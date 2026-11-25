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The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, will present Christmas Favorites, a festive concert honoring Roger Wagner, on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 7:30 PM at St. Francis De Sales Church in Sherman Oaks.

The program will feature The Christmas Story according to St. Luke, arranged by Roger Wagner with narration from the Gospel, along with works by Giovanni Gabrieli and Daniel Pinkham. A reception will follow the performance.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Accessible seating and parking are available at the church, located at 13370 Valleyheart Drive. Tickets can be purchased at wagnerensemble.eventbrite.com. For group sales of 10 or more, email sgalin2013@gmail.com. For more information, call 310-339-2488.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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