Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE at Conundrum Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

AJ Rafael - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 11%

Alli Miller - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 8%

Dylan F. Thomas - THE BEST OF BROADWAY… AND EVERYTHING ELSE - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 6%

Jason Graae - JASON GRAAE & HIS BWAY GAL PALS- ANASTASIA BARZEE, SARAH URIARTE BERRY, HEATHER LEE, ANDREA MARCOVICCI, SHARON MCNIGHT, VALARIE PETTIFORD, W/ CLIFFORD BELL - Catalina Jazz Club 5%

Megan Hilty - A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS WITH MEGAN HILTY - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 4%

Art Shulman - AM I REALLY JEWISH? - The Actors Company 4%

Victoria Lavan - DANCE ME TO THE END OF LOVE: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH MUSIC - Theatre West 4%

Isa Briones - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 3%

Dianne Fraser - YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE - Catalina Jazz Club 3%

Donald Riddle - THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS - Mouthbone Productions 3%

Dreya Weber - HEXEN - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Barbara Brownell - FINDING MY LIGHT - The Whitefire Theatre 3%

Kimiko Glenn - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 3%

Tony Amore - THE ITALIANS OF COMEDY CABARET - Hollywood Fringe Festival 3%

Ann Noble - A BELLA INCARCERATION - The Broadwater Black Box 3%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Catalina Jazz Club 3%

Thalia Moore - BLACK SONGS AND SPIRITUALS - Pacific Opera Project Headquarters 2%

Bendelacreme - EASTER MASS - El Cid 2%

Emma Irene - ASTROCABARET - The Three Clubs 2%

Shira Renee Thomas - THE BEST OF BROADWAY… AND EVERYTHING ELSE - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 2%

Sam Labrecque - SAM - SamSkape Productions 2%

Jon Jon Briones - CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS - East West Players 2%

Chloe Radcliffe - CHEAT - Lyric Hyperion 2%

Kelsey Harper - SOMETHING LIKE…MUSICAL PRESENTS PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Matt Doyle - Matt Doyle - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Cymbaline Filippi - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Brenda Jill Castillo - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 5%

Preston Mui - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Annie Yee - GRUMPY MONKEY - Pasadena Playhouse 5%

Dana Solimando - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 4%

Marcus S. Daniel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Michelle Elkin - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 4%

Becky Castells - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi 4%

Hayden J Frederick - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

Christine Negherbon/Joel Sluyter/Alissa Wilsey - A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 3%

Annie Yee - THE WINTER'S TALE - Antaeus Company 3%

Cheryl Baxter - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 3%

Tina Kronis - TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 3%

Emily Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Scott Thompson - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Victoria Spinosa - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Kaleidoscope Collective 3%

Liza Barsksaya - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 2%

Hisato Masuyama - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 2%

Dell Howlett - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Kirsten C. Kunkle - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Holly Tarkon - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Niko Montelibano - FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Spencer Liff - REEFER MADNESS - The Whitely 2%

Susan Ingram - CRAZY FOR YOU - Moorpark High Street Arts Center 2%

Jahel Corban Caldera - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isabel Rodriguez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Adam Ramirez - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 6%

Amanda Strauss - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 5%

Kristen Pickrell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 3%

Raul A. Navarro - MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 3%

Cat Elrod & Maria Guerrero - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 3%

Rebecca Carr - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Christina Bayer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Haven Hanson - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Ellen McCartney - TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

JoJo Siu - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Beth Eslick - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Beth Eslick - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Ashphord Jacoway - KAIROS - East West Players 2%

Christine Logan - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Tonya Nelson - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - TEEN WITCH READING - The Three Clubs 2%

Christine Cover Ferro - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Emily Warren - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

Angela Eads - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Group Rep 2%

Maria Hong - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Garry Lennon - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - A Noise Within 2%

Janel JJ Javier & C. Yuri Son - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Sophia April Grose - THE FRONT PAGE - The Culver City Public Theatre 2%

