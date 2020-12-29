LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Center Stage Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Louisville!

Here are the current standings for Louisville:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Amy Miller 40%

Chris Bundy 27%

Steven Rahe, Western Middle School 23%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Floyd Centra - 2017 23%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2020 20%

GODSPELL - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Derby Dinner Playhouse 46%

Footnotes, Derby Dinner Playhouse 35%

Hilltop Tavern 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Floyd Central HS 30%

New Albany Theatre Arts 30%

Acting Against Cancer 27%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Stage One Family Theatre 52%

New Albany Theatre Arts 19%

Walden Theatre 16%

Dancer Of The Decade

Lexie Stites - GUYS ABD DOLLS - Floyd Central HS - 2019 35%

Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central - 2018 23%

Celeste Vonderschmitt - PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer - 2019 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Charlie Meredith - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 57%

Remy Sisk - PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer - 2019 43%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Rob Woodall - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Acting Against Cancer - 2016 59%

Jesse AlFord - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Acting Against Cancer - 2020 41%

Performer Of The Decade

Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central - 2020 32%

Jim Hesselman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Derby Dinner Playhouse - 2011 21%

Olivia Duff - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 18%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 25%

SEUSSI CAL JR - Scribner MS - 2018 25%

PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancr - 2019 17%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CHILDRENS HOUR - Pandora - 2016 42%

RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 27%

John Lennon AND ME - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2018 19%

Set Design Of The Decade

Patrick Jump - NEWSIES - Floyd Central - 2020 53%

Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 23%

Corie Caudill - MAMMA MIA! - Acting Against Caner - 2018 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Center Stage 43%

TheatreWorks of SoIN 31%

Acting Against Cancer 26%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Caesar's Foundation 59%

PLAY Louisville 25%

Gheens Foundation 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Julie Riehm McGuffey - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 45%

Shelby Brown - MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 29%

Charlie Meredith - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 16%