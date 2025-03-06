News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents ANDY GRAMMERâ€”MONSTER TOUR

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer channels his inner vulnerability, his anger, in his newest album, Monster.

By: Mar. 06, 2025
Kentucky Performing Arts Presents ANDY GRAMMERâ€”MONSTER TOUR Image
Kentucky Performing Arts will present ANDY GRAMMERâ€”MONSTER TOUR on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

Monster was birthed from a mental health journey that mirrored an exploratory five-year interim between albums.

Grammer has five studio albums, has contributed to film soundtracks, and competed on Dancing with the Stars.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.Â  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.



