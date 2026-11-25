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Comedian Ali Siddiq will bring The Custom Fit Tour to Overture Center in Madison on Saturday, January 16, 2027, at 8 p.m. Siddiq is the storyteller behind the four-part comedy special series The Domino Effect, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube. Tickets are on sale now.

In 2022, Siddiq released two hour-long specials, The Domino Effect on YouTube and Unprotected Sets on EPIX. The Domino Effect has garnered over 15 million views, ranking it among the five most-watched comedy specials of 2022. In May 2023, Siddiq released The Domino Effect Part 2: Loss, the sequel to his stand-up special, which has garnered over seven million views. In 2024, Siddiq released two more specials in the series, The Domino Effect Part 3: First Day of School and The Domino Effect Part 4: Pins & Needles.

In 2025, Siddiq executive produced Ali Siddiq Presents Marcus D. Wiley: Marriage Is Major Surgery, which garnered over two and a half million views on YouTube. His specials My Two Sons and Rugged premiered on YouTube in May and June 2025, respectively.

Siddiq gained recognition through appearances on HBO's Def Comedy Jam and Live from Gotham, and in 2013, he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch." In 2014, Siddiq appeared on This Is Not Happening, sharing his story "Mexicans Got On Boots," an account of a prison riot that has garnered over 16 million views.

His half-hour special premiered on Comedy Central in the fall of 2016. Following the premiere, Comedy Central offered Siddiq an hour-long special, which he performed live for inmates in a Texas jail. Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central and has garnered over three and a half million views on YouTube. In 2019, Siddiq was a top-five finalist on NBC's Bring the Funny. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of Punk'd for Quibi.

Additionally, Siddiq has appeared on numerous podcasts and television shows, including The Joe Rogan Experience, Club Shay Shay, The Breakfast Club, 85 South, Kill Tony, VladTV, Good Morning America, Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank, Bertcast, Are You Garbage, and Your Mom's House.

The race is on for the Madison Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HANDS ON A HARDBODY Stoughton Village Players 17% 2 SPRING AWAKENING Pride Theatre Productions 13% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 9% 4 SISTER ACT Janesville Performing Arts Center 9% 5 SISTER ACT Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 8% Best Play 1 CLUE Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 37% 2 SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Stoughton Village Players 24% 3 12 ANGRY JURORS Oracular Studios 13% 4 THE MATCHMAKER American Players Theatre 10% 5 DAN SEAVEY: CONFESSIONS OF A GREAT LAKES PIRATE Four Seasons Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 21% 2 Stoughton Village Players 20% 3 The Fireside Dinner Theatre 19% 4 Pride Theatre Productions 14% 5 Bartell Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Landyn Alvarado - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Fort Atkinson Community Theatre 16% 2 Bri Leider - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Fort Atkinson Community Theatre 13% 3 Mark Wegner - HANDS ON A HARDBODY Stoughton Village Players 9% 4 Guillermo Hernandez - SPRING AWAKENING Pride Theatre Productions 8% 5 Sara Tetzloff - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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