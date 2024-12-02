First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Madison Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Stanek - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 38%

Desiree Davar - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 31%

Kristyn Pope - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 21%

Britton Marie - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 6%

Lailah Hensler - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Schaller - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 38%

Shelley Cornia - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 18%

Rebecca Stanley - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 12%

Laura Kochanowski - DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE - Madison Shakespeare Company 8%

Austin Brummett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 6%

Shelley Cornia - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children's Theater of Madison 4%

Karen Brown- Larimore - SHINING IN MISERY - Capital City Theater 4%

Shelley Cornia - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 4%

Karen Brown- Larimore - THE ANONYMOUS LOVER - Madison Opera 3%

Livvia Goff - ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun prairie civic theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brian Cowing - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 28%

Nicolas Dromard - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 22%

Michael Bruno - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 16%

Kevin James Sievert - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 11%

Justin Brill & Shanna VanDerwerker - MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 9%

Ed Flesch - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 8%

Ed Flesch - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brian Cowing - THE FLYING LOVER'S OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 40%

Annie Jay - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 30%

Roseann Sheridan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 24%

Francisco C. Torres - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 6%



Best Ensemble

CANDIDE - Madison Opera 23%

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 23%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 14%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 12%

A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2024 - Madison Shakespeare Company 9%

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 9%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fireside Theatre 5%

NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 4%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Fassl - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 56%

Maaz Ahmed - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 44%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 37%

Sam Taylor - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 26%

Christopher Raemacher - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 13%

Mark Wurzelbacher / Sam Taylor - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 13%

Zach Busch - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 10%

Jen Shanin - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 2%



Best Musical

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 26%

JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 20%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 17%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 14%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 9%

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 8%

ROCK OF AGES: MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION - Sun prairie civic theatre 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 2%

NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sam Taylor - BIG FISH - Middleton Players Theater 23%

Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 17%

Katie Horner as Carole King - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 8%

Cat Richmond - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 8%

Meghan Randolph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 8%

Caroline Hansen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 7%

Kate Mann - THE HELLO GIRLS - Four Seasons Theatre 5%

Rhonda Rae Busch - NUNSENSE - Fireside Theatre 5%

Caleb Mathura - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 5%

Cat Alexander - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 5%

Alan Ball as Tevye - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Fireside Theatre 3%

Nick Anastasia - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 2%

Adrian Aguilar as Rocky - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 2%

Steve McCoy as Scrooge - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 1%

Rhys Williams as Nick Massi - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 1%

Devon Goffman as Tommy DeVito - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 0%

Lo Villarreal - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 0



Best Performer In A Play

Patrick Chounet - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre 31%

Emily Glick - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 21%

Ava Greenberg - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 15%

Kyla Vaughan - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 14%

Marcus Truschinski - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 7%

Aidan Black - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 7%

Jordynn Enniss - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 3%

Gregor Lopes - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Play

TORCH SONG - StageQ at the Bartell 32%

THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 26%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 19%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison 16%

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - Janesville Performing Arts Center 6%

MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 0



Best Production of an Opera

CANDIDE - Madison Opera 56%

PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 29%

THE ANONYMOUS LOVER - Madison Opera 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Rasmussen - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 35%

Chris Dunham - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK - Forward Theater Company 30%

Dillon Sheehan - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 17%

Andrew Lonsdale - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 12%

Shane Heim - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Glogovsky - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 77%

Francisco C. Torres - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 23%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brendin Larson - PATIENCE - Madison Savoyards 27%

Katie Goffman as Lorraine - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre 17%

Tess Lenzen - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 12%

Scott Lewis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 9%

Kate Mazza as Cynthia Weil - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre 8%

Nora Perugini - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison 7%

Jahmaul Bakare as Apollo Creed - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre 6%

Kiah Walker - THE WIZ TYA - Children's Theater of Madison 4%

Joseph Maxwell - MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 4%

Seth Hale - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 4%

Janelle Taylor - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 2%

Brad Cartwright - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre Unlimited Inc 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tyler Stone - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre 50%

Chad Fifer - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Madison Shakespeare Company 20%

Julia Verstraete - DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE - Madison Shakespeare Company 18%

Danielle Dresden - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 7%

Sean Frenzel - MAKERS & FIXERS - TNW Ensemble Theater 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre 41%

THE MAGICAL FOREST - Children's Theater of Madison 25%

THE WIZ TYA - Children's Theater of Madison 21%

LIFE DOESN'T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY - Children's Theater of Madison 12%



Favorite Local Theatre

Fireside Theatre 37%

Children's Theater of Madison 24%

Madison Savoyards 18%

Music Theatre of Madison 10%

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 8%

Pride Theatre Productions 3%

TNW Ensemble Theater 1%



Comments

