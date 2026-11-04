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Spotlight: Early Bird Registration: SETC 2027 is Open at South Eastern Theatre Conference

Don't Miss SETC Convention 2027 – Register Now

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Spotlight: Early Bird Registration: SETC 2027 is Open at South Eastern Theatre Conference

Early bird registration is now open for SETC Convention 2027, set for Lexington, Kentucky, March 3–6, 2027.SETC 2027 Convention — Lexington, Kentucky — March 3–6, 2027

The South Eastern Theatre Conference, based in Atlanta, is inviting theatre professionals, students, educators, artists, companies, colleges and employers to four days of connection in Lexington. The convention is designed as one national theatre network, bringing people from across the country together in a single place.

Programming includes professional development workshops, panels and keynotes, more than 30 festival performances, auditions and career opportunities, college, university and employer connections, an Expo Hall with industry resources, and networking across theatre disciplines. One year of SETC membership is included with registration.

Attendees range from students and seasoned professionals to artists, educators, companies, colleges and employers. The convention gives each of these groups a place to learn, perform, audition, hire and plan what comes next.

Registration is open now. Explore the convention

REGISTER FOR SETC 2027

Find full convention information at setcconvention.org.

Click Here to Get Tickets

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