My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Will & Company's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Adaptation is Coming to Sierra Madre Playhouse
The performance will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2026.
Sierra Madre Playhouse will stage an interactive family-friendly production of A Christmas Carol, adapted from Charles Dickens' novella and designed specifically for children in grades K–12 by Will & Company, for one performance only, on Saturday, December 12, 11:00 AM. Tickets for the theatrical production, which balances bah humbug with plenty of cheer, are just $25.
A timeless touching story about transformation, A Christmas Carol revolves around miserable, old miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who, after the visitation of the spirits of Christmas Past, Present & Future, learns to live with charity and kindness in his heart.
The presentation combines narration, selected key scenes, and historical context, with an emphasis on audience interaction. Children are invited on stage to participate alongside professional actors, making the performance particularly engaging.
Will & Company, founded by Artistic Director Colin Cox in 1993, performs adaptations of classic works by authors such as Shakespeare, Dickens, Homer, and Cervantes. The company is nationally recognized for productions addressing social justice and has presented acclaimed work across the United States, Europe, and Australia. It has garnered recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, the National Association for Campus Activities, and Actors' Equity Association.
Other holiday programs featured at Sierra Madre Playhouse this season include 52 performances of Bob Baker's Nutcracker, Bob Baker Marionette Theater's spellbinding 1969 marionette adaptation of the beloved ballet classic, which runs from November 28, 2026, to January 3, 2027. A hilarious musical parody of Die Hard, presented with tongue-in-cheek charm by the acclaimed comedy troupe 30MM (30 Minute Musicals), December 4, 5, and 6, 8:00 PM. Grammy-winning jazz pianist and composer Gregg Karukas brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse, delivering sophisticated jazz harmonies, lyrical piano lines, and infectious rhythms, Sunday, December 13, 2026, 8:00 PM. Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set swing by the historic venue with “A Jet Set Christmas!”, a festive musical celebration brimming with holiday classics, Christmas carols, and audience singalongs drenched in tinsel, jazz, and joy, December 20 and 21, at 8:00 PM.
Sierra Madre Playhouse – with convenient free parking, its central location in the heart of Sierra Madre's quaint shopping and restaurant district, and affordable tickets – is the perfect place to celebrate the season with family and friends.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sierra Madre Playhouse
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Showstopper
Whitefire Theatre (10/15-11/14)
|
Oh, Mary!
Center Theatre Group (11/10-12/06)
|
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center (3/31-4/04)
|
The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O'Connor
Ahmanson Theatre (1/15-1/17)
|
Dog Mom
Cripe Stage at Bette Aitken theater arts Center (5/14-6/06)
|
Recent Alien Abductions
Sacred Fools Theater Company (11/01-11/22) PHOTOS