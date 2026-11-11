Lauren Gunderson's LITTLE WOMEN is Coming to Actors Theatre of Louisville

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Kentucky Shakespeare will return to The Actors Theatre of Louisville Pamela Brown Auditorium January 15-24, 2027 with Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women by Lauren Gunderson, presented in partnership with Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women features an eight-member cast of Kentucky Shakespeare actors: Sasha Cifuentes as Beth, Mollie Murk as Louisa/Jo, Kaitlyn Sage as Meg, Clay Smith as Professor Bhaer/Mr. March, Jennifer Pennington as Marmee/Aunt March, Nick Wills as Laurie, Crystian Wiltshire as John Brooke, and Maya Woodruff as Amy.

Jesse AlFord is the Lighting Designer, Eric Allgeier is the Scenic Designer, Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer, and Donna Lawrence-Downs is the Costume Designer, with projection design by Philip Allgeier, properties by Sam Powers, and intimacy direction by Hannah Pruitt. Emily Kober is the Production Stage Manager.

Before they were the famous March sisters, they were Louisa May Alcott’s real sisters, and this lively and energetic adaptation tells their story faithfully and with joy. In 19th century New England, witty Jo, beautiful Meg, gentle Beth, and spirited Amy grow up, make mistakes, have adventures, and fall in love. With their father away at war, the March sisters are nurtured by their wise and selfless Marmee and entertained by their headstrong energetic neighbor Laurie. A timeless tale of family, resilience, and a determined young writer finding her way in the world.

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