Wagner Ensemble to Present CHRISTMAS FAVORITES Concert in Sherman Oaks
The program will feature The Christmas Story according to St. Luke, arranged by Roger Wagner with narration from the Gospel.
The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, will present Christmas Favorites, a festive concert honoring Roger Wagner, on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 7:30 PM at St. Francis De Sales Church in Sherman Oaks.
The program will feature The Christmas Story according to St. Luke, arranged by Roger Wagner with narration from the Gospel, along with works by Giovanni Gabrieli and Daniel Pinkham. A reception will follow the performance.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Accessible seating and parking are available at the church, located at 13370 Valleyheart Drive. Tickets can be purchased at wagnerensemble.eventbrite.com. For group sales of 10 or more, email sgalin2013@gmail.com. For more information, call 310-339-2488.
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