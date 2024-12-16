Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; INTO THE WOODS at Woodford Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Boone - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 10%

Jillian Carroll and Michelle Phillips Semrick - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Patricia MacDonald - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 8%

Jenyth Wilcoxson - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 8%

Cyndi Chaney - ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 7%

Gabriel Vanover - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 7%

Sabrina Robertson - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 7%

Frank Goodloe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 6%

Emerson Walker - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 6%

Patrick O’Neill - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 5%

Stephanie Valentino - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 4%

Charity G. Barton & Mandy Glauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 4%

Sandra Rivera - THE PROM - CenterStage 4%

Rebecca Brewer - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Rebecca Brewer - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Leigh Nieves, Tony Lewis, Joe Schenck - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Molly Kays - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 3%

Valerie Canon - JOSEPH - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Gina McMilan - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 2%

Michelle Semrick - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leigh Ann Cottongim Barcellona - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 11%

Frankie Lewis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Allison Echol - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 7%

Kelly Slayton - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Charlotte Campbell Parrott - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 6%

Frances Lewis - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 6%

Jeanie Hartman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 5%

Olivia Coxon - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Katie Swain - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 5%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH - Ckarksville Little Theatre 4%

Cathy Ryan - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Naomi Wayne & Danielle McKinney - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Susan Neason Toy - RENT - Pandora Productions 3%

Julie McGuffey - THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

Natalie Bowman - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 3%

Frankie Lewis - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Olivia Coxon - ANNIE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Heather Faith - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Olivia Coxon - FOOTLOOSE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Rebekah Raymer & Ashley Raymer-Brown - SEUSSICAL - The Theatre Downstream 2%

Rose Riehm - SHE LOVES ME - CenterStage 2%

Sharron Murray Harrah - BENT - CenterStage 2%

Margo Birdwhistle - MY MOTHER'S LESBAIN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 1%

Sharon Harrah - BENT - CenterStage 1%

Krista Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 10%

Suzanne Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 8%

Zachary Boone - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 8%

Gabriel Vanover - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 7%

Lindsey Sovkoplas - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 6%

Beth C. Hall - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

Rachel Strader - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

Gil Reyes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

Brittanni Biega - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 4%

Lee Buckhoz - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Bronson Norris Murphy - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 4%

Sharon Murray Harrah - THOSE TANGLED WEBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Patrick O’Neill - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 4%

Tony Lewis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Beth C. Hall - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Rebecca Brewer - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Cyndi Chaney - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Erin Silliman - THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

Jennifer Starr - ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

Ashley Raymer-Brown - SEUSSICAL - The Theatre Downstream 2%

Erin Silliman - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Kevin Butler - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Mind’s Eye Theatre Company 2%

Julie Evans - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 1%

Jill Barnes-Moore & Ashley Raymer-Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brandi LaShay - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 12%

Zackary Ross - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 11%

Makayla Sharp - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 11%

Gabriel Vanover - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 8%

Esther Neel - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 8%

Jason Justice & Treyton Blackburn - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 8%

Treyton Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 7%

Jim Hesselman - THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Gil Reyes - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 6%

Tony Lewis - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 5%

Barrett Cooper - THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Tyler Tate - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 3%

Clyde Tyrone Harper - LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S - Bunbury Theatre Company 2%

Brian Douglas Barker - FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 2%

Jason Justice & Treyton Blackburn - THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 9%

ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 7%

GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 6%

JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 5%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theater 5%

INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 3%

THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 3%

THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 2%

PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Bunbury 2%

EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 1%

MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexa Holloway - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 14%

Tyler Warner - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 13%

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 12%

Aaron Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 11%

Nick Dent - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 9%

Larry Chaney - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

Daniel Salazar - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 5%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 5%

Nick Dent - EVIL DEAD:THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 5%

Julianna Daugherty, Ashley Raymer-Brown, Wayne Wilson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 4%

Matthew Hallock - I COME FROM - Antagonist Productions 4%

Lindsay Krupski - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 3%

Jesse AlFord - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 3%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Alyssa Charlesworth - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Taylor Strickland - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 17%

Austin Echols - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 14%

Kyle Brody - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Tamia Yates - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Gayle Kung - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 7%

Scott Bradley - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Alex Roby - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 6%

Wesley thomas - URINETOWN - Clarksville little theatre 5%

Gayle King - RENT - Pandora Productions 5%

John Austin Clark - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 5%

Ron Creager - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Tasha Wilson Hatchett - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 3%

Nina Espinueva - VIOLET - METC 3%

Jay Schwandt - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 3%

Jareth Gaddis - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Jareth Gaddis - CURTAINS - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 10%

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Performing Arts Louisville 9%

WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater 8%

GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 8%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

URINETOWN - Clarksville little theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 3%

THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Lexington Theatre Company 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 2%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 2%

JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 2%

ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 2%

RENT - Pandora Productions 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 2%

MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Killian Allgeier - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 9%

Elanor Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 8%

Kamryn Simpson - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 5%

Emerson Taylor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

Adyson Daugherty - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 4%

Bradyn glass - URINETOWN - Clarksville little theater 3%

JT Roy - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 3%

Matt Winters - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 3%

Sarah Reesor - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Alonzo Ramont - RENT - Pandora Productions 3%