Kim DeShazo - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

XANADU - Canyon Theatre Guild 15%

CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 14%

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 13%

THE RABBIT QUEEN - Broadwater 12%

ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre 12%

TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 11%

VIVIAN VANCE IS ALIVE AND WELL - The Broadwater Main Stage 10%

BROTHER TO BROTHER - WACO theatre center 9%

CHAOS VOLUME TWO - Highways Performance Space 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barry Pearl - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 9%

Dylan F. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 7%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 5%

Tim Dang - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Audrey Goodman - DEGRASSI: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL - 2024 4%

Kyle Stafford - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Richard Israel - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Jodi Julian - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Claire Griswold & Megan Miller - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Kaleidoscope Collective 3%

Eric Hamme - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

Bruce Kimmel - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 3%

Liza Barskaya & Brooke deRosa - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Kirsten C. Kunkle - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

T.J. Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

Stephen Bracket - A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Darrin Ingram - CRAZY FOR YOU - Moorpark High Street Arts Center 2%

TJ Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 2%

Scott Thompson - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Brian Johnson - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Kent Gash - JELLY’S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

David Carnevale - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME IN CONCERT - Southern California Master Chorale 2%

Spencer Liff - REEFER MADNESS - The Whitely 2%

Frank Minano - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

David Ralphe - PARADE - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Gregory Cohen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Taylor - FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre 8%

Robert Nguyen - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky - MERCURY - The Road Theater 3%

Brian Johnson - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 3%

Emily Moler - THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 3%

Cate Caplin - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Theatre Palisades 3%

Mareli Mitchel-Shields - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Audrey Valcourt - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 2%

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Aric Martin - PROJECT FEAR (AND ALL THE FEELS) - Santa Monica College 2%

Martin Arreola - MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 2%

Ann Noble - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 2%

Jeff Liu - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

Luke Yankee - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky - THE HALF-LIGHT - Theatre 40 2%

Fran de Leon - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Craig Johnson - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

David Melville - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

Elena Mills - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

Braddon Mendelson - PROVENANCE - The MAIN, Newhall, California 2%

Marissa Jaret Winokur - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 2%

Tracee Meltzer - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Charlene Ward - MID LIFE MOOD SWING - The Whitefire Theatre 1%

Ben Guillory - THE TALENTED TENTH - The Robey Theatre Company 1%

Stan Zimmerman - HIGH MAINTENANCE - Road Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

CARDENIO - shakespeare by the sea 6%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living truth fully theatre 6%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 5%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Norris Theatre 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Group Rep 2%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 2%

THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 2%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 2%

IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

MICTLAN - Queen of Assumprions 1%

1984 - House of Bards 1%

TINY LITTLE TOWN - The Broadwater Main Stage 1%

A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 1%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Conejo Players Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

Andrew Schmedake - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 6%

Andy Nevarez - TAPE - The Broadwater Black Box 4%

Bosco Flanagan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 4%

Derek Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Robbie Myles - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Ethan Rodda - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Michael Thorpe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Gavan Wyrick - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Brian Nielson - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Shannon Kane - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

Clayton Collins - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Theatre Palisades 3%

Matt Makiewicz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 3%

McLeod Benson - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 2%

Calvin Butler - ANDREW LIPPA’S WILD PARTY - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Jean-Yves Tessier - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 2%

Donna Ruzika - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

David Ewing - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Chris Boltz - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Dig Deep Theatre 2%

Szu-Yun Wang - KAIROS - East West Players 2%

Paul Black - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - ICE CATS - The Three Clubs 2%

Rachel Manheimer - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Rui Rita - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theater 9%

Noreen Green - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Anthony Lucca - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 8%

Allen Everman - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 7%

Carol Weiss - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 5%

Johnny Perl - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre 4%

Marc Macalintal - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Brian Dehn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME IN CONCERT - Southern California Master Chorale 4%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Brad Ellis - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 3%

