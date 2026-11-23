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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Kentucky Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Kentucky Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jake Dukes - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 14%

Khalia Williams - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 13%

Susan Strange - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 11%

Megan Bliss - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

Erin Burtchaell - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 8%

Elizabeth McGuire - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Lexington Theatre Company 7%

Mary Einfeldt - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7%

Remy Sisk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 7%

Megan Bliss - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Jenyth Wilcoxson - MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 5%

Lauren Holt - ANNIE - Woodford Theatre 5%

Sandra Rivera - FOOTLOOSE - JCC CenterStage 5%

Lexie stites- Guys and Dolls (CenterStage) - GUYS AND DOLLS - JCC CenterStage 4%

Hazel Langlands - WALK TWO MOONS - Actors Theatre of Louisville 1%

Lexie stites- Guys and Dolls (CenterStage) - THE LIGHTNING THIEF 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elise Charny - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 19%

Robin Dickerson - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 19%

Margo Birdwhistell - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 15%

KAITLIN ROGERS - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 13%

Kelly Slayton - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 10%

Leigh Ann Barcellona - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER 4%

Mandy Kramer - COMPANY - JCC CenterStage 4%

Beth Hall - WALK TWO MOONS - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

SUSAN TOY - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - PANDORA PRODUCTIONS 4%

Danielle McKinney - OUR TOWN - This Bridge Theatre 4%

Cheryl Brumley - THE ODD COUPLE - South End Theatre Society 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Daniel Ellis - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 14%

Diane DiCroce - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 11%

ALONZO RAMONT - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 11%

Austin Vahle - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Jessamine County Arts 9%

Neeta Thadani - BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Voices Amplified 9%

Tina Jo Wallace - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 8%

Diane DiCroce - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 6%

Sally Scott - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Greg Wood - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 5%

Suzanne Allen - MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 4%

Sommer Winstead - FLEETWOOD MACBETH - Flashback Theater Co. 4%

REMY SISK - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 3%

Mimi Housewright - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Mind's Eye Theatre Company 3%

Billy Christopher Maupin - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Flashback Theater Co. 3%

Erin Silliman - GUYS AND DOLLS - JCC CenterStage 3%

Erin Silliman - COMPANY - JCC CenterStage 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Tim Altmeyer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 17%

Brandi LaShay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Redline Performing Arts 16%

Austin Vahle - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Studio Players 12%

Lisa Woods - THE CRUCIBLE - Woodford Theatre 10%

Zac Campbell-Hoogendyk - OUR TOWN - This Bridge Theatre 7%

Beth Hall - WALK TWO MOONS - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

Bo List - ALEXANDRIA - Antagonist Productions 4%

Clint Gill - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Shelby County Community Theatre 4%

Brandon Kyle Hadley - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Barn Lot Theater 4%

KéLeb Beauchamp - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Highview Arts Center 3%

Charlie Meredith - MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH - Time Slip Theatre 3%

Sharon Kinnison - A MISFIT CHRISTMAS - Bunbury Theatre Company 3%

Rick Barnes - MISERY - Barn Lot Theater 3%

Clint Gill - NOW AND THEN - Little Colonel Playhouse 3%

Drew Barr - CASA VALENTINA - Act out 2%

Masque of the Red Death, Time Slip Theatre - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION 1%

Joe Ferrell - THE WEIR - Antagonist Productions 1%

David Chack - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - ShPiel Performing Identity 1%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 14%

BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Voices Amplified 10%

DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 10%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 7%

HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 6%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Jessamine County Arts 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 6%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Highview Arts Center 4%

MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 3%

THE MISS MAGNOLIA SENIOR CITIZEN BEAUTY PAGEANT - Barn Lot Theater 3%

FOOTLOOSE - JCC CenterStage 2%

ALEXANDRIA - Antagonist Productions 2%

OUR TOWN - This Bridge Theatre 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - JCC CenterStage 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Act out 2%

