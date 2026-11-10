Louisville Orchestra Names Elizabeth Helgeson Vice President of Artistic Planning

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The Louisville Orchestra has appointed Elizabeth Helgeson as Vice President of Artistic Planning, bringing nearly two decades of experience at some of the nation's leading classical music institutions to Louisville as the Orchestra prepares for its historic 90th anniversary season in 2027–28.

Helgeson joins the Louisville Orchestra from the New York Philharmonic, where she served as Director of Artistic Planning and Administration. In her new role, she will lead the Orchestra's artistic planning team, working closely with Music Director Teddy Abrams, CEO Jude Vaclavik, and the Orchestra's musicians to develop future seasons, cultivate relationships with leading artists, expand creative partnerships, and advance new artistic initiatives.

Her appointment follows the July arrival of Vaclavik as CEO and reflects the Louisville Orchestra's continued investment in top-tier leadership and its long-term artistic and organizational growth. Together, the expanded leadership team will help guide the Orchestra into its next chapter, building on a period of record-breaking attendance, artistic innovation, and expanding community engagement throughout Kentucky.

"Elizabeth brings extraordinary musical knowledge, creative instincts, and a deep commitment to the artists who make this work possible," said Teddy Abrams, Music Director of the Louisville Orchestra. "She understands how to honor an orchestra's traditions while finding new ways to move the art form forward, and I'm tremendously excited to collaborate with her."

Helgeson will help guide the artistic direction of the Louisville Orchestra as it continues to build on its distinctive legacy of commissioning new music, championing contemporary composers, and creating unexpected collaborations. Her first major planning priorities will include working alongside Abram's for the Orchestra's 2027–28 season, marking its 90th anniversary, as well as the development of future programming and artistic initiatives.

“With Elizabeth joining the Louisville Orchestra, it emphasizes that we will continue to be mission-focused on creating dynamic and engaging performances for our audiences,” said Jude Vaclavik, CEO of the Louisville Orchestra. “Elizabeth has earned international respect in the industry, and that will expand our reach and potential. At the same time, she is excited by the ethos of the Louisville Orchestra, that our commitment begins in our local Louisville Metro community and extends throughout the Commonwealth and beyond. With her creative, collaborative, and musician-forward approach to programming, I know Elizabeth will be an engine for all of our artistic offerings for years to come.”

At the New York Philharmonic, Helgeson worked closely with artistic leadership on multi-season programming, repertoire development, artist negotiations, commissioning, and long-range artistic strategy. Her responsibilities spanned subscription concerts, special productions, new artistic initiatives, and collaborations with internationally recognized conductors and soloists. She also guided institutional partnerships with The Juilliard School and the Museum of Modern Art, bringing together artistic vision, operational strategy, and new opportunities for public engagement.

Previously, Helgeson served as Director of Artistic Planning and Administration for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, where she helped expand contemporary music programming and led new digital and media initiatives during the pandemic. She served as producer for the Emmy-nominated PBS documentary Transcending: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Celebrates 50 Years and led an exhibition commemorating the organization's 50th anniversary.

Helgeson is also a co-founder of the Talea Ensemble, a New York-based contemporary music collective she helped develop from a small startup into a nationally recognized organization dedicated to new and experimental music. Her experience cultivating new works and building audiences for contemporary repertoire aligns closely with the Louisville Orchestra's longstanding commitment to championing the music of its time.

"The Louisville Orchestra has one of the most distinctive artistic histories in American music, and what excites me is how alive that history remains in the work happening today," said Helgeson. "I grew up believing that music is a public resource, and no American orchestra has acted on that belief more fully than Louisville. Founded on a radical premise that an orchestra could be a civic instrument, there is a real willingness here to take creative risks, build meaningful relationships with artists, and think expansively about what an orchestra can be. I'm grateful to Teddy, Jude, the musicians, and the entire team for the invitation to help shape this next chapter."

Helgeson holds an Executive MBA from the Global Leaders Institute, where her research examined why cultural institutions often underinvest in research & development and innovation. She also holds a Master of Music from Mannes, The New School for Music, and a Bachelor of Music from Oberlin Conservatory of Music. A violinist and violist by training, she brings a musician's perspective to her leadership approach, emphasizing collaboration, listening, and creative problem-solving.

She is also among the arts leaders featured in the forthcoming book Women Leaders in Orchestras and Opera Companies Worldwide (McFarland).

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