Jennifer Lin - WAITRESS - La Mirada 3%

John Tebay - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

Fred Barton - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 3%

Dylan Lench - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Brad Ellis - FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild 2%

Gavin Mitchell - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Eiki Isomura - MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Aratani 2%

Wesley Chavez - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Greg Haake - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Curtin - URINETOWN - Conundrum Theatre 2%

James Lent - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Julian Rymar - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Ronda Rubio - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Gary Poirot - PARADE - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Jan Roper - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 13%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 4%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 3%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

FUNNY GIRL - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 3%

REEFER MADNESS - the Whitely 3%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - Segerstrom Center for the Arts 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 2%

FAT HAM - The Geffen 2%

ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 2%

A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Broad Stage Theatre 2%

RENT - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 1%

NEWSIES - Carpenter Performing Arts Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 8%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully Theatre 7%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 6%

MICTLAN - Queen of Assumptions 4%

SUKKOT - Skylight 4%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 4%

THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

JANE AUSTEN IN 89 MINUTES - Theatre 40 3%

WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 3%

CINDERELLA'S CASTLE - Starkid Productions 3%

DRAGON LADY - Geffen Playhouse 3%

GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

LEWIS AND TOLKIEN - Actors Co-Op 2%

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Geffen 2%

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Rogue Machine 2%

THE RABBIT QUEEN - The Broadwater Main Stage 2%

HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 2%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

KAIROS - East West Players 2%

PROVENANCE - The MAIN 2%

THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 2%

POWER AND LIGHT - Theatre 40 2%

THE PITCH - The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 1%

HIGH MAINTENANCE - The Road Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Paloma Malfavon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 9%

Thomas Winter - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 4%

Eden Kontesz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 3%

Ana Luiza Bourroul - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse 3%

Noah Rivera - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 3%

Amanda Webb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Dylan F. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 3%

Allen Everman - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 3%

Brooke Lohman - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 2%

Andrea Bear - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 2%

Katerina McCrimmon - FUNNY GIRL - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Barbara Minkus - 70, GIRLS, 70 - The Group Rep 2%

Dermot Mulroney - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Cidny Bullens - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 2%

JT Stipp - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 2%

Aric Martin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Westchester Playhouse 1%

Bouket Fingerhut - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Whitney Kathleen Vigil - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 1%

Kyla Bieger - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 1%

Dani Shay - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 1%

Brady Fritz - FOOTLOOSE - The Colony Theatre 1%

Daniel Blinkoff - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%

Lissette Garrido - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Candlelight Pavilion/Inland Pacific Ballet 1%

Devyn Dilts - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 1%

Malachi McCaskill - A STRANGE LOOP - Ahmanson Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Mario Silva - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 6%

Ama Konadu - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Living Truthfully theatre 6%

Robert Nguyen - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Alisha Soper - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 3%

Brenda James - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Group Rep 3%

Kathi Chaplar - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Josh Hillinger - WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 3%

Wyatt Logan - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Tristan-Teja McDaniel as Robert Grove - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Adam J. Smith - WINTER'S TALE - Antaeus 2%

Jaqueline Alberto - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Alani iLongwe - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Geffen Playhouse 2%

Victoria Dunn - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

Mary Kennedy - MID LIFE MOOD SWING - The Whitefire Theatre 1%

Sonal Shah - ABCD - Greenway Court Theatre 1%

Ali Axelrad - HITLER’S TASTERS - Rogue Machine 1%

Amanda Godoy - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Amanda Webb - HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 1%

Nikhil Pai - THE OUTSIDER - International City Theatre 1%

Juliet Kennedy - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 1%

Marcus Wells - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 1%

David Tucker - FIGMENTS - Force of Nature Productions 1%

Jaqueline Misaye - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Chukwudi Iwuji - CYRANO - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Dévyan DuMon - PROVENANCE - The MAIN 1%



