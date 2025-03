Kentucky Performing Arts Presents ANDY GRAMMERâ€”MONSTER TOUR

What did our critic think of URINETOWN at Derby Dinner Playhouse? What is Urinetown? For the purposes of this review, I’m going to be referring to the musical, not the place. Urinetown premiered on Broadway in 2001 and was an early, popular example of meta-satire in the Broadway musical landscape. In the story, society has begun to run out of water, which means the once leisurely activity of relieving one’s self is no longer free. Private bathrooms are outlawed, and everyone has to pay to take care of their business.