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Shelby County Community Theatre 2%

COMPANY - JCC CenterStage 1%

MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH - Time Slip Theatre 1%

NOW AND THEN - Little Colonel Playhouse 1%

THE WIZARD OF OZ 1%

WALK TWO MOONS - ACT Louisville Productions 1%

COHERENCE, TIME SLIP - Time Slip Theatre 1%

LAUNDRY AND BOURBON/LONE STAR - Highview Arts Center 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Goodwin - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 17%

NICK DENT - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 14%

Ron Breedlove - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Derby Dinner Playhouse 13%

Danny Bowling - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 10%

Mike Sanders & Amellia Adkins - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 10%

Aaron Goodwin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 8%

Aaron Allen - MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

Lindsay Krupski - OUR TOWN - This Bridge Theatre 6%

Aaron Goodwin - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 6%

Masque of the Red Death, Time Slip Theatre - COHERENCE, TIME SLIP - Kentucky Shakespeare 6%

Aaron Thompson - WALK TWO MOONS - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

CHRISTINA BOOKER AND DAVID BORMAN - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Redline Performing Arts 19%

Dick Tunney - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 15%

Taylor Strickland - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 14%

Scott Bradley - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 11%

Dick Tunney - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 9%

Erin Tuttle - FOOTLOOSE - Woodford Theatre 7%

Scott Bradley - HEARTBREAK HOTEL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Adam Thomas - GUYS AND DOLLS - JCC CenterStage 5%

Jessica Greene - LUCKY STIFF - Studio Players 4%

Erin Tuttle - ANNIE - Woodford Theatre 4%

John Austin Clark - COMPANY - JCC CenterStage 3%

Joe Trafton - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL: A CONCERT - Ramsey Theatre Company 3%

Best Musical

DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 16%

DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 12%

BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Voices Amplified 11%

HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 11%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 10%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Jessamine County Arts 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 5%

FLEETWOOD MACBETH - Flashback Theater Co. 5%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Center for the Arts 4%

MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - JCC CenterStage 3%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Mind's Eye Theatre Company 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Leeds Center for the Arts 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ 2%

CABARET - JCS, Redline 2%

Best New Play Or Musical

THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 30%

BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Voices Amplified 27%

MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH - Time Slip Theatre 15%

WALK TWO MOONS - Actors Theatre of Louisville 14%

A MISFIT CHRISTMAS - Bunbury Theatre Company 7%

ALEXANDRIA - Antagonist Productions 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Astoncia Bhagat - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 15%

Reilly Richardson - BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Voices Amplified 7%

Brennan Bartley - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Jessamine County Arts 6%

Christian Leigh - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 5%

Addison Tuttle - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 5%

KIMBERLY SALTER - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 5%

Piper Keusch - BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Voices Amplified 4%

Sophie Mudd - MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 4%

Tony Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 3%

Addison Adams-Tuttle - FOOTLOOSE - Woodford Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Bolls - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 3%

Jayce Dykstra-Ariel - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Matthew Meadows - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 3%

Bryant Cobb - HEARTBREAK HOTEL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Katelyn Webb - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Ava Whitaker - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

David Benoit - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 2%

Shaquille Towns - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

ANN MORGAN HEATH - RENT - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 2%

Grace Brown - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME 2%

Barrett Cooper - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - JCC CenterStage 2%

William Paxton - FOOTLOOSE - JCC CenterStage 2%

Abby Knoop, Caberet - THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2%

Kelli Jo Summers - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Leeds Center For The Arts 2%

Tasha Wilson-Hatchett - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Catherine Mary Stewart - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 11%

Alfie Jones - OUR TOWN - This Bridge Theatre 10%

Aliyah Brutley - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Redline Performing Arts 9%

Amelia Adkins - THE CRUCIBLE - Woodford Theatre 7%

Seth Hinkle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Highview Arts Center 7%