Best Play

CARDENIO - shakespeare by the sea 6%

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 6%

A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - Leaving truthfully Theatre 5%

FRANKIE VALLI - La Mirada 5%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Conejo Players Theatre 5%

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Theatre 40 5%

THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 3%

THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Conejo Players Theatre 2%

MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 2%

IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

SUKKOT - Skylight 2%

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Geffen 2%

THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 2%

PROVENANCE - The Main 2%

GROSS OLD MAN - Riot Act 2%

THE FRONT PAGE - The Culver City Public Theatre 1%

VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Theatre Palisades 1%

CYRANO - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

THE BROTHERS SIZE - Geffen Playhouse 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 41%

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Aratani 22%

RUSALKA - Descanso Gardens 12%

GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 11%

COMET / POPPEA - The Industry Opera 8%

FETE GALANTE - Lyric Opera OC 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN..THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 7%

Brian Johnson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 6%

Alexandra Reddington - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 5%

Audrey Valcourt - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 4%

Angela Balogh Calin - MISALLIANCE - A Noise Within 4%

Bob Wasson - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 4%

D'Angelo Reyes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Antonio Troy Ferron - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 3%

Mitchel-Shields/Redmond - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 3%

Yuri Okihana-Benson - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 3%

Mark Mendelson - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 3%

Jason Graham - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Leah Ramilliano - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 2%

Colin Tracy - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 2%

Vega Sherman-Seitz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Larry Saperstein - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Robert Young - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 2%

Dan Volonte - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 2%

Jahel Caldera and Katherine Landreth - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - KAIROS - East West Players 1%

Brian Johnson - ONCE - Electric Company Theatre 1%

Mark Mendelson - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 1%

Jane Hamor - ABCD - Greenway Court Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Navarro - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 8%

Cricket Myers - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 5%

Celina Lee Surniak - YERMA - Foolish Production Co 5%

Robert Ramirez - THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER - The Colony Theatre 4%

Dorie Couture - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 4%

Stephanie Yackovetsky - CINDERELLA'S CASTLE - Starkid Productions 4%

Chris Moscatiello - IN THE UNLIKELY EVENT OF AN ACTUAL EMERGENCY - The Hudson Theatres 4%

Andy Nevarez - TAPE - The Broadwater Black Box 3%

Chris Moscatiello - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Rogue Machine 3%

Sarah Van Sciver - GIRONDINES - Mission Opera at Canyon High Performing Arts Center 3%

Josh Bessom - JERSEY BOYS - La Mirada Theater 3%

Dave Mickey - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 3%

Cinthia Nava - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 2%

Eduardo Arteaga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Christopher Mosciatello - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

DYLAN LENCH - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 2%

Chris Moscatiello - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 2%

Cinthia Nava - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Jesse Mandapat - GOD WILL DO THE REST - Artists at Play/Latino Theater Co. 2%

Elizabeth Rossi - A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS - Theatre 40 2%

Dave Mickey - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - International City Theatre 2%

Chris Moscatiello - MISALLIANCE - A Noise Within 2%

Tricia Minty - THE BODY OF CIARA MOLLOY: A FALLEN SAINTS TALE - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Lindsay Jones - POTUS - Geffen Playhouse 2%

Jeremy D Thompson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Dig Deep 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alexandra Ackerman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 8%

Alyssa Felix Garcia - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - The Garage Theatre 6%

Analisa Idalia - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 5%

Avery Bebon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Andrew Landecker - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 4%

Ashley Becker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre 3%

Arthur Ross - MACK & MABEL - The El Portal Theatre 2%

Amanda Godoy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Austin Arnwine - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 2%

Andrea Dodson-Ewing - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Electric Company Theatre 2%

Chloe Haynes - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 2%

Madison Grepo - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Justine Rafael - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 2%

Jordan Kaiser - LEGALLY BLONDE - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Kersey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Valley Opera and Performing Arts 2%

