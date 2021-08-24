The Opera Center Debuts as New Home of Kentucky Opera

Kentucky Opera today debuted its new home, the Opera Center - a 16,000 sq. ft. space in downtown Louisville that will serve as a community hub for Kentucky Opera to rehearse, audition, build costumes, provide educational programming, gather for special events, and conduct business operations. The Opera Center, located in the central business district at 708 Magazine St., is a multi-functional space that will house Kentucky Opera's administrative and ticket offices, as well as its costume shop.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for Kentucky Opera," said Barbara Lynne Jamison, General Director and CEO of Kentucky Opera. "The Opera Center is a modern, vibrant space that will allow Kentucky Opera to expand its mission with broader community programs, deeper partnerships, and dynamic, artful experiences for our entire community."

The Opera Center's Rehearsal and Community Hall is a large, flexible space that will be designed and equipped to allow for small and large events alike. The space also includes Classroom and Coaching Studios for youth workshop and camp participants, performing artists, as well as new and expanded programs for children and adults. An elegant and comfortable Artists' Parlor will adjoin the Rehearsal and Community Hall and will allow artists and visitors a relaxing space. The parlor will also display the Plumb-Boyer library, which houses Kentucky Opera's collection of scores and archives.

The entire 16,000 sq. ft. space has a new COVID-compliant HVAC system that includes state-of-the-art air filtering and purification, important for eliminating indoor allergens and particulates, keeping our artists, employees, and visitors safe in a space where singers and actors project their voices.

Earlier this summer, the Opera Center hosted the workshop of This Little Light of Mine, a new opera in development that Kentucky Opera previewed to audiences on its YouTube channel in June. "The Opera Center will allow us so many more opportunities for creative expression and experiences," said Jamison. "We can't wait to share the Opera Center with everyone!"

Building on Kentucky Opera's 'Amplify Your Voice,' an initiative launched in 2020 to bring communities together through shared stories and themes of Faith, Family, and Justice, the Opera Center will allow Kentucky Opera to build on its connection to the community, now with a centrally located and flexible gathering point. When not in use for Kentucky Opera's programs, the company intends to share this facility with other nonprofits who need occasional rehearsal or event space.

"The Opera Center allows us to fulfill our mission of promoting a more empathetic, compassionate, and just community with the beauty and power of the arts," said Jamison. "This convenient and welcoming downtown location will allow us to engage people of all ages in new ways with powerful artistic experiences and creative expression."

Kentucky Opera's Brown-Forman 2021/22 season will include two mainstage opera productions, Orfeo and An American Dream, as well as a Holiday Celebration concert and Youth Opera Project production of Robin Hood.

Season subscription tickets are currently available and single tickets will be available for purchase on October 1. Subscriptions are available for purchase now at kyopera.org or by calling (502) 584-4500.