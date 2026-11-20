"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Watch the Stars of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'Only Us' at La Mirada Theatre
Watch a performance of the romantic duet from the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical.
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has released a video featuring a performance of “Only Us” from its production of Dear Evan Hansen, which runs through November 22, 2026.
The production marks the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical and is the second production of La Mirada Theatre's 2026–2027 season, presented in association with McCoy Rigby Entertainment.
Featuring a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen follows a socially anxious teenager whose longing for connection leads to an increasingly complicated deception following the death of a classmate.
The production is directed by Stephen C. Anthony, who previously portrayed Evan Hansen on Broadway and in the musical's first national tour. Musical direction is by Ryan O'Connell.
The newly released clip showcases the musical's romantic duet “Only Us,” offering audiences a look at the production's performances.
Previously released coverage includes production photos and rehearsal footage featuring Tyler Donovan McCall performing “Waving Through a Window.”
Dear Evan Hansen runs through November 22 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets and additional information are available at LaMiradaTheatre.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Lion King
Pantages Theatre (12/17-2/13)
|
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center (3/31-4/04)
|
OC of OC: Summer Serenade
Curtis Theatre (6/05-6/05)
|
Houdini
Sawyer's Playhouse (11/20-11/21)
|
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Curtis Theatre (12/17-12/20)
|
CHASING THE SUN: MAPLE QUARTET & THE ALBERS SISTERS
Hahn Hall (1/14-1/14)