricky Tripp (Associate Choreographer) and Foresight Theatrical (General Management). Casting by Heidi Griffiths, CSA & Kate Murray, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Veronica Aglow and the Company Manager is Doug Rodgers.

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