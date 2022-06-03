BILLY AND GEORGE Announced at at Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati

This year' most promising new play is not at Actor's Theatre of Louisville's mainstage or Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's shelter house, but instead at a small upstairs rehearsal venue at Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati. The new play is called BILLY AND GEORGE by Ken Jones and Daryl Harris, and the room is filled with the electricity that is produced only when an audience knows that they are seeing something special for the very first time.

The stage reading is in a confined, intimate location for which Ensemble's Theatre flexible space is perfectly suited. It is a good choice because it blocks the two main characters with a wall of audience members, locking their action and movement into a captured space with no way out. The two men must face each other in a non-stop exploration of character. Two men so far apart in almost every way but who find over time that they may not be so different after all. The brilliance of this play is that the two men locked in this 90-minute sparring match are none other than a 40-year-old George Washington and his enslaved manservant William Lee.

The play, BILLY, AND GEORGE, takes place on December 25, 1776, just hours before General George Washington and the Continental Army crosses the Delaware River to defeat the Hessian soldiers at Trenton, New Jersey. The turning point of the American Revolutionary War. George Washington and his closest companion and enslaved person, William 'Billy' Lee, prepare for the crossing while discussing, arguing, and challenging the concepts of Freedom, War, and ultimate Love.

We learn a history of forgotten facts. That Billy Lee was owned by George Washington. That besides Martha Washington, Billy was George's closest and most trusted companion. That Billy served as a military attaché, servant, and bodyguard for George Washington. That George spoke and wrote about his admiration and love for Billy Lee. That after a horseback riding accident, Billy was badly injured and unable to walk. Washington enlisted the aid of engineers to construct metal leg braces for Billy's legs, so that Billy could join Washington in New York City during his Presidency. That Billy's image was included in the background of several portraits of George Washington, most importantly, the Washington Family painting. That upon his death, Washington owned 317 slaves at his Mount Vernon plantation, and only one, Billy Lee, was freed in George's last Will and Testament.

But this production is so much more than a history lesson. There is beautiful moment when each of the men give one another prized possessions for Christmas gifts. There's the emotional sharing between two soldiers at war. There's a George Washington, so in pain from his bleeding gums, that he begs for more laudanum, the opioid of the time. There's the realization that Billy, this young, enslaved man, who Washington has educated and groomed to think for himself, is thinking for himself and challenging his master's own thoughts and ideas. This is a debate that travels between the funny and sad, and the peaceful and violent.

Jim Hopkins with his baritone voice and easy gravitas is a natural for Washington. At the top of the show, Hopkins shows the vulnerability of the aging general, but then slowly grows into the image we all know from the portraits. Ken Early portrays Billy Lee, with a sly twinkle in his eye as he revels in all matters from the utterly frivolous to those of the most solemn to humankind.

Facing Hopkins on the tiny set, Early rises to the occasion to counterbalance the power of the ultimate Commander in Chief with a slowly thawing revelation of Billy Lee's own self. For the show to succeed, various storylines must be crystal clear to make sense of the relationships, staying within a slow build until the knockout punch of an ending that is truthful with crisp, flawless timing. Director Christine Jones has masterfully achieved all this and more.

So, the Ensemble Theatre Workshop has pulled off a miraculous performance. This new play has won my vote for the most promising of the year, and I won't be surprised to soon see it at high caliber regional theaters or on Broadway.

Streaming available at Table for Five, 859-803-0710. www.tableforfive.co