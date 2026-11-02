THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL to be Presented by Lexington Children's Theatre

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Lexington Children's Theatre will present the return of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical at the Lexington Opera House in downtown Lexington November 29th through December 6th. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical is directed by LCT's producing artistic director, Jeremy Kisling.

Lexington Children's Theatre's annual holiday show gives young people the opportunity to perform on the Lexington Opera House stage, creating a special experience that has brought generations together since 1984. This Christmas season is the return of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, last seen on the Lexington Opera House stage in 2019.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical follows The Herdman family. The Herdmans are known as 'the worst kids in the history of the world' - so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. In an effort to prove everyone wrong, director Grace Bradley gives the Herdmans a chance. But there's not supposed to be biting or cigar smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites! In this musical adaptation of the classic story, will the Herdmans step up and be a choir of angels or bring chaos to Bethlehem?

This season, Lexington Children's Theatre is putting Kentucky families center stage with the theme 'YOUR Lexington Children's Theatre.' The season's graphics were designed by Lucy Fritzinger, a local artist who grew up performing on LCT's stage. Each show is represented by a photograph of an LCT family imagining themselves in the story, and Lucy's art brings their imagination to life. The families photographed by Mahan Multimedia are the folks who have attended performances, taken classes, and participated in rehearsals at Lexington Children's Theatre. The art for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical features 13-year-old Lillian, 11-year-old Coraline, and 8-year-old Harrison. Lillian and Harrison have attended class field trips to LCT to see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr., Seussical!, and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Coraline takes theatre school classes at LCT and volunteers to usher at shows. 'I like volunteering to see the action behind the scenes,' said Coraline, adding, 'It was fun to model for the show poster with my brother and sister, because we're kind of rowdy like the Herdmans.'

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