Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; Woodford Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Boone - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 10%

Jillian Carroll and Michelle Phillips Semrick - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Patricia MacDonald - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 8%

Jenyth Wilcoxson - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 8%

Cyndi Chaney - ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 7%

Gabriel Vanover - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 6%

Sabrina Robertson - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Emerson Walker - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 6%

Frank Goodloe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 6%

Patrick O’Neill - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 5%

Charity G. Barton & Mandy Glauber - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 4%

Stephanie Valentino - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 4%

Leigh Nieves, Tony Lewis, Joe Schenck - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Rebecca Brewer - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Rebecca Brewer - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Sandra Rivera - THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

Molly Kays - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 3%

Valerie Canon - JOSEPH - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Gina McMilan - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 2%

Michelle Semrick - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leigh Ann Cottongim Barcellona - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 11%

Frankie Lewis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 9%

Allison Echol - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 7%

Frances Lewis - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 6%

Charlotte Campbell Parrott - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 6%

Kelly Slayton - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Jeanie Hartman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 5%

Olivia Coxon - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Naomi Wayne & Danielle McKinney - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 5%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH - Ckarksville Little Theatre 4%

Cathy Ryan - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Katie Swain - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

Frankie Lewis - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Julie McGuffey - THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

Susan Neason Toy - RENT - Pandora Productions 3%

Natalie Bowman - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 3%

Olivia Coxon - ANNIE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Heather Faith - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Rebekah Raymer & Ashley Raymer-Brown - SEUSSICAL - The Theatre Downstream 2%

Sharron Murray Harrah - BENT - CenterStage 2%

Olivia Coxon - FOOTLOOSE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Rose Riehm - SHE LOVES ME - CenterStage 1%

Margo Birdwhistle - MY MOTHER'S LESBAIN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 1%

Sharon Harrah - BENT - CenterStage 1%

Krista Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 10%

Suzanne Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 8%

Zachary Boone - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 8%

Lindsey Sovkoplas - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 7%

Gabriel Vanover - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 6%

Beth C. Hall - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

Rachel Strader - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 4%

Gil Reyes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

Tony Lewis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Patrick O’Neill - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 4%

Brittanni Biega - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 4%

Lee Buckhoz - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Sharon Murray Harrah - THOSE TANGLED WEBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Bronson Norris Murphy - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 3%

Beth C. Hall - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Rebecca Brewer - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Cyndi Chaney - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Jennifer Starr - ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

Erin Silliman - THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

Ashley Raymer-Brown - SEUSSICAL - The Theatre Downstream 2%

Erin Silliman - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Kevin Butler - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Mind’s Eye Theatre Company 1%

Julie Evans - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 1%

Jill Barnes-Moore & Ashley Raymer-Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brandi LaShay - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 11%

Zackary Ross - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 11%

Makayla Sharp - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 10%

Esther Neel - ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 10%

Jason Justice & Treyton Blackburn - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 8%

Gabriel Vanover - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 7%

Treyton Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 7%

Jim Hesselman - THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Tony Lewis - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 6%

Gil Reyes - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 5%

Barrett Cooper - THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Tyler Tate - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 3%

Clyde Tyrone Harper - LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S - Bunbury Theatre Company 2%

Brian Douglas Barker - FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 2%

Jason Justice & Treyton Blackburn - THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 9%

GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theater 6%

JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 5%

THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 5%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 3%

THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 2%

PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 2%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Bunbury 2%

MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 1%

EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexa Holloway - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 15%

Tyler Warner - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 13%

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 12%

Aaron Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 11%

Nick Dent - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 8%

Larry Chaney - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

Daniel Salazar - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 6%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 5%

Nick Dent - EVIL DEAD:THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 4%

Julianna Daugherty, Ashley Raymer-Brown, Wayne Wilson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Theatre Downstream 4%

Matthew Hallock - I COME FROM - Antagonist Productions 4%

Lindsay Krupski - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 3%

Alyssa Charlesworth - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Jesse AlFord - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 2%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Taylor Strickland - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 18%

Austin Echols - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 13%

Kyle Brody - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Alex Roby - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 7%

Tamia Yates - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Gayle Kung - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 6%

Scott Bradley - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Wesley thomas - URINETOWN - Clarksville little theatre 6%

Gayle King - RENT - Pandora Productions 4%

John Austin Clark - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 4%

Ron Creager - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Tasha Wilson Hatchett - KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 3%

Nina Espinueva - VIOLET - METC 3%

Jareth Gaddis - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Jay Schwandt - MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING - Pandora Productions 2%

Jareth Gaddis - CURTAINS - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 11%

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Performing Arts Louisville 9%

WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater 8%

GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

URINETOWN - Clarksville little theatre 4%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Pandora Productions and Redline Performing Arts 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

THE PROM - CenterStage 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Lexington Theatre Company 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 2%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Stephen Foster Drama Association 2%

ELF - Shelby County Community Theater 2%

JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 2%

MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%

RENT - Pandora Productions 1%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Killian Allgeier - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 9%

Elanor Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre 9%

Emerson Taylor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

Kamryn Simpson - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 5%

Matt Winters - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 3%

Bradyn glass - URINETOWN - Clarksville little theater 3%

Adyson Daugherty - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 3%

JT Roy - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 3%

Alonzo Ramont - RENT - Pandora Productions 3%

Jamie Killion - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

Sarah Reesor - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Tessa Holifield - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 2%

Naomi Wayne - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 2%

Alex Slade - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Cooper Turk-Gagel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 2%

Joey LaVarco - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

Bobby Conte - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Landon Sholar - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner 2%

Matthew Meadows - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 2%

Emerson Walker - FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 2%

Andrew Schaftlein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 2%

Joseph Glaser - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts 1%

Arianna Hart - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Minds Eye Theatre Company 1%

Ashley Drury - VIOLET - METC 1%

May O’Nays - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Tara Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 10%

Zachary Burrell - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 6%

Matthew Meadows - ROBINHOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Lashondra Hood - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

Tyler Akin - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

Brian Hinds - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 5%

Finn Matzek - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Hannah Vaughn - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Nathan Robertson - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 5%

Remy Sisk - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 4%

Tanner Brown - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 4%

Paul Platt - INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 4%

Andrew Schaftlein - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 4%

Stephanie Collins - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Kym Vaughn - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts 3%

Malone Macy - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 3%

Jon Huffman - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 3%

Emily Chaney - THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 3%

Bart Lovins - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Andrew Schaftlein - INHERITANCE - Pandora 2%

Lio Wilkerson - EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 2%

Lana Wooley - EVERYBODY - Hanover College Theatre 2%

Max Bowe - THE WOODS - Hanover College Theatre 2%

Sage Martin - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 1%

Jared Auton - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 1%



Best Play

ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 14%

ANATOMY OF GRAY - Woodford Theatre 12%

WHO KILLED ALBERTA JONES - Redline Performing Arts and Actors Theatre 11%

PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 7%

BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 7%

THE BUNCO SQUAD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Kentucky Shakespeare 6%

THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 6%

CURTAINS - Clarksville Little Theater 5%

THE GROWN-UPS - Artists Collaborative Theatre 3%

THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 2%

FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 1%

LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S - Bunbury Theater Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 11%

Beth Hall, Alex Craig, Scott Davis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Jason Justice - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 8%

Zackary Ross - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 7%

Ron Riall - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Lawrence Ware - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

Mike Sanders - BLITHE SPIRIT - Woodford Theatre 6%

Robbie Steiner - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Beth Hall, Alex Craig, Monty Fields - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

Caitlin Herndon - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 5%

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 4%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Tony Lewis & Patrick Jump - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Tony Lewis - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 3%

Karl Anderson - RENT - Pandora Productions 3%

Eric Allgeier - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 3%

Dwight Kelley and Bob Kinstle - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Studio Players 2%

Daniel Koewn - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - Pandora Productions 2%

John Campbell Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Treyton Blackburn - FRANKENSTEIN - Artists Collaborative Theatre 13%

Nathan Crisp - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 12%

Ben Wilga - JERSEY BOYS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 12%

Chris Dowell - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 10%

Bryan Vander Zouwen - CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 10%

Stephan Carpenter - KINKY BOOTS - Redline Performing Arts and Pandora Productions 7%

Laura Ellis - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 5%

Stephan Carpenter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 5%

Charlie Meredith - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 4%

Michael Perysian - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - DRAg Daddy Productions 4%

Stephan Carpenter - RENT - Pandora Productions 4%

Ted Stevens - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 3%

Nick Stevens - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Krista Finnegan - THE FERRYMAN'S DAUGHTER - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Ron Creager - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater 3%

Tommy Gatton - I COME FROM - Antagonist Productions 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Caleb Michael - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre 7%

Alyssa Meadows - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 6%

Christina Booker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 4%

Ava Núñez - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 4%

Eddie Gawlick - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 4%

Alex Craig - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Mimi Housewright - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: A QUEER TALE - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Drew Epperson - FOOTLOOSE - University of Kentucky 3%

Mitchell Lewis - SWEENEY TODD - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Emerson Taylor - HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Tanner Brown - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Hanover College Theatre 3%

Bill Ballard - NEXT TO NORMAL - Adventure Theatre 3%

Eva Meredith - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 3%

Remy Sisk - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pandora Productions 2%

Margo Buchanan - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

Emily Schroering - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Chris Gatterdam - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Emma Lambert - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Carrie Chastain - URINETOWN - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

Lana Wooley - LITTLE WOMEN - Hanover College 2%

Caleb Albert - JERSEY BOYS - The Lexington Theatre Company 2%

Ja'Naye Flanagan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Kristy Calman - MUSIC MAN - CenterStage 2%

T Russel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 2%

Amanda Dwyer - CRAZY FOR YOU - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alaysha Crowe - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 9%

Kyle Bolls - ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center 8%

Dedra Reid - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Jason Justice - INHERIT THE WIND - Artists Collaborative Theatre 7%

Shayne Brakefield - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / Centerstage 7%

Drew Epperson - LITTLE WOMEN - University of Kentucky 6%

Calista Case - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions 6%

Alex Roby - BENT - Drag Daddy Productions / CenterStage 5%

AJ Bellis - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Ariana Hart - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 5%

Michael Drury - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 4%

Maggie Hartman - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Jill Higginbotham - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 4%

Ava Vanderkolff - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Cathy Ryan - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Micah Collins - PUFFS - Clarksville Little Theatre 3%

Kate E. Reedy - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Brian Hinds - THE WEIR - Bunbury Theater Company 3%

Robbie Smith - BENT - CenterStage 2%

Karole Spangler - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 2%

Paul DePrey - THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Aurion Johnson - THE INHERITANCE - Pandora Productions 1%

Jaden Noel - FAITH COUNTY - The Theatre Downstream 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater 17%

CINDERELLA - Oldham County Arts Center 15%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - ACT Louisville Productions 15%

FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 14%

GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater 13%

FINDING NEMO - Stage One Family Theatre 10%

THESE TANGLED WEBBS - Bunbury Theater Company 6%

HONK - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

THE THWARTING OF BARON BOLLIGREW - Shelby County Community Theater 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Woodford Theatre 13%

Shelby County Community Theater 12%

Clarksville Little Theatre 8%

Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Artists Collaborative Theatre 6%

Oldham County Arts Center 6%

Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

Hanover College Theatre 6%

Kentucky Shakespeare 5%

ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Redline Performing Arts 4%

Pandora Productions 4%

Drag Daddy Productions 3%

CenterStage 3%

Southern Indiana Elements of Art LLC 3%

Bunbury Theater Company 2%

Adventure Theatre 2%

Antagonist Productions 2%

Mind’s Eye Theatre Company 2%

Time Slip Theatre 1%

Stage One Family Theatre 1%

The Theatre Downstream 1%



