The Carnegie Announces TINY CONCERT & COMMUNITY FILM SERIES Dates

Tiny Concert Series performances kick off September 5.

The Carnegie is preparing for its first-ever Tiny Concert Series, featuring local singers and Carnegie favorites, and Community Film Series next month.

The Carnegie Tiny Concert Series

Tiny Concert Series performances begin September 5 and 50 tickets are available for purchase for each show held in The Carnegie's 447 seat theatre to allow for safe social distancing. For those who are unable to attend the concerts in person, the shows will be available online via a ticketed live stream to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and are one hour. Tickets are $25 and available via The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940, Tuesday through Friday, Noon to 5 pm, or online at thecarnegie.com.

Jimmy Lee Hook | Saturday, September 5

Jimmy Lee Hook is a top-shelf songwriter, having worked with some of the biggest legends in the New York music scene. He will be performing songs from master songwriters such as Billy Joel, Elton John, James Taylor, and others....and a few of his own.

Spring Starr Pillow and Heather Hale | Saturday, October 10

Enjoy songs from Rocky Horror Picture Show, Pippin, and fun pop songs with a scary theme. Don't miss the Halloween fun, COVID style.

S•T•E•E•L•E ...the One with The Redheads | Saturday, October 17 & 25

Join the gang of Steele for a night of song, laughter, and dance, from Broadway to Hollywood. When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, they'll be there for you.

Tia Seay | Saturday, November 21

Tia Seay is a soulful singer with a powerhouse soprano belt, a jazzy soul and a heart for the blues. Forever your dream girl, this Queen can't wait to bring her big, belty soul back to The Carnegie stage!

R. DeAndre Smith | Saturday, December 18

Grab a cup of your favorite hot chocolate or eggnog and pull up a socially distanced seat with R. DeAndré Smith and enjoy the sounds of a wintery wonderland.

Emily Martin | Saturday, January 9

Join Emily Martin for a night of tunes and entertainment. A native of Fort Thomas, Emily currently teaches Theatre, Film Studies, and Visual Art for Holy Cross High School. Her onstage credits include roles for the Walt Disney World Entertainment, The Human Race theatre, and a stint on the Delta Queen as the "Red Hot Mamma." Recent local credits include Beechmont Players, James and the Giant Peach as Spiker, Lucy in Jekyll and Hyde at The Footlighters, and Mrs. Teavee in Willy Wonka at the Carnegie.

Bethany Xan Jeffery | Saturday, January 30, February 3 & 6

Bethany Xan Jeffery returns to The Carnegie after her role in SWING! If you're a musical theatre nerd who loves music from Stephen Sondheim to Jule Styne to Kander and Ebb, stays up late to watch YouTube videos of divas like Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, and Bernadette Peters, or who inappropriately sings show tunes at karaoke night, then this concert is for you!

"Lunch with Brian" Performed by Kyle Taylor | Saturday, February 17 & 20

Written and performed by Kyle Taylor, "Lunch with Brian" is a show that takes place from the perspective of Jason Rodgers, a novelist who recounts the stories of his twin brother Brian, who was born with cerebral palsy. It's a story about family, sacrifice, unconditional love, and a little bit of anime.

"All the Queen's Men: Love, Life, and Enjoying the Ride" with Torie Wiggins | Saturday, February 27

Join Torie Wiggins for a cabaret-style performance as she chronicles a life of learning about love in all its forms and shortcomings. All while enjoying the ride - loving, living, and singing!

Darnell Pierre Benjamin | Saturday, March 3 & 10

Join Darnell Pierre Benjamin for an original one-man-show. Once, in an interview, James Baldwin was asked "When you were starting out as a writer, you were Black, impoverished, homosexual. You must have said to yourself 'Gee, how disadvantaged can I get'?" His response, "Oh no! I thought I hit the jackpot. It's so outrageous; you cannot go any further. So, you had to find a way to use it." I guess I'll have to do just that: Use it!

The Carnegie Community Film Series

To continue The Carnegie's mission to provide art experiences in a historic space for the public, free viewings of movie musicals will be held for audiences of just 50 people in the theatre throughout the fall beginning September 27. All screenings begin at 2 p.m. and tickets can be reserved at The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940, Tuesday through Friday, Noon to 5 pm, or online at thecarnegie.com.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella | Saturday, September 27

The classic tale of Cinderella as brought to the screen in the 1997 made-for-tv movie. Cinderella (Brandy) chafes under the cruelty of her wicked stepmother (Bernadette Peters) and her evil stepsisters until her Fairy Godmother (Whitney Houston) steps in to change her life for one unforgettable night. Rated G.

The Nightmare Before Christmas | Saturday, October 25

The Nightmare Before Christmas (also known as Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas) is a 1993 American stop-motion animated musical. This Halloween-Christmas fantasy film is a modern classic for the holiday season. Rated PG.

Cats | Saturday, November 15

Join The Carnegie for a night of adult frivolity while enjoying Cats, the 2019 musical fantasy film. This event will feature games to play along, shout-outs, and snarky commentary that will leave you meowing in the aisles. Cats is based on the 1981 stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Rated PG, but event is suggested for 18 and up.

Singing in the Rain | Saturday, December 20

Singin' in the Rain is a classic American musical directed and choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, starring Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds. It offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies". Hit songs include Make 'Em Laugh, Good Morning, and Singing in the Rain. Rated G.

A NOTE ON SOCIAL DISTANCING

Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and to practice safe social distancing while patronizing indoor performances or services at The Carnegie. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances and film screenings.

