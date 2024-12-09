Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Louisville Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Boone - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 10%

Jillian Carroll and Michelle Phillips Semrick - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Patricia MacDonald - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 8%

Jenyth Wilcoxson - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

Sabrina Robertson - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 7%

Gabriel Vanover - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 7%

Cyndi Chaney - ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 7%

Frank Goodloe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 6%

Emerson Walker - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 6%

Patrick O’Neill - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 5%

Stephanie Valentino - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 4%

Charity G. Barton & Mandy Glauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 4%

Rebecca Brewer - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Rebecca Brewer - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Sandra Rivera - THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

Leigh Nieves, Tony Lewis, Joe Schenck - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Molly Kays - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 3%

Gina McMilan - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 2%

Valerie Canon - JOSEPH - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Michelle Semrick - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leigh Ann Cottongim Barcellona - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 10%

Frankie Lewis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Allison Echol - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 7%

Kelly Slayton - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Charlotte Campbell Parrott - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 6%

Frances Lewis - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 5%

Olivia Coxon - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Katie Swain - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 5%

Jeanie Hartman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 5%

Cathy Ryan - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH - Ckarksville Little Theatre 4%

Naomi Wayne & Danielle McKinney - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Susan Neason Toy - RENT - Pandora Productions 3%

Frankie Lewis - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Natalie Bowman - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 3%

Julie McGuffey - THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

Olivia Coxon - ANNIE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Heather Faith - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Rose Riehm - SHE LOVES ME - CenterStage 2%

Sharron Murray Harrah - BENT - CenterStage 2%

Olivia Coxon - FOOTLOOSE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Margo Birdwhistle - MY MOTHER'S LESBAIN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 2%

Rebekah Raymer & Ashley Raymer-Brown - SEUSSICAL - The Theatre Downstream 1%

Sharon Harrah - BENT - CenterStage 1%

Krista Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 10%

Zachary Boone - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 8%

Suzanne Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

Gabriel Vanover - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 7%

Beth C. Hall - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

Lindsey Sovkoplas - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 6%

Rachel Strader - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

Gil Reyes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 5%

Brittanni Biega - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 4%

Bronson Norris Murphy - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 4%

Lee Buckhoz - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Sharon Murray Harrah - THOSE TANGLED WEBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Patrick O’Neill - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 3%

Tony Lewis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Beth C. Hall - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Cyndi Chaney - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Rebecca Brewer - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Jennifer Starr - ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

Erin Silliman - THE PROM - CenterStage 2%

Ashley Raymer-Brown - SEUSSICAL - The Theatre Downstream 2%

Erin Silliman - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Kevin Butler - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Mind’s Eye Theatre Company 2%

Julie Evans - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 1%

Jill Barnes-Moore & Ashley Raymer-Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brandi LaShay - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 11%

Zackary Ross - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 11%

Makayla Sharp - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 11%

Gabriel Vanover - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 8%

Esther Neel - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 8%

Jason Justice & Treyton Blackburn - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 8%

Treyton Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 7%

Jim Hesselman - THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Gil Reyes - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 6%

Tony Lewis - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 5%

Barrett Cooper - THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 5%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Tyler Tate - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 4%

Brian Douglas Barker - FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 2%

Clyde Tyrone Harper - LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S - Bunbury Theatre Company 2%

Jason Justice & Treyton Blackburn - THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 9%

ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 7%

GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 6%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theater 5%

INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 3%

THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 3%

ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 2%

BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Bunbury 2%

THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%

EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexa Holloway - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 14%

Tyler Warner - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 12%

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 12%

Aaron Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 11%

Nick Dent - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 9%

Larry Chaney - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 9%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 6%

Daniel Salazar - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 5%

Nick Dent - EVIL DEAD:THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 5%

Julianna Daugherty, Ashley Raymer-Brown, Wayne Wilson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 4%

Matthew Hallock - I COME FROM - Antagonist Productions 3%

Lindsay Krupski - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 3%

Jesse AlFord - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 3%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Alyssa Charlesworth - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Taylor Strickland - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 17%

Austin Echols - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 13%

Kyle Brody - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Gayle Kung - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 7%

Tamia Yates - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Scott Bradley - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Alex Roby - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 6%

Wesley thomas - URINETOWN - Clarksville little theatre 6%

John Austin Clark - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 5%

Gayle King - RENT - Pandora Productions 5%

Ron Creager - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Tasha Wilson Hatchett - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 4%

Nina Espinueva - VIOLET - METC 3%

Jay Schwandt - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 3%

Jareth Gaddis - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Jareth Gaddis - CURTAINS - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 9%

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Performing Arts Louisville 9%

WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater 8%

GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 7%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

URINETOWN - Clarksville little theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 3%

THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 2%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 2%

FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 2%

JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 2%

RENT - Pandora Productions 2%

MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%

ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Killian Allgeier - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 8%

Elanor Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 7%

Kamryn Simpson - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 5%

Emerson Taylor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

Adyson Daugherty - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 4%

Bradyn glass - URINETOWN - Clarksville little theater 4%

Sarah Reesor - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

JT Roy - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 3%

Alonzo Ramont - RENT - Pandora Productions 3%

Jamie Killion - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

Matt Winters - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 3%

Tessa Holifield - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 3%

Cooper Turk-Gagel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 2%

Alex Slade - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Naomi Wayne - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 2%

