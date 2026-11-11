Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC

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The Sound of Music is, without a doubt, one of the most famous musicals ever written. It’s a genuine American masterpiece, and thanks to the film adaptation starring Julie Andrews, it’s become a household staple that has been passed down from generation to generation. Its newest stage outing on tour is a testament to the timeless nature of the piece. Now playing at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, a whole new generation of theatergoers gets to ask and answer the age-old question: “How do you solve a problem like Maria?”

For those who may not know, the story follows a young woman named Maria, who is on the path to becoming a nun in 1940s Austria, against the backdrop of World War II and the Nazis’ rise to power. Unable to fully adapt to life at the abbey, the Reverend Mother sends her to the von Trapp residence to become the governess to their seven children, where an unlikely love story emerges between Maria and the rough-around-the-edges Captain von Trapp.

The show is led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria. Capaldi’s Maria feels so fresh to me. She has the doe-eyed ingenue quality, but I particularly adore how her portrayal isn’t afraid to be silly or goofy, even a little more so than in traditional interpretations. Vocally, I think she sounds wonderful, and her chemistry with not only Captain von Trapp but everyone onstage is just lovely. She’s a true star in the making, and she has nothing but wonderful things ahead of her.

Opposite her is Kevin Earley as Captain von Trapp. He does a great job with the character’s arc, taking him from a hardened widower to someone who gradually softens and lets his walls down for Maria. His rendition of “Edelweiss” is particularly beautiful. Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess is, dare I say, giving a flawless performance. Vocally, she’s absolutely stunning, and she has a wonderful maternal softness that really sells her pseudo mother-daughter relationship with Maria. Her “Climb Every Mountain” is ethereal, and she leaves a huge impression despite her somewhat limited stage time.

Matt Loehr and Kate Loprest, as Max and Elsa respectively, are a delightful duo. Loehr’s Max is quite hilarious, while Loprest’s Elsa gives this traditionally cold character an ever-so-slightly softer edge, making her more endearing to the audience. Together, they play off each other splendidly. “How Can Love Survive” and “No Way to Stop It” are particularly effective because of what a great match they are as scene partners. Ariana Ferch’s Liesl deserves praise as well. She is always a delight onstage, and she and Dyan Bradford as Rolf really make “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” shine. Lastly, I must shout out Laura Stacko as Frau Schmidt. When people say there are no small parts, this is the kind of performance they should be pointing to. She’s absolutely hysterical, and I can say that, for the first and only time in my life, I was truly invested in Frau Schmidt’s involvement in the story.

Visually, the set feels so deliciously Golden Age. With gorgeous sets and stunning backdrops, I truly felt a sense of comfort. There’s something to be said for the timelesscharm of a classic theatrical aesthetic. As for Jack O’Brien’s direction, it’s a very faithful staging. All the traditional beats are met while still feeling fresh in many aspects. However, the show was oddly very stage right heavy in many scenes, so that may impede the view from some seats on the far house left side.

Finally, this isn’t a dig at the show itself, but rather a reflection of my experience: the Aronoff Center really needs to do better when it comes to audience disruptions. Throughout the entire show last evening, there were constant cell phone dings, whispers, and loud wrappers. The ushers need to be more on top of this because I definitely felt my experience was diminished by the thoughtless patrons around me.

As for the show itself, even a poor audience couldn’t stifle my love for this production. It truly is the Sound of Music we all know and love, with some new flair throughout. Wonderful performances and a truly classic look and feel make this production a must-see.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Now - November 15th

Aronoff Center For The Arts

650 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202.

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