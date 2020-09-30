The Carnegie Presents Spooktacular and Socially-Distant Performance With Spring Starr Pillow and Heather Hale

The performance will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Join The Carnegie for a Spooktacular and socially distant performance by local singers, Spring Starr Pillow and Heather Hale. Enjoy songs from Rocky Horror Picture Show, Pippin, and fun pop songs with a scary theme. Don't miss the Halloween fun, COVID style...If you dare! This is a family-friendly production and is appropriate for all ages.

Only 50 tickets will be sold and the show will take place in The Carnegie's 447 seat theatre, allowing for safe social distancing. For those who are unable to attend the concert in person, the show will be available online via a ticketed live stream to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and to practice safe social distancing while patronizing indoor performances or services at The Carnegie. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances.

DETAILS:

WHAT: The Carnegie Tiny Concert Series- Spring Starr Pillow and Heather Hale

WHEN: Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30pm

WHERE: The Carnegie | 1028 Scott Blvd | Covington, KY 41011

TICKETS: Tickets are $25 and are available at The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday 12pm - 5pm, online at www.thecarnegie.com, or by phone at (859) 957-1940.

