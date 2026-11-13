Review: THE SORCERESS at Kinneksbond

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BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of attending The Sorceress, an original musical by Pirate Productions, at the Kinneksbond center in Mamer. Written and directed by Julien Farlin, with co-directors Artemios Vogiatzis and Bjørn Clasen, the show bills itself as “a rock tale of metal and magic”. And, as we’ve come to expect from this esteemed company, the show absolutely delivered. We got it all in a few hours of pure entertainment: royal intrigue, dark magic, knightly honour, whimsical animals and all the medieval music you could wish for. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights (some spoilers ahead).

The narrative: The Sorceress unfolds in two acts, the first of which introduces the characters and lays the groundwork for a solid narrative build up. Though the plague has already plunged the kingdom into grief, Farlin gives us time to get to know the protagonists and understand what each stands to lose before events take a darker turn. From that moment, the pace quickens, so prepare to be on the edge of your seat as the storylines collide in the second act.

The writing. Quite remarkable. Every line feels true to the character who speaks it, and we come to know each of them a little better through their choice of words. The supernatural characters are a particular pleasure to listen to, both the whimsical and the sinister. If anything, insisting furhter on Medieval English would have only added to the show. Julien Farlin, a Pirate Productions fan favourite, has once again shown his mastery of plot and his ear for dialogue.

The acting: It seems almost unfair to single anyone out of such a rich and varied cast, but allow us a word of praise for three people who made themselves particularly difficult to like. As the Queen, Sabine Goaedert-Breil gets every aristocratic inflection and mannerism delightfully, unbearably right. Anyone who remembers her from The Sound of Music will appreciate just how much range she brings to the stage. Axel Klemetz, meanwhile, gives us the pleasure of watching a villain in the making. His finest scene as Konrad is the one in which we see temptation take hold and mark the beginning of his downfall. And if you came away without a visceral dislike for Serge Losch’s Bonifacio, then we clearly did not watch the same show. Bravo, good sir.

Beyond acting: Two of the evening’s most striking performances ask us to look at what good dialogue and a moving figure can do together. Klaudia Sauerová brings the wary fox to life through shadow and voice. For a creature with so little use for humans, the fox comes to matter a great deal to their affairs, and her friendship with the Sorceress, played by another Pirate Productions fan favourite, Madalina Marincu, is one of the tenderest parts of the show. The evil spirit makes a splendid foil. Zoi Ioannidi gives the spirit its voice, while choreographer Caroline Kaufhold gives it a shape. Kaufhold times her choreography to Ioannidi’s delivery, drawing out in movement the darker implications of the spirit’s words and making its corrupting influence all the more palpable.

The orchestra and the songs: It would hardly be a Pirate production without the music, and musical director Eric Gherardi delivers once again. There is a particular pleasure in recognising a familiar song and hearing how naturally it fits into this medieval world. Gherardi’s arrangements draw on flutes, strings and a lute, and the orchestra deserves as much credit for its feel for the drama and for its command of modern and period instruments. Across an evening of shifting moods and musical styles, the musicians make each song just as important to the tale as any other narrative element.

As always, our thanks to the Kinneksbond, the orchestra, the entire cast and to our dear Valerie Scott for the invitation.

David Sousa Lopes and Dominika Konya

To reach out to the writers: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: © Pirate Productions

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