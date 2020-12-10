Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Louisville!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Louisville:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Amy Miller 44%

Chris Bundy 28%

Steven Rahe, Western Middle School 24%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Floyd Centra - 2017 31%

GODSPELL - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 12%

MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Derby Dinner Playhouse 55%

Footnotes, Derby Dinner Playhouse 36%

Hilltop Tavern 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Floyd Central HS 31%

New Albany Theatre Arts 31%

Acting Against Cancer 23%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Stage One Family Theatre 56%

New Albany Theatre Arts 24%

Walden Theatre 20%

Dancer Of The Decade

Lexie Stites - GUYS ABD DOLLS - Floyd Central HS - 2019 42%

Celeste Vonderschmitt - PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer - 2019 17%

Madeline Fisher - MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Charlie Meredith - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 53%

Remy Sisk - PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer - 2019 47%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Rob Woodall - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Acting Against Cancer - 2016 64%

Jesse AlFord - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Acting Against Cancer - 2020 36%

Performer Of The Decade

Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central - 2020 41%

Cary Wiger - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse - 2019 19%

Jim Hesselman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Derby Dinner Playhouse - 2011 19%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 30%

SEUSSI CAL JR - Scribner MS - 2018 25%

PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancr - 2019 20%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CHILDRENS HOUR - Pandora - 2016 48%

RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 29%

John Lennon AND ME - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2018 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Patrick Jump - NEWSIES - Floyd Central - 2020 57%

Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 27%

Corie Caudill - MAMMA MIA! - Acting Against Caner - 2018 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Center Stage 52%

TheatreWorks of SoIN 36%

Acting Against Cancer 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Caesar's Foundation 64%

PLAY Louisville 21%

Gheens Foundation 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Julie Riehm McGuffey - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 42%

Shelby Brown - MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 38%

Charlie Meredith - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 13%