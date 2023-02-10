Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE WIZARD FROM OZ at Intiman

The production runs until the 30th of April.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Opening night for the Wizard of Oz, 10th of February 2023

The Wizard of OZ is a real musical classic about the girl Dorothy in Kansas who ends up in a storm in a world with evil and good witches and some odd characters with whom she befriends. Many have probably seen the movie where Judy Garland plays Dorothy.

In this production, Kålle Gunnarsson has been faithful to the original and the feeling you get in the film, while at the same time it does not feel dated, but becomes a lovely, colorful family show that everyone from children to grandparents will enjoy. Truly a musical for all generations.

It's stylish clothes, great scenography and it has effective lighting that both highlights the happy and the slightly dark sides in the performance. The wicked witch (Liv Sundblad) can probably seem a bit scary for the little ones in her black clothes, green skin and she has a real nasty witch's laugh. But it is lightened by the pastel pink good witch Glinda (Emma Karlsson) and the colorful Lilleputtar and the inhabitants of the Emerald City, who spread joy and color over the stage. Love that there are several large ensemble numbers with lots of dancing and tap! Full speed and energy.

Amanda Andersson as Dorothy is a new rising star on the musical scene. She manages to find that naive and slightly old fashioned way that Dorothy should have. Impresses greatly in Over the rainbow. Her companions on the way to the Wizard of Oz, the Scarecrow (Erik Frisberg), the Tin Man (Oskar Norgren) and the Lion (Ludvig Ryman) become real children's favorites and elicit a lot of laughter. They capture their characters perfectly and are very entertaining.

This is a really great family show and it is undoubtedly one of the best shows that Kålle Gunnarsson has directed and produced. A performance that enchants from the start and holds you in its spell until the last note. I can truly recommend it.

The Wizard of Oz runs at Intiman until April 30.




