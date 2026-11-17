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West Coast Jewish Theatre is presenting three afternoons in its Make 'Em Laugh Festival at the Miles Memorial Playhouse. Tickets are $18 for each show, or $50 for the entire series of three shows. All shows are on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 22

Mazel Tov Sunday: An Afternoon at the Catskills! Howard Teichman offers up an afternoon of some of the best Jewish jokes. He brings his energy and knowledge about what it means to laugh at the Jewish experience throughout the years. In the heritage of Jewish comedy, we need a good laugh these days.

Sunday, December 6

Beau Jest. Staged reading of a play. Written by James Sherman. Directed by Howard Teichman. Sarah is a nice Jewish girl with a problem: her parents want her married to a nice Jewish boy. They have never met her boyfriend, a WASP executive named Chris Kringle. She tells them she is dating a Jewish doctor and they insist on meeting him. She plans a dinner party and over the heated protests of Chris, employs an escort service to send her a Jewish date to be Dr. Steinberg. Instead, they send Bob Schroder, an aspiring actor who agrees to perform the impersonation. Happily, he is extremely convincing in the role and Sarah's parents are enraptured. Soon, even Sarah falls for Bob.

Sunday, December 20

The Sunshine Boys. Staged reading of a play. Written by Neil Simon. Directed by Howard Teichman. Starring Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Mike Burstyn (the Kuni Leml movies), with Steven Schub. Al and Willie, as 'Lewis and Clark,' were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren't even speaking. When CBS requests them for a History of Comedy retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 7% 3 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE The Actors' Gang 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Jaxx Theatre 5% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 3 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 4 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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