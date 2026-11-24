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Lobby Theatre will present an enhanced staged reading of Noah Diaz's YOU WILL GET SICK, starring Tyne Daly, Abubakr Ali, Sherry Cola, Rob Nagle, and Brandon Wilson. The dark comedy will be directed by Lobby Theatre's Founding Artistic Director, Robin Larsen, and presented December 11 - 13.

The Saturday, December 12, performance will be held in honor and remembrance of Los Angeles theatre cornerstone and Lobby Theatre founding member and dramaturge, Christopher Breyer. Breyer brought the play to Lobby and worked on it with Larsen, his dear friend and long-time collaborator, before passing away earlier this fall.

The event is the fourth installment of Lobby's popular series, “Eat, Drink, PLAY,” an evening which presents a play that has thrilled audiences elsewhere but has yet to be produced in Los Angeles, bookended with drinks and food before and after the show, encouraging the audience to arrive early and stay after to engage with the cast, creative team, and each other.

Playwright Diaz is a recipient of the ASCAP Cole Porter Prize, a six-time recipient of playwriting awards from The Kennedy Center, and a nominee for both the Outer Critics Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award. YOU WILL GET SICK premiered off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre where it was a New York Times Critics Pick, followed by another production at Steppenwolf.

YOU WILL GET SICK follows a young man with a mysterious illness (Abubakr Ali) who hires an aging actor (Tyne Daly) to break the news of his diagnosis to his family and friends. She's more than happy to take his money, just as long as it doesn't interfere with her real focus: prepping to audition for “Dorothy” in a community theater production of The Wizard of Oz.

In addition to Daly (Cagney and Lacey, Judging Amy, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Ali (Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, A House of Dynamite), the cast stars Sherry Cola (Nobody Wants This, Joy Ride), Rob Nagle (Leviathan, Mother's Day), and Brandon Wilson (The Nickel Boys, Disclosure Day). Casting is by Chris Redondo.

Producers include Steven Klein, Deborah Puette, and Bridget Peterson. Extended creative team includes: Christopher Breyer (dramaturge), Donny Jackson (lighting designer), Christopher Moscatiello (sound designer), David Colclasure (screen content), Brandon Hong Cheng (stage manager), Benjamin Wendel (technical director), Grace Sardar and Luca Nicoletti (assistant directors), Michelle Hanzelova (graphic designer/website design), and Miranda Nicusanti (production photographer).





The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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