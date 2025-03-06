Kentucky Performing Arts Presents ANDY GRAMMERâ€”MONSTER TOUR

What did our critic think of URINETOWN at Derby Dinner Playhouse? What is Urinetown? For the purposes of this review, Iâ€™m going to be referring to the musical, not the place. Urinetown premiered on Broadway in 2001 and was an early, popular example of meta-satire in the Broadway musical landscape. In the story, society has begun to run out of water, which means the once leisurely activity of relieving oneâ€™s self is no longer free. Private bathrooms are outlawed, and everyone has to pay to take care of their business.Â