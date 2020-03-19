VIDEO: Chino Hills Choir Covers 'Over the Rainbow' Over the Internet

Article Pixel Mar. 19, 2020  

School closures throughout the nation have halted highly-anticipated campus events and activities with hundreds of thousands of students practicing social distancing at home.

While the annual Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) Choral Festival-originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18-has been cancelled, the Chino Hills HS Chamber Singers demonstrated resilience by recording their individual a cappella portion of Over the Rainbow in their separate homes!

Check out thier harmonious performance below!

