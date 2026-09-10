YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to be Presented at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

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Inland Valley Repertory Theatre will return to the Lewis Family Playhouse this fall with a production of the Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein. Based on the Oscar-nominated 1974 comedy film, this stage adaptation brings all the hilarious antics of the original film to life. The limited engagement runs for two weeks, from October 16 through October 25, 2026.

Leading the talented cast is TV and stage actor John Shartzer, who takes on the role of the brilliant yet exasperated Dr. Frederick Frankenstein. Shartzer, appearing through the courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association, brings sharp comedic timing and vocal prowess to the mad scientist trying to escape his family's legacy.

Shartzer is joined by an ensemble of regional favorites, including Kylie Molnar as Elizabeth, Marcel Almirantearena as the loyal henchman Igor, Cassidy Rae Love as Inga, Karla J. Franko as the mysterious Frau Blücher, and Patrick McMahon as The Monster.

Featuring a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Brooks himself, Young Frankenstein features the musical numbers "Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend," and the iconic tap-dancing spectacular, "Puttin' on the Ritz".

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