Jamie Killion - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

Tessa Holifield - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 3%

Cooper Turk-Gagel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 2%

Alex Slade - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Joey LaVarco - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

Bobby Conte - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Landon Sholar - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner 2%

Naomi Wayne - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 2%

Andrew Schaftlein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 2%

Matthew Meadows - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 2%

Emerson Walker - FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 2%

Arianna Hart - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 2%

May O’Nays - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 1%

Brayden Glass - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 1%

Ashley Drury - VIOLET - METC 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Tara Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 10%

Zachary Burrell - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 6%

Matthew Meadows - ROBINHOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Lashondra Hood - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

Tyler Akin - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

Finn Matzek - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

Hannah Vaughn - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Nathan Robertson - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

Brian Hinds - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 5%

Remy Sisk - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 4%

Tanner Brown - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 4%

Paul Platt - INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 4%

Andrew Schaftlein - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 4%

Malone Macy - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 3%

Stephanie Collins - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Bart Lovins - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Kym Vaughn - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Jon Huffman - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 3%

Emily Chaney - THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 3%

Lio Wilkerson - EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 2%

Andrew Schaftlein - INHERITANCE - Pandora 2%

Lana Wooley - EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 2%

Max Bowe - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 2%

Sage Martin - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 1%

Jared Auton - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 1%



Best Play

ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 14%

WHO KILLED ALBERTA JONES - Redline Performing Arts and Actors Theatre 11%

ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 10%

PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 7%

FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 7%

THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 6%

THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 6%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 6%

CURTAINS - Clarksville Little Theater 5%

THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 4%

THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 2%

LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S - Bunbury Theater Company 1%

FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 11%

Beth Hall, Alex Craig, Scott Davis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Zackary Ross - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

Ron Riall - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Jason Justice - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 7%

Lawrence Ware - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

Mike Sanders - BLITHE SPIRIT - Woodford Theatre 5%

Robbie Steiner - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 5%

Beth Hall, Alex Craig, Monty Fields - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Caitlin Herndon - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 4%

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 4%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Karl Anderson - RENT - Pandora Productions 4%

Tony Lewis & Patrick Jump - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Tony Lewis - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 3%

Eric Allgeier - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 3%

Dwight Kelley and Bob Kinstle - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Studio Players 2%

Daniel Koewn - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 2%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 12%

Treyton Blackburn - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 12%

Ben Wilga - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 11%

Chris Dowell - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 11%

Bryan Vander Zouwen - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 10%

Stephan Carpenter - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts and Pandora Productions 6%

Laura Ellis - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 6%

Stephan Carpenter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 5%

Charlie Meredith - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 5%

Stephan Carpenter - RENT - Pandora Productions 4%

Michael Perysian - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - DRAg Daddy Productions 4%

Nick Stevens - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Krista Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Ron Creager - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater 3%

Ted Stevens - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 3%

Tommy Gatton - I COME FROM - Antagonist Productions 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Caleb Michael - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

Alyssa Meadows - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 6%

Christina Booker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 5%

Ava Núñez - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 4%

Eddie Gawlick - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 4%

Alex Craig - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Mitchell Lewis - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Tanner Brown - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 3%

Drew Epperson - FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 3%

Mimi Housewright - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Emerson Taylor - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Emily Schroering - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Bill Ballard - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 2%

Eva Meredith - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 2%

Margo Buchanan - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

Remy Sisk - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 2%

Emma Lambert - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Chris Gatterdam - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Lana Wooley - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 2%

T Russel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Caleb Albert - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Dwyer - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Ja'Naye Flanagan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Carrie Chastain - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Kristy Calman - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alaysha Crowe - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 9%

Kyle Bolls - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 9%

Dedra Reid - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 8%

Shayne Brakefield - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 7%

Drew Epperson - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 6%

Jason Justice - INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 6%

Calista Case - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 5%

Ariana Hart - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

AJ Bellis - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Michael Drury - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 5%

Maggie Hartman - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Jill Higginbotham - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Ava Vanderkolff - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Cathy Ryan - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Micah Collins - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Kate E. Reedy - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Alex Roby - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 3%

Brian Hinds - THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Robbie Smith - BENT - CenterStage 2%

Karole Spangler - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 2%

Paul DePrey - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Aurion Johnson - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 1%

Jaden Noel - FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater 17%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 15%

FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 14%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 14%

GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 14%

FINDING NEMO - Stage One Family Theatre 10%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 7%

HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

THE THWARTING OF BARON BOLLIGREW - Shelby County Community Theater 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Shelby County Community Theater 13%

Woodford Theatre 12%

Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

Derby Dinner Playhouse 8%

Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Hanover College Theatre 6%

Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

Artists Collaborative Theatre 6%

Kentucky Shakespeare 5%

ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Redline Performing Arts 4%

Pandora Productions 4%

CenterStage 3%

Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 3%

Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Adventure Theatre 2%

Mind’s Eye Theatre Company 2%

Antagonist Productions 2%

Time Slip Theatre 2%

Stage One Family Theatre 1%

The Theatre Downstream 1%



