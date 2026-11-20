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La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has released a video featuring a performance of “Only Us” from its production of Dear Evan Hansen, which runs through November 22, 2026.

The production marks the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical and is the second production of La Mirada Theatre's 2026–2027 season, presented in association with McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

Featuring a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen follows a socially anxious teenager whose longing for connection leads to an increasingly complicated deception following the death of a classmate.

The production is directed by Stephen C. Anthony, who previously portrayed Evan Hansen on Broadway and in the musical's first national tour. Musical direction is by Ryan O'Connell.

The newly released clip showcases the musical's romantic duet “Only Us,” offering audiences a look at the production's performances.

Previously released coverage includes production photos and rehearsal footage featuring Tyler Donovan McCall performing “Waving Through a Window.”

Dear Evan Hansen runs through November 22 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets and additional information are available at LaMiradaTheatre.com.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Colony Theatre 4% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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