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The Lexington Theatre Company's production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas is now playing at the Lexington Opera House through November 22, 2026. Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

Directed by The Lex Co-Founder and Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith, the production features Broadway veterans alongside local performers and emerging artists.

Matthew Amira reprises his role as Bob Wallace from The Lex's 2023 production, joined by Stacie Bono as Betty Haynes, Cory Lingner as Phil Davis and Molly Rushing, also returning from the 2023 production, as Judy Haynes. Gregory North reprises his role as General Waverly, while Lexington's Jennifer Roth makes her debut at The Lex as Martha Watson.

The supporting cast and ensemble include Alex Mansoori, Tim X Davis, Wesley Byers, Karyn Czar, Andy Bakun, Melanie Becker, Andrew Burke, Caroline Lynch Desmarais, Nick Gundrum, Adam Lipson, Elizabeth McGuire, Caroline Morrison, Ellen Pierce and Tobias Rytting.

The production also features Lex Artist Development Program students Carter Johnston and Hadley Roach, along with Betty Harden as Susan Waverly and Finley Birge as the Susan Waverly understudy.

The musical features original Broadway choreography by Randy Skinner, restaged and adapted by Mary Giattino, with Elizabeth McGuire serving as associate choreographer. Resident Music Director Dr. Brock Terry leads The Lex Orchestra.

The creative team also includes David L. Arsenault (scenic design), Tanya Harper (lighting design), Marcus Ross (sound design), Robin L. McGee (costume coordination), Bobbie Pinz (wig design), Kevin D. Nedberg (co-production coordinator and technical director), Esther Neel (co-production coordinator and properties coordinator), Tori Moss (production stage manager), Megan Kathleen Smith (stage manager) and Kathryn Whilden (assistant stage manager).

Irving Berlin's White Christmas follows two song-and-dance partners who team up with a sister act at a Vermont inn, where they stage a holiday show to help their former Army general.

The production runs November 19–22 at the Lexington Opera House and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House.

Photo Credit: Lexington Opera House



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The race is on for the Kentucky Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 16% 2 DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Woodford Theatre 12% 3 BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Voices Amplified 11% 4 HAIRSPRAY Derby Dinner Playhouse 10% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 10% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 19% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Ramsey Theatre Company 16% 3 THE CRUCIBLE Woodford Theatre 7% 4 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Barn Lot Theater 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Studio Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ramsey Theatre Company 14% 2 Woodford Theatre 13% 3 Derby Dinner Playhouse 11% 4 Redline Performing Arts 9% 5 Actors Theatre of Louisville 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astoncia Bhagat - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 15% 2 Reilly Richardson - BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Voices Amplified 7% 3 Brennan Bartley - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Jessamine County Arts 6% 4 Christian Leigh - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 5% 5 Addison Tuttle - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Woodford Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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