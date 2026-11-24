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Warriors For Peace Theatre will present a staged reading of Literary Works Written by Ukrainian Defenders describing heroism, sacrifice, commitment, Sisterhood/Brotherhood, and resiliency from the front lines of the war in Ukraine. The one-time reading is geared to raise awareness about the genocide being committed against the Ukrainian people, provide an opportunity for American veterans to honor and stand in solidarity with Ukrainian veterans, highlight the sacrifices women are making in the war effort, and provide the audience with an opportunity to help Ukraine.

In addition to the reading, hear first-hand about the real situation on the ground in Ukraine from Warriors For Peace Theatre's Founder, Christopher Loverro, who just returned from his 6th trip to Ukraine as a volunteer since the full-scale invasion. Audience members are invited to participate in a Q and A with the veteran performers and members of the local Ukrainian community following the reading to gain further understanding of the local impact of the war in their homeland.

The Ukrainian Veteran writers whose selections will be read include Eva Tur (female), Yaryna Chornohuz (female), Alina Sarnatska (female), Maksym Kryvtsov (male), Valeriy Puzik (male), Vasek Dukhnovskyi (Male), Alina Sarnatska (female), and Maksym Tatarchuk (male). All readings will be performed by American veterans.

The one-time-only staged reading takes place on Saturday, December 12 at 5pm at The Hudson Theatres, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA 90038, and is supported by ArtsUP! LA and Veterans in Media and Entertainment. Run time is approximately two hours. General admission tickets are $15, available at the door prior to the reading or online.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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