Taylinn Dickens - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Studio Players 6%

Bailey Evans - OUR TOWN - This Bridge Theatre 4%

Jonathan Hall - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Studio Players 3%

Zac Campbell-Hoogendyk - MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH - Time Slip Theatre 3%

Kirsti Carnahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 3%

La’Shondra Cherell - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Bill Ballard - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spectacle Theatre Company 3%

McKenna O’Grodnik - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 3%

Ron Blair - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Highview Arts Center 2%

Tara Blackburn - THE CRUCIBLE - Woodford Theatre 2%

KYM Vaughn - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 2%

Bradley Williams - MISERY - Barn Lot Theater 2%

LANCE NEWMAN - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 2%

Maya Woodruff - THE TEMPEST - Kentucky Shakespeare 2%

Marianne Phelps - ALEXANDRIA - Antagonist Productions 2%

Stephanie Barnes - MISERY - Barn Lot Theater 2%

Ryan Briggs - THE CRUCIBLE - Woodford Theatre 1%

Shayne Brakefield - CASA VALENTINA - Act out 1%

Forrest Loeffler - ALEXANDRIA - Antagonist Productions 1%

Martina Barksdale - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Woodford Theatre 1%

Best Play

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 19%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 17%

THE CRUCIBLE - Woodford Theatre 7%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Barn Lot Theater 7%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Studio Players 6%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Leeds Center for the Arts 5%

OUR TOWN - This Bridge Theatre 5%

WALK TWO MOONS - Actors Theatre of Louisville 4%

MISERY - Barn Lot Theater 3%

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Shelby County Community Theatre 3%

CASA VALENTINA - Act out 3%

LAUNDRY AND BOURBON/LONE STAR - Highview Arts Center 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Woodford Theatre 3%

MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH - Time Slip Theatre 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spectacle Theatre Company 3%

NOW AND THEN - Little Colonel Playhouse 2%

COHERENCE, TIME SLIP - Time Slip Theatre 2%

WALK TWO MOONS - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Scarlet Cup 2%

THE WEIR - Antagonist Productions 1%

THE ODD COUPLE - South End Theatre Society 1%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - ShPiel Performing Identity 1%

THE GODS OF COMEDY - Studio Players 0%

THE D 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

ALONZO RAMONT - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 18%

Mike Sanders & Amellia Adkins - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 14%

Sebastian Tingle - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 13%

Mary Einfeldt - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 11%

Sebastian Tingle - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 10%

Larry Wade and Lawrence Ware - MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 10%

Mike Sanders - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 10%

Crystal Napier - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Barn Lot Theater 6%

Mike Sanders - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Woodford Theatre 3%

Crystal Napier - HARVEY - Barn Lot Theater 3%

Crystal Napier - THE HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH LADIES AUXILIARY CHRISTMAS JUBILEE - Barn Lot Theater 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Manning - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 24%

Jeff Petrocelli - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 22%

Jeff Petrocelli - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 13%

Charlie Meredith - MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH - Time Slip Theatre 12%

Jeff Petrocelli - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 11%

Alex Biscardi - OUR TOWN - This Bridge Theatre 11%

Chris Dowell - MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Eliza Mullins - BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Voices Amplified 11%

Chris Monell - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 10%

Bexley Bock- Flounder - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Chris Morse - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 5%

LOUISE HOPSON - RENT - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 5%

Shaquille Towns - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Ryan Carpenter - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Jessamine County Arts 4%

Brittany Cox - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Jackson Trowbridge - FOOTLOOSE - JCC CenterStage 4%

Kyle Bolls - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Oldham County Schools Arts Center 4%

Zamar Malik Griffin-Sebastian - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Alex Poletti - THE BEST GIFT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL - Ramsey Theatre Company 3%

Ian Hammond - FOOTLOOSE - Woodford Theatre 3%

Cooper Turk-Gagel - MEAN GIRLS - Cool Mountain Theatre 3%

Grace Brown - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 3%

Zoe Fields - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Jessamine County Arts 3%

