Tuc Watkins to Star as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at La Mirada Theatre

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Tuc Watkins (“Desperate Housewives,” Broadway's The Boys in the Band), will star as “Atticus Finch” in La Mirada Theatre's the timeless tale of justice and courage, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD as adapted by playwright Christopher Sergeland directed by Cameron Watson. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will preview on Friday, February 5 at 8:00 pm, have its official Opening on Saturday, February 6 at 8:00 pm and run through Sunday, February 28 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD opens in a sleepy Alabama town in the midst of the Great Depression, where Scout and her brother Jem live with their widowed father, local lawyer Atticus Finch. Reminiscent of a bygone era, the play immerses us in a simpler time as the children play outside in the summer, act out stories, and muse about their mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley. The facade of the seemingly peaceful town begins to crack when a young Black man is accused of a terrible crime. Driven by an unshakeable moral conviction, Atticus defends the man in a trial that sends violent waves through the community. Timeless and lingering, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and the courage to do what is right.

ABOUT Tuc Watkins

Tuc Watkins (“Atticus Finch”) starred on Broadway in the Tony Award–winning revival of The Boys in the Band, directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy, and reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation. He earned a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award nomination for his performance in The Inheritance at The Geffen Playhouse. Off-Broadway, he appeared opposite Betty Buckley in White's Lies and in Fortune's Fools, directed by John Rando.

On television, Tuc has a recurring role on Hulu's “Paradise” and recently guest-starred on ABC's “Shifting Gears.” He also has recurring roles in the upcoming “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” Prime Video's “Escorted,” opposite Brett Goldstein and “The Great North.”

Tuc was a series regular on “Desperate Housewives,” “Beggars and Choosers,” and “One Life to Live.” His recurring roles include “The Other Two,” “Black Monday,” “Major Crimes,” “Awkward,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Uncoupled.” He has also guest starred on “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Ballers,” and “Bob's Burgers.”

On film, Tuc appeared opposite Brendan Fraser in The Mummy and was directed by Robert De Niro in The Good Shepherd. His independent film credits include Retake, Exit Interviews, Death on the Brandywine, Zombois, and the forthcoming Cowboy. Most importantly, Tuc won the top prize on the celebrity edition of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” and donated his winnings to his sister's nonprofit, Creative Adventures.



Photo Credit: Cari Stahler

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