This Bridge Theatre To Announce New Season At BUILDING BRIDGES! Showcase
The fundraising showcase will take place December 7 at West Sixth NuLu in Louisville.
On Monday, December 7, 2026, This Bridge Theatre will bring together local artists, audiences and arts supporters for Building Bridges!, a fundraising showcase celebrating the company's artistic community and unveiling its inaugural full season of plays and expanded programming for 2027.
Taking place from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at West Sixth NuLu, the evening will showcase the talent of Louisville-area theatre artists through live excerpts from upcoming productions and encore performances from the company's past work.
Featured performers include Alfie Jones, Naomi Wayne, Tyler Tate, Myranda Thomas, David Hussey, Tony Smith, Shelby Connelly, and Hannah Lechleiter.
At the heart of the celebration is This Bridge Theatre's commitment to investing in artists as individuals. Guided by the belief that a rising tide lifts all boats, the company seeks to strengthen Louisville's theatre community by supporting the people who bring its stories to life.
"Building Bridges is both a celebration of the artists who brought us here and a bold step forward into our inaugural full season," said Zac Campbell-Hoogendyk, Producing Artistic Director of This Bridge Theatre. "When we invest directly in our local artists, the entire Louisville theater ecosystem grows stronger-and we can't wait to share the stories and programming that will define our 2027 season with the community."
The announcement represents an important next chapter for the company as it expands its artistic and community programming and continues its work to support theatre artists throughout the greater Louisville area.
Building Bridges! invites both longtime theatre supporters and those discovering Louisville's independent theatre scene to experience local talent firsthand and become part of the company's future.
General admission is $25, with 100% of ticket proceeds directly supporting This Bridge Theatre's artists and upcoming productions. Guests will enjoy complimentary food from Louisville's Elderberry Provisions, with beverages available for purchase through West Sixth NuLu.
This Bridge Theatre will present Building Bridges!, its season announcement and fundraising showcase, on Monday, December 7, 2026, from 7 to 10 p.m. at West Sixth NuLu, located at 817 E. Market St., Suite 101, in Louisville, Kentucky. General admission is $25. Purchase tickets or visit the This Bridge Theatre website for more information.
About This Bridge Theatre
This Bridge Theatre Inc. is a Louisville-based nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to support the theatre artists of the greater Louisville area. By investing in artists on an individual level, the company seeks to raise the level of the community's overall production-guided by the belief that a rising tide lifts all boats.
For more information, visit thisbridgetheatre.com or follow This Bridge Theatre on social media.
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