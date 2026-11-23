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The Derby City Chamber Music Festival (DCCMF) will present Handel's Judas Maccabeus during Hanukkah as a public concert celebrating the holiday through music. The performance will take place as part of DCCMF's winter season and is made possible through support from Congregation Adath Jeshurun, The Temple, and the Jewish Heritage Fund.

While George Frideric Handel is best known for his Messiah, he also composed Judas Maccabeus, an oratorio telling the story of Hanukkah with the same dramatic scope and musical brilliance. The work honors the triumph of faith and perseverance and has long been recognized as one of Handel's most significant sacred compositions.

Conducted by Nicholas Finch, performers for the concert include Dylon Crain, Emily Albrink-Katz, Emily Skilling, Chad Sloan, and The Choir of St. Francis in the Fields.

“We're honored to share this important work with the community during Hanukkah and hope it becomes a favorite annual tradition in Louisville,” says Nicholas Finch, Artistic Director of the Derby City Chamber Music Festival. “Judas Maccabeus represents resilience and unity, and our hope is that this performance will bring people together—both within the Jewish community and beyond—to experience the power of music as a bridge between faiths and traditions.”

This event reflects DCCMF's ongoing commitment to fostering inclusion, cultural understanding, and connection through music. The concert will be open to the public, welcoming both the Jewish community and the community at large.

The race is on for the Kentucky Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 16% 2 DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Woodford Theatre 12% 3 BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Voices Amplified 11% 4 HAIRSPRAY Derby Dinner Playhouse 11% 5 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 10% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN REDLINE PERFORMING ARTS 19% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Ramsey Theatre Company 17% 3 THE CRUCIBLE Woodford Theatre 7% 4 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Barn Lot Theater 7% 5 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Studio Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ramsey Theatre Company 14% 2 Woodford Theatre 13% 3 Derby Dinner Playhouse 11% 4 Redline Performing Arts 9% 5 Actors Theatre of Louisville 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Astoncia Bhagat - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 15% 2 Reilly Richardson - BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Voices Amplified 7% 3 Brennan Bartley - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Jessamine County Arts 6% 4 Christian Leigh - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Ramsey Theatre Company 5% 5 Addison Tuttle - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Woodford Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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