Matthew Meadows - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 2%

Landon Sholar - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner 2%

Andrew Schaftlein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 2%

Bobby Conte - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Joey LaVarco - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

Arianna Hart - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 2%

Emerson Walker - FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 2%

May O’Nays - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 2%

Katie Kennedy - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 1%

Ashley Drury - VIOLET - METC 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Tara Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 9%

Matthew Meadows - ROBINHOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Zachary Burrell - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 6%

Tyler Akin - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

Lashondra Hood - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Finn Matzek - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Hannah Vaughn - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Nathan Robertson - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

Remy Sisk - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 5%

Brian Hinds - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 4%

Tanner Brown - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 4%

Andrew Schaftlein - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 4%

Stephanie Collins - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 4%

Malone Macy - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 4%

Jon Huffman - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 3%

Paul Platt - INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 3%

Kym Vaughn - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Emily Chaney - THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 3%

Lio Wilkerson - EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 3%

Bart Lovins - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Andrew Schaftlein - INHERITANCE - Pandora 2%

Lana Wooley - EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 2%

Max Bowe - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 2%

Sage Martin - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 1%

Jared Auton - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 1%



Best Play

ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 15%

WHO KILLED ALBERTA JONES - Redline Performing Arts and Actors Theatre 10%

ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 10%

PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 7%

FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 7%

THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 7%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 6%

BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 6%

CURTAINS - Clarksville Little Theater 6%

THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 4%

THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 2%

LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S - Bunbury Theater Company 1%

FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 11%

Beth Hall, Alex Craig, Scott Davis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 11%

Zackary Ross - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

Ron Riall - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Jason Justice - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 6%

Lawrence Ware - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

Mike Sanders - BLITHE SPIRIT - Woodford Theatre 5%

Robbie Steiner - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Caitlin Herndon - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 5%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 5%

Beth Hall, Alex Craig, Monty Fields - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 4%

Tony Lewis & Patrick Jump - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Karl Anderson - RENT - Pandora Productions 3%

Eric Allgeier - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 3%

Tony Lewis - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 3%

Dwight Kelley and Bob Kinstle - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Studio Players 2%

Daniel Koewn - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 2%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Treyton Blackburn - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 12%

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 12%

Ben Wilga - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 11%

Chris Dowell - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 10%

Bryan Vander Zouwen - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 10%

Laura Ellis - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 6%

Stephan Carpenter - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts and Pandora Productions 6%

Stephan Carpenter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 5%

Charlie Meredith - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 5%

Stephan Carpenter - RENT - Pandora Productions 4%

Michael Perysian - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - DRAg Daddy Productions 4%

Ron Creager - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater 3%

Nick Stevens - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Krista Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Ted Stevens - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 3%

Tommy Gatton - I COME FROM - Antagonist Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Caleb Michael - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

Alyssa Meadows - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 5%

Christina Booker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 5%

Eddie Gawlick - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 4%

Ava Núñez - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 4%

Alex Craig - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Mitchell Lewis - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Mimi Housewright - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Tanner Brown - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 3%

Drew Epperson - FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 3%

Eva Meredith - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

Emerson Taylor - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Emily Schroering - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Bill Ballard - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 2%

Remy Sisk - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 2%

Lana Wooley - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 2%

Margo Buchanan - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

Emma Lambert - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Chris Gatterdam - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Carrie Chastain - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Ja'Naye Flanagan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

T Russel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Amanda Dwyer - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

May O Nays - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora 2%

Kristy Calman - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alaysha Crowe - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 9%

Kyle Bolls - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 9%

Dedra Reid - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Shayne Brakefield - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 7%

Jason Justice - INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 6%

Calista Case - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 6%

Drew Epperson - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 6%

Ariana Hart - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Michael Drury - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 5%

AJ Bellis - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Maggie Hartman - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Jill Higginbotham - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Ava Vanderkolff - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Cathy Ryan - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Micah Collins - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Kate E. Reedy - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Alex Roby - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 3%

Brian Hinds - THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Karole Spangler - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 2%

Robbie Smith - BENT - CenterStage 2%

Paul DePrey - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Aurion Johnson - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 2%

Jaden Noel - FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater 17%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 16%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 15%

FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 14%

GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 13%

FINDING NEMO - Stage One Family Theatre 11%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 7%

HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

THE THWARTING OF BARON BOLLIGREW - Shelby County Community Theater 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Shelby County Community Theater 13%

Woodford Theatre 11%

Clarksville Little Theatre 9%

Derby Dinner Playhouse 8%

Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Hanover College Theatre 6%

Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

Artists Collaborative Theatre 6%

Kentucky Shakespeare 5%

Pandora Productions 4%

ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Redline Performing Arts 4%

CenterStage 3%

Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 3%

Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Adventure Theatre 2%

Mind’s Eye Theatre Company 2%

Time Slip Theatre 2%

Antagonist Productions 2%

Stage One Family Theatre 1%

The Theatre Downstream 1%



