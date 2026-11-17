"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
West Coast Jewish Theatre to Present MAKE 'EM LAUGH FESTIVAL
Events will take place on Sunday, November 22, Sunday, December 6, and Sunday, December 20.
West Coast Jewish Theatre is presenting three afternoons in its Make 'Em Laugh Festival at the Miles Memorial Playhouse. Tickets are $18 for each show, or $50 for the entire series of three shows. All shows are on Sundays at 2 p.m.
Sunday, November 22
Mazel Tov Sunday: An Afternoon at the Catskills! Howard Teichman offers up an afternoon of some of the best Jewish jokes. He brings his energy and knowledge about what it means to laugh at the Jewish experience throughout the years. In the heritage of Jewish comedy, we need a good laugh these days.
Sunday, December 6
Beau Jest. Staged reading of a play. Written by James Sherman. Directed by Howard Teichman. Sarah is a nice Jewish girl with a problem: her parents want her married to a nice Jewish boy. They have never met her boyfriend, a WASP executive named Chris Kringle. She tells them she is dating a Jewish doctor and they insist on meeting him. She plans a dinner party and over the heated protests of Chris, employs an escort service to send her a Jewish date to be Dr. Steinberg. Instead, they send Bob Schroder, an aspiring actor who agrees to perform the impersonation. Happily, he is extremely convincing in the role and Sarah's parents are enraptured. Soon, even Sarah falls for Bob.
Sunday, December 20
The Sunshine Boys. Staged reading of a play. Written by Neil Simon. Directed by Howard Teichman. Starring Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Mike Burstyn (the Kuni Leml movies), with Steven Schub. Al and Willie, as 'Lewis and Clark,' were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren't even speaking. When CBS requests them for a History of Comedy retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs.
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