Kentucky Performing Arts Presents ANDY GRAMMERâ€”MONSTER TOUR

Kentucky Performing Arts will present ANDY GRAMMERâ€”MONSTER TOUR on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Theatre.
Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer channels his inner vulnerability, his anger, in his newest album, Monster.
Monster was birthed from a mental health journey that mirrored an exploratory five-year interim between albums.
Grammer has five studio albums, has contributed to film soundtracks, and competed on Dancing with the Stars.
