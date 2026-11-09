Great River Voices to Present THE MORE, THE MERRIER Holiday Concert at Louisville's Brown Theatre

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Great River Voices, an all-voices a cappella chorus, is inviting the community to The More, the Merrier, an afternoon of a cappella and barbershop harmony on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the Brown Theatre in downtown Louisville.

The concert will feature Great River Voices, quartets and vocal groups from within the chapter, and special performances by Louisville Male High School’s Chamber Choir and Bulldog Beats. With a name that celebrates the joy of coming together, The More, the Merrier promises an afternoon full of vocal variety, familiar sounds, and seasonal cheer.

GRV Chorus Director Drew Wheaton shares, “The love I witness between the singers of GRV at every rehearsal is more than performative; it is foundational to who we are. This concert is an embodiment of that spirit, woven through every note we sing.” Tickets are $20 for adults ages 18 and older, $15 for JCPS students and youth, and $5 for children ages 5 and under.

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