"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tyne Daly and More to Star in YOU WILL GET SICK Reading at Lobby Theatre
The dark comedy will be directed by Lobby Theatre's Founding Artistic Director, Robin Larsen, and presented December 11 - 13.
Lobby Theatre will present an enhanced staged reading of Noah Diaz's YOU WILL GET SICK, starring Tyne Daly, Abubakr Ali, Sherry Cola, Rob Nagle, and Brandon Wilson. The dark comedy will be directed by Lobby Theatre's Founding Artistic Director, Robin Larsen, and presented December 11 - 13.
The Saturday, December 12, performance will be held in honor and remembrance of Los Angeles theatre cornerstone and Lobby Theatre founding member and dramaturge, Christopher Breyer. Breyer brought the play to Lobby and worked on it with Larsen, his dear friend and long-time collaborator, before passing away earlier this fall.
The event is the fourth installment of Lobby's popular series, “Eat, Drink, PLAY,” an evening which presents a play that has thrilled audiences elsewhere but has yet to be produced in Los Angeles, bookended with drinks and food before and after the show, encouraging the audience to arrive early and stay after to engage with the cast, creative team, and each other.
Playwright Diaz is a recipient of the ASCAP Cole Porter Prize, a six-time recipient of playwriting awards from The Kennedy Center, and a nominee for both the Outer Critics Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award. YOU WILL GET SICK premiered off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre where it was a New York Times Critics Pick, followed by another production at Steppenwolf.
YOU WILL GET SICK follows a young man with a mysterious illness (Abubakr Ali) who hires an aging actor (Tyne Daly) to break the news of his diagnosis to his family and friends. She's more than happy to take his money, just as long as it doesn't interfere with her real focus: prepping to audition for “Dorothy” in a community theater production of The Wizard of Oz.
In addition to Daly (Cagney and Lacey, Judging Amy, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Ali (Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, A House of Dynamite), the cast stars Sherry Cola (Nobody Wants This, Joy Ride), Rob Nagle (Leviathan, Mother's Day), and Brandon Wilson (The Nickel Boys, Disclosure Day). Casting is by Chris Redondo.
Producers include Steven Klein, Deborah Puette, and Bridget Peterson. Extended creative team includes: Christopher Breyer (dramaturge), Donny Jackson (lighting designer), Christopher Moscatiello (sound designer), David Colclasure (screen content), Brandon Hong Cheng (stage manager), Benjamin Wendel (technical director), Grace Sardar and Luca Nicoletti (assistant directors), Michelle Hanzelova (graphic designer/website design), and Miranda Nicusanti (production photographer).
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