Danielle Torres - SPRING AWAKENING - Act One Project 1%

Doran Butler - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Katie Silverman - NICKY & THE ANGELS - The Whitefire Theatre 1%

Josh Hillinger - THE RABBIT QUEEN - Color and Light Theatre 1%

Yas Ghasiri - TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL - Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center 1%

Bretlyn Lazaris - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 1%

Bryan Vickery - CHESS, THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatre 1%

Carter Friedhof - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Performance Riverside 1%

Sarah Marie - FOOTLOOSE - The Morgan-Wixson Theatre 1%

Grasan Kingsberry - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Pasadena Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Charly Taylor - A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE - LIVING TRUTH-FULLY THEATRE 8%

April Hom - MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Addyson Bell - DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - Second Wind Entertainment / Hudson Theatres 5%

Amy Earhart - MOURNING SONG - The Group Rep 4%

Benjamin Rawls - WANGLE DANGLE - Hudson Theatres 3%

Rodolfo Ornelas - THE ALTRUISTS - The Actors Company - Other Space Theatre 3%

Adanna Paul - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 3%

Avery Deutsch - THE GROWN-UPS - Baby Teeth 2%

Alex Syiek - CLUE - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Natalie Lander - SUKKOT - The 6th Act (at the Skylight Theatre) 2%

Katie Silverman - THE PITCH - The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 2%

Andrew Hawtrey - HUMAN ERROR - Rogue Machine 1%

Alec Yamartino - CARDENIO: OR DOUBLE FALSEHOOD - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Bukola Ogunmola - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Arye Gross - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 1%

Alex Husmann - THREE WITCHES - Moving Arts 1%

Yasmine (Truth) Reid - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%

Tamlyn Tomita - SPRING AWAKENING - East West Players 1%

Brian Rohan - MARILYN, MOM & ME - International City Theatre 1%

Richard Martinez - IN THE BLOOD - The Garage Theatre 1%

Alexandra Hellquist - UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS - East West Players 1%

William Elsman - AS YOU LIKE IT - Independent Shakespeare Company 1%

Anish Chandak - FIGMENTS - Force of Nature Productions 1%

Bobby Gonzalez - THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD - Electric Company Theatre 1%

Robert Young - HAT BOX - The Garage Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theater 17%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The El Portal Theatre 10%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Santa Clarita Regional Theatre 10%

ALADDIN, THE PRINCESS, AND THE MAGIC LAMP - Theatre 40 9%

CURIOUS GEORGE-THE MUSICAL - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre for Young Audiences 7%

CINDERELLA - Pacific Opera/West Hollywood Arts 7%

THE ROAD TO OZ - Electric Company Theatre 7%

BIGGEST LITTLE HOUSE IN THE FOREST - Storybook Family Playhouse 7%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION - Conejo Players Theatre 5%

HANSEL Y GRETEL - Lyric Opera OC 4%

GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - The Culver City Public Theatre 4%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Conejo Players Theatre 4%

MID SUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - House of Bards 4%

NICKY & THE ANGELS - The Whitefire Theatre 3%

GOOD NIGHT, STARS - Storybook Family Playhouse 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Shakespeare by the Sea 8%

Living Truthfully Theatre 6%

Valley Opera and Performing Arts 4%

Geffen Playhouse 4%

The Group Rep 3%

Hudson Theatres 3%

Los Angeles Theatre Center 3%

East West Players 3%

Moorpark High Street Arts Center 3%

Electric Company Theatre 3%

The Colony Theatre 3%

Independent Shakespeare Company 3%

Pasadena Playhouse 3%

Loft Ensemble 2%

Fountain Theatre 2%

Hollywood Fringe Festival 2%

Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Baby Teeth 2%

The Garage Theatre 2%

La Mirada Theatre 2%

Zephyr Theatre 2%

Act One Project 2%

IAMA Theatre Company 1%

The MAIN 1%

Segerstrom Center for the Arts 1%



