The Carnegie Presents Next Tiny Concert S•T•E•E•L•E ...THE ONE WITH THE REDHEADS This Saturday

Tiny Concert Series continues with a socially distant night of song, laughter, and dance.

The Carnegie's Tiny Concert Series continues with a socially distant night of song, laughter, and dance, from Broadway to Hollywood. When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, S•T•E•E•L•E ... the One with The Redheads will be there for you.

Only 50 tickets will be sold and the show will take place in The Carnegie's 447 seat theatre, allowing for safe social distancing. For those who are unable to attend the concert in person, the show will be available online via a ticketed live stream to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Streaming tickets are available for $10.

Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and to practice safe social distancing while patronizing indoor performances or services at The Carnegie. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances.

Tickets are $25 or streaming for $10 and are available at The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday 12pm - 5pm, online at www.thecarnegie.com, or by phone at (859) 957-1940.

Shows View More Louisville Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You