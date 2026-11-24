"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Warriors For Peace Theatre to Stage Reading of Ukrainian Defenders' Writings by American Veterans
Proceeds from the one-time reading will support Ukraine, with Ukrainian veteran writers including Eva Tur, Maksym Kryvtsov and Maksym Tatarchuk among those whose work.
Warriors For Peace Theatre will present a staged reading of Literary Works Written by Ukrainian Defenders describing heroism, sacrifice, commitment, Sisterhood/Brotherhood, and resiliency from the front lines of the war in Ukraine. The one-time reading is geared to raise awareness about the genocide being committed against the Ukrainian people, provide an opportunity for American veterans to honor and stand in solidarity with Ukrainian veterans, highlight the sacrifices women are making in the war effort, and provide the audience with an opportunity to help Ukraine.
In addition to the reading, hear first-hand about the real situation on the ground in Ukraine from Warriors For Peace Theatre's Founder, Christopher Loverro, who just returned from his 6th trip to Ukraine as a volunteer since the full-scale invasion. Audience members are invited to participate in a Q and A with the veteran performers and members of the local Ukrainian community following the reading to gain further understanding of the local impact of the war in their homeland.
The Ukrainian Veteran writers whose selections will be read include Eva Tur (female), Yaryna Chornohuz (female), Alina Sarnatska (female), Maksym Kryvtsov (male), Valeriy Puzik (male), Vasek Dukhnovskyi (Male), Alina Sarnatska (female), and Maksym Tatarchuk (male). All readings will be performed by American veterans.
The one-time-only staged reading takes place on Saturday, December 12 at 5pm at The Hudson Theatres, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA 90038, and is supported by ArtsUP! LA and Veterans in Media and Entertainment. Run time is approximately two hours. General admission tickets are $15, available at the door prior to the reading or online.
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