Christopher Hager - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Ramsey Theatre Company 3%

Kelly Doyle - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Mind's Eye Theatre Company 3%

Nathan Campbell - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Jessamine County Arts 2%

Fairynne Rogers - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 2%

Jameson McBrayer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 2%

Jim Hesselman - HAIRSPRAY - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Lesley Osborne - THE WIZARD OF OZ 2%

Phil Gosselin - GUYS AND DOLLS - JCC CenterStage 1%

Jeshua Logsdon - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodford Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

ASIA PEEPLES - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 14%

Ashlee Wilson Quinn - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 13%

Zach Boone - SWIMMING IN THE SHALLOWS - Pandora Productions 11%

Abby Luckett - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 11%

Tobe Kelly - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Redline Performing Arts 9%

Katherine Osborne - ALEXANDRIA - Antagonist Productions 7%

Abby Apple Boes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Ramsey Theatre Company 7%

Emily Shroering - NOW AND THEN - Little Colonel Playhouse 4%

ALONZO COOK - WALK TWO MOONS - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

KéLeb Beauchamp - LAUNDRY AND BOURBON/LONE STAR - Highview Arts Center 3%

Sacha Powers - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Shelby County Community Theatre 3%

Ron Blair - A MISFIT CHRISTMAS - Bunbury Theatre Company 2%

Spencer McGuire - ALEXANDRIA - Antagonist Productions 2%

Blake Bowman - ALEXANDRIA - Antagonist Productions 2%

DEVIN ROOS - WALK TWO MOONS - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

David DeSpain - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Shelby County Community Theatre 2%

Ashley Barbour - HAVING HOPE AT HOME - Studio Players 1%

Ron Blair - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - ShPiel Performing Identity 1%

Philip Sturgill - NOW AND THEN - Little Colonel Playhouse 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Derby Dinner Playhouse 38%

ANNIE - Woodford Theatre 26%

SCHOOL OF ROCK: YOUNG ACTORS VERSION - Woodford Theatre 18%

A MISFIT CHRISTMAS - Bunbury Theatre Company 10%

WALK TWO MOONS - ACT Louisville Productions 8%

Favorite Local Theatre

Ramsey Theatre Company 14%

Woodford Theatre 13%

Derby Dinner Playhouse 10%

Redline Performing Arts 9%

Actors Theatre of Louisville 9%

The Lexington Theatre Company 7%

Oldham County Schools Arts Center 6%

Barn Lot Theater 4%

JCC CenterStage 3%

Cool Mountain Theatre 3%

Highview Arts Center 3%

Shelby County Community Theatre 3%

Kentucky Shakespeare 2%

Leeds Center For The Arts 2%

ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Studio Players 2%

This Bridge Theatre 2%

Spectacle Theatre Company 1%

Time Slip Theatre 1%

Mind's Eye Theatre Company 1%

Pandora Productions 1%

Bunbury Theatre Company 1%

ShPiel Performing Identity 0%

South End Theatre Society 0%

Little Colonel Playhouse 0%

The race is on for the Kentucky Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 16% 2 DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Woodford Theatre 12% 3 BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Voices Amplified 11% 4 HAIRSPRAY Derby Dinner Playhouse 11% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 10% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 19% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Ramsey Theatre Company 17% 3 THE CRUCIBLE Woodford Theatre 7% 4 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Barn Lot Theater 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Studio Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ramsey Theatre Company 14% 2 Woodford Theatre 13% 3 Derby Dinner Playhouse 10% 4 Redline Performing Arts 9% 5 Actors Theatre of Louisville 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astoncia Bhagat - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 15% 2 Reilly Richardson - BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Voices Amplified 7% 3 Brennan Bartley - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Jessamine County Arts 6% 4 Christian Leigh - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 5% 5 Addison Tuttle - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Woodford Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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