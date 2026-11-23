"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Derby City Chamber Music Festival Will Perform HANDEL'S JUDAS MACCABEUS for Hanukkah in Louisville
Nicholas Finch conducts the concert, which is supported by Congregation Adath Jeshurun, The Temple, and the Jewish Heritage Fund.
The Derby City Chamber Music Festival (DCCMF) will present Handel's Judas Maccabeus during Hanukkah as a public concert celebrating the holiday through music. The performance will take place as part of DCCMF's winter season and is made possible through support from Congregation Adath Jeshurun, The Temple, and the Jewish Heritage Fund.
While George Frideric Handel is best known for his Messiah, he also composed Judas Maccabeus, an oratorio telling the story of Hanukkah with the same dramatic scope and musical brilliance. The work honors the triumph of faith and perseverance and has long been recognized as one of Handel's most significant sacred compositions.
Conducted by Nicholas Finch, performers for the concert include Dylon Crain, Emily Albrink-Katz, Emily Skilling, Chad Sloan, and The Choir of St. Francis in the Fields.
“We're honored to share this important work with the community during Hanukkah and hope it becomes a favorite annual tradition in Louisville,” says Nicholas Finch, Artistic Director of the Derby City Chamber Music Festival. “Judas Maccabeus represents resilience and unity, and our hope is that this performance will bring people together—both within the Jewish community and beyond—to experience the power of music as a bridge between faiths and traditions.”
This event reflects DCCMF's ongoing commitment to fostering inclusion, cultural understanding, and connection through music. The concert will be open to the public, welcoming both the Jewish community and